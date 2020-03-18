‘I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis’: Bernie Sanders issues a scathing response when asked if he’ll suspend his campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.

“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis,” Sanders told CNN’s Manu Raju.

“Right now, I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?” he added.

Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night to former Vice President Joe Biden, all but eliminating his path to the party’s presidential nomination.

Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, released a statement on Wednesday morning saying Sanders was “losing the battle over electability” but has “won the battle of ideas.” Shakir added that the senator and his wife, Jane, were consulting with supporters in Vermont to assess the path forward.

Sanders hit the ground running in a series of early primary and caucus states as the campaign season kicked off, but he failed to pick up momentum on Super Tuesday and subsequently lost key delegate-rich states, including Michigan and Florida, to Biden, all but eliminating his path to the nomination.

Tuesday’s primaries came during the US’s efforts to battle the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus within its borders.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would temporarily close its border with Canada to all “non-essential traffic.”

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

The World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic last week.

More than 204,000 people have been infected, and more than 8,240 have died. In the US, at least 5,881 people in every state, plus Washington, DC, and three territories, have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 107 people have died, according to a New York Times database.

Trump on Monday recommended that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The White House also recommended that Americans homeschool their children, avoid nonessential travel, and steer clear of bars and restaurants.