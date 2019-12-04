Berjaya Hotels & Resorts Announces the Official Opening of Ansa Okinawa Resort

OKINAWA, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 4 December 2019 – Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (“BHR”), a member of the Berjaya Corporation Group of Companies, announced the official opening of its ANSA Okinawa Resort (“ANSA Okinawa”), which marks the much-anticipated entry of BHR into Okinawa, an increasingly popular international tourist destination in Japan. Present at the opening ceremony were the Mayor of Uruma City Toshio Shimabukuro, CEO of Berjaya Land Berhad Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, CEO of Berjaya Japan Regional Office Mie Kojaku, Director of Berjaya Okinawa Development Co. Ltd. Tan Teng Yan and BHR Head of Operations Peter Wong.













ANSA Okinawa is situated on the high ground of Uruma, the third largest city in the Okinawa prefecture, which is known for its subtropical climate, beautiful beaches and coral reefs. The location of the resort is unique as it offers a panoramic view of the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean at each side of the island. With an inventory of 123 rooms and suites, ANSA Okinawa is a 6-storey hill resort with a total floor area of 7,833 m².





“Following the highly successful opening of our Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Kyoto in 2016, ANSA Okinawa is another milestone to Berjaya Group’s significant investment in Japan. We look forward to more long-term development projects in Okinawa, such as the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Okinawa which is expected to commence its groundwork by Q2 2020,” said Syed Ali, CEO of Berjaya Land Berhad.





ANSA Okinawa has an array of facilities, including two food and beverage outlets, banquet hall, conference room, swimming pool, sauna, fitness centre, and parking bays. The resort will be introducing family-friendly activities such as on-site goat petting area, children’s inflatable playground, picnic, grass sledding, cycling, jungle trekking and more. Nearby sightseeing attractions include Ishikawa Kogen Observatory, Bios Hill, Cave Okinawa, and Cape Maeda. For more information or room reservations, visit www.ansahotels.com/okinawa





ABOUT BERJAYA HOTELS & RESORTS

BHR is a member of the Berjaya Corporation Group of Companies, a public listed Malaysian conglomerate. From island resorts to city hotels in Malaysia, BHR’s prominence extends across borders with the establishment of international hotels and resorts in the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, United Kingdom, Japan and Iceland. The group also owns service suites and exclusive golf and country clubs in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.berjayahotel.com



