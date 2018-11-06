Benedict Cumberbatch mocked Americans for incorrectly labelling ‘chamomile tea’ — which isn’t actually tea

caption Benedict Cumberbatch appears on Absolute Radio. source Absolute Radio / YouTube

Benedict Cumberbatch vented about chamomile tea on Monday.

The actor was promoting his new animated film “The Grinch” on “The Dave Berry Breakfast Show” on Absolute Radio when he started ranting about the plant.

He then mocked Americans for the propensity to drink the herbal beverage with milk or sweeteners.

Benedict Cumberbatch proved once again that he is the quintessential Englishman on Monday.

The actor let rip on a British radio segment over his American counterparts’ incorrect tea phraseology and etiquette.

Cumberbatch was promoting his new animated film “The Grinch” on “The Dave Berry Breakfast Show” on Absolute Radio when he started ranting about chamomile.

“Shall I just really vent now?” the actor asked the show’s host.

“I’m sick of chamomile tea being called tea. It’s not tea!

“Tea is a green leaf that comes mainly from the foothills of India and South America – places that have beautiful mountains. It needs to be a subtropical, alpine climate. It’s a very specific process. Chamomile is not grown in these environments. So, that’s not a tea.”

Adopting an exaggerated American accent, the actor went on to impersonate a waitress asking if he wanted sweetener or milk with his chamomile tea: “No, I just want chamomile, with a bit of hot water,” the actor replied to himself, “and I am doing an American accent for a reason.”

Cumberbatch has a point – chamomile is technically a “tisane” or herbal infusion as it is just made from dried flowers of the plant, which is akin to a daisy.

As per The Times, real tea “is made from the cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which thrives in tropical and subtropical climates.”

According to ScienceDirect, chamomile is an increasingly popular beverage, with more than a million cups of the herbal infusion being consumed every day.

Cumberbatch’s radio outburst is not the first time he’s let his passion for the aromatic beverage known.

Earlier this year, the actor appeared in a video for Omaze where he described the correct way to make a cup of tea.

For any Americans still in doubt, they drink in Cumberbatch’s tips below.