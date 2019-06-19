Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates belong to an exclusive club of people worth over $100 billion, and it just got its 3rd member

caption Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest man. source Reuters

The richest man in Europe, Bernard Arnault, is now worth more than $100 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

This means he joins Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as the third person in the elite $100 billion club.

Arnault is chair of LVMH, a group which owns luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon.

French luxury fashion magnate Bernard Arnault edged over the landmark net worth on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Arnault is chairman of LVMH, a group which owns brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Moet & Chandon. Bloomberg reports that his wealth has grown by nearly $32 billion this year, the most out of anyone on its Billionaires index.

At time of writing Arnault is $6 billion behind Microsoft cofounder Gates who’s worth $106 billion, and $19 billion behind Amazon CEO Bezos, the richest man in modern history.

Arnault was among the crop of billionaires to pledge money to repair Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. Arnault pledged €200 million ($224 million), although a senior press official at Notre-Dame told the AP last week that the big donations from billionaires such as Arnault had yet to materialise.