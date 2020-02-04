Bernie Sanders said he expects to do ‘very, very well’ in Iowa amid delay in results

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had a “good feeling” that he’d done “very, very well” in the Iowa caucuses amid an unexpected delay in results.

Other 2020 Democrats did not sound quite as positive about their chances as they addressed supporters while waiting for the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party blamed the delay on “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” as questions were raised over the use of a new app to report precinct results.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared to claim victory before any results were in.

Sen. Bernie Sanders sounded extremely positive about his chances in the Iowa caucuses late on Monday night amid an unexpected delay in results.

The delay was linked to issues with a new app being used by the Iowa Democratic Party to report precinct results, though the party denied that the app crashed.

“I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced and when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Iowa not long before midnight.

Bernie Sanders: "I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced and when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa." https://t.co/eNgKqPY7YT pic.twitter.com/HTt1mQPZSp — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) February 4, 2020

Sanders 2020 campaign had reportedly been conducting its own count of the results, and the Vermont senator planned to come back out and address supporters once the results were officially announced.

A campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Other 2020 Democrats sounded more cautious as they addressed supporters while waiting for the results.

“Looks like it’s going to be a long night, but I’m feeling good,” former Vice President Joe Biden said in remarks to supporters.

“Indications are it’s going to be close,” Biden added. “We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates.”

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ and ⁦@DrBiden⁩ take the stage at his Caucus night rally. “It looks like it’s going to be a long night but I’m feeling good,” Biden says, says their indication is “its going to be close” pic.twitter.com/DV9iZvDtsp — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent out an email to supporters asking for campaign contributions, referring to Iowa as “just the beginning.”

“It’s a tight contest. We won’t know the final outcome for a while – maybe not even until tomorrow. But we’ve now seen the strength of our grassroots movement in action – turning out tens of thousands of caucus-goers across the state – and we’re in a great position to keep up the fight…Iowa is just the beginning,” the email said.

In remarks to supporters, Warren said, “This fight will stretch across all 57 states and territories that make up this great nation until we unite together as a party in Milwaukee. The road won’t be easy. But we are built for the long haul.”

Addressing supporters after midnight after other candidates spoke, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said, “We don’t know all the results, but we do know that, when all is said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg said, in what seemed to be a declaration of victory with no results officially in.

Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, said the campaign’s data showed a tight race between Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg, with Biden in fourth, Bloomberg’s Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou reported.

And in an early morning tweet, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign manager said, “Big night in Iowa. With the numbers we’ve seen internally and publicly, we’re running even or ahead of Vice President Biden. Wheels up to New Hampshire!”