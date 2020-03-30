Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has self-quarantined after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus

caption Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference at his office in Jerusalem August 27, 2014. source Nir Elias/Reuters

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Netanyahu has had limited contact with the aide, the prime minister decided to self-quarantine while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test to set an example.

Netanyahu, his staff, and family, ultimately tested negative for the virus.

Netanyahu is one of several world leaders that have self-quarantined over fears of possible coronavirus exposure.

After an aide tested positive for COVID-19, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would voluntarily undergo self-quarantine while awaiting his test results.

According to his office, an aide named Rivka Paluch tested positive for the novel virus on Monday. She tested positive shortly after her husband, but felt well and had minimal symptoms.

Paluch told the Jerusalem Post that it was unlikely that she had passed the virus on to the country’s leader. The Prime Minister’s office confirmed her statements, claiming that she had not been in the same room as Netanyahu for at least two weeks.

Although the chances of Paluch transmitting the virus to Netanyahu were minimal, Netanyahu and his close advisers announced that they would voluntarily self-quarantine while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test in order to set an example for the public.

“Even before the epidemiological investigation is over and to remove all doubt, the prime minister has decided that he and his close staff will remain in isolation until the epidemiological investigation is completed,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement, the Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu, his family, and staff ultimately tested negative for COVID-19, however, they will remain in quarantine in accordance with directives from Israel’s health ministry.

Netanyahu’s swift response to his possible exposure to the coronavirus was a stark contrast to that of US President Donald Trump. Questions were previously raised about Trump’s exposure to the novel virus after he was photographed with a Brazilian press aide at Mar-A-Lago who tested positive for COVID-19 in early March.

During a press conference about the US’s response to the coronavirus, Trump blatantly ignored CDC advice and shook the hands of several CEOs of major American corporations. Trump claimed that because he ‘had no symptoms’ he didn’t need to self-quarantine despite the fact that doctors have repeatedly noted that patients can be infected with coronavirus and exhibit no symptoms for up to two weeks. Despite his initial refusal to be tested, Trump later announced his results came back negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his staff had been strictly following measures set by Israel’s Health Ministry and under the watch of a personal physician, according to the Israel Prime Minister’s office. The Israeli leader had been holding many of his meetings via video calls from his residence for the past few weeks, the Times of Israel reported.

However, Israel has not been as hard-hit by the novel virus compared to nearby countries like Iran. Israel currently has 4,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just 16 deaths, compared to Iran’s more than 41,000 infections. However, Israel has followed suit of other nations in taking precautions against the novel virus – today, Netanyahu announced even tighter restrictions to curb infections, including barring gatherings of more than two people, Haaretz reported.

The news of Netanyahu’s possible exposure to the coronavirus comes shortly after several major world leaders also faced possible exposure to COVID-19, highlighting that no one is impervious to the virus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel underwent quarantine after her doctor tested positive for coronavirus. And UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to lead the country’s coronavirus response efforts through teleconferencing.