Warren Buffett shares most the ‘fun’ investment he’s ever made

caption FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, at the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha source Reuters

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, a young shareholder asked Warren Buffett about his favorite investment outside of the conglomerate.

Buffett said his favorite investment was land owned by a duck-hunting club that later turned into an oil field.

Munger added his favorite investment was one that paid out 10o times his original investment each year for a number of years.

Buffett named his investment in Atled Corp., a duck-hunting club of 100 members that agreed to purchase land in Louisiana, as his most “fun” investment.

“Atled had 98 shares and I bought one,” said Buffet who noted that the company’s name was Delta spelled backwards.

Buffett said that some while some members were out hunting, one of them fired a few shots into the ground and oil sprouted out. The newly found black gold sent shares up from $100 to $29,200 apiece. Atled ultimately sold out to an oil company.

“If they kept it that stock might’ve been worth $2 or $3 million a share,” Buffett said.

Munger added that his favorite investment was an oil royalty purchased for $1,000 a year that later paid out $100,000 a year for a number of years.