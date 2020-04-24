Marc Benioff’s Salesforce scores a 370% return on Zoom after investing $100 million last year

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Salesforce has scored a 370% return on its Zoom investment in just 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel demand for video-conferencing.

Marc Benioff’s enterprise-software giant bought $100 million worth of Zoom stock at the time of its IPO last April.

Zoom’s stock price has skyrocketed since then, boosting the value of Salesforce’s stake to about $470 million.

More than 300 million people logged into Zoom meetings on April 21, marking a 2,900% increase from the 10 million daily users at the end of December.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Salesforce is cashing in on Zoom’s surging popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. The enterprise-software giant has scored a 370% return on its investment in the video-conferencing platform in the space of a year.

Billionaire Marc Benioff’s company bought $100 million worth of Zoom stock at $36 a share when the company went public last April. Zoom’s stock price has skyrocketed to $169 since then, boosting the value of Salesforce’s stake to about $470 million.

Read more: The best small-company stock picker of the past 5 years tells us what he added to his portfolio after the market crashed – and shares his 3 favorite investments for the next decade

Widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus have fueled demand for online-communication tools in recent months. More than 300 million people joined Zoom meetings on April 21, CEO Eric Yuan said this week, marking a 2,900% increase from the startup’s 10 million daily users at the end of December.

Zoom’s rapid growth has spurred investors to raise its market capitalization from about $10 billion at the time of its IPO to north of $47 billion. Its valuation prices in a vast amount of future growth, given Zoom made only $623 million in revenue and $26 million in net income in the year to January 31.

Salesforce isn’t the only software company with a stake in Zoom’s success. Cloud-storage specialist Dropbox and enterprise-software titan Atlassian both secured Zoom shares at the time of its IPO, which are now worth about $24 million and $48 million respectively.

Read more: Credit Suisse outlines 5 reasons why stock traders should buy any dip that transpires this year – even as the market grapples with the coronavirus