Bernard Arnault just surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s 2nd-richest person. Here are the 6 most recognizable brands he owns.

Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, recently became the second-richest person in the world ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The company responsible for most of Arnault’s wealth, LVMH, owns over 70 high-end fashion brands including perfumes, alcohol, and clothes.

LVMH trades on the Euronext Paris exchange, and the stock is up 48% year-to-date.

We’ve compiled the six most recognizable brands Arnault owns.

Bill Gates is no longer the second-richest person in the world.

The tech billionaire who made his riches by way of Microsoft has found his fortune eclipsed by Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of luxury-goods conglomerate LVMH.

Arnault’s ownership in LVMH helped lift his net worth to $108 billion as of Thursday’s market close. The Paris-based fashion house owns luxury brands in perfumes, watches, alcohol, and clothing.

LVMH is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and the company is trading up 48% year-to-date. The rise in places Arnault behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in terms of overall net worth.

Here are some of the biggest brands owned by LVMH:

6. Hennessy

Fun fact: Hennessy’s USA headquarters is located in New York City, and recently moved into the World Trade Center.

5. Marc Jacobs

Fun fact: Marc Jacobs, the founder of the label, left LVMH in 2013.

4. Christian Dior

Fun fact: LVMH purchased the Christian Dior brand for $13.1 billion in 2017.

3. Tag Heuer

Fun fact: Tag Heuer sponsors a number of celebrities and athletes including golfer Tiger Woods, actor George Clooney, and world-famous soccer club Manchester United.

2. Sephora

Fun fact: LVMH purchased Sephora in 1997 and brought the cosmetic retailer global.

1. Louis Vuitton

Fun fact: Louis Vuitton was one of the conglomerate’s original brands when it was founded in 1987.