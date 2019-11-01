Bernie Sanders gawked at $4,500 shoes but said he’s not one to ‘flex,’ in video with fashion and culture duo Desus and Mero

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared in an interview with Showtime hosts Desus and Mero for a more fashionable spin on his usual interviews.

Sanders discussed his support for Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, rapper Cardi B, and legalizing marijuana, all of which have been key moments of his presidential bid so far.

But just over halfway through the interview, the hosts pivoted to asking for Bernie’s best guesses at how much some of the most exclusive sneakers cost in resale, and if they qualify as “Bernie-approved drip.”

Sanders concluded he’s not one to “flex,” and that his ideal sneaker price would be around $45 to $50, would likely be a new pair of New Balances with the necessary features of shoelaces and rubber soles.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders had a more fashionable spin on a campaign-stop interview this week when he took his best shot at guessing how much the most-hyped designer sneakers cost.

Sanders sat down at the Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, an old-school style soda shop near his home neighborhood in Brooklyn, to discuss his support for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, rapper Cardi B, and legalizing marijuana, all of which have been key moments of his presidential bid so far.

Just over halfway through the interview, Desus and Mero ask him to move into a new segment, where they show him a selection of sneakers, ask him if they are “Bernie-approved drip,” and ask his best guess on the resale price of each pair.

The first pair is the Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High, which Sanders guesses run $100 and reacts in horror when he’s told they would actually go for $1,500.

Next, Sanders guesses the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Chicago” would run around $250, adding that it seems to be a “nice sneaker.” However, he seems horrified at the real price for “a status thing,” and says that he “doesn’t like that idea of people paying $4,500 bucks for [shoes].”

The last pair of the episode is the Air Yeezy 2 Red Octobers, which the senator guesses run $1,000, and is shocked to be told they are $11,000.

Sanders added in the interview that he’s not one to “flex,” and that his ideal sneaker price would be around $45 to $50, and likely a new pair of New Balances with the necessary features of shoelaces and rubber soles.

Watch the full interview below: