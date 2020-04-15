Bernie Sanders doesn’t have plans to fundraise for Joe Biden, despite raising tens of millions more than the former vice president this cycle

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race last Wednesday, raised the most money in the Democratic field.

But while Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden this week, he told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he didn’t have plans to fundraise for the presumptive nominee.

The Vermont lawmaker says he’ll leverage his powerful network of grassroots donors for down-ballot candidates running for Congress and local office.

During a livestreamed conversation on Tuesday with the rapper Cardi B, Sanders said he plans to “organize” and “educate” his supporters, encourage Americans to vote for Biden, and campaign in person for the nominee when the coronavirus pandemic subsided.

“We’re going to use our livestreaming capabilities to bring people together, to organize, to educate,” he said.

But Sanders says he’ll leverage his powerful network of grassroots donors for down-ballot candidates running for Congress and local office. He didn’t rule out the possibility of fundraising for Biden or the Democratic Party in the future.

“Right now, what we are planning to do is to activate our lists to elect progressive members of the Congress and defend members of the state legislatures around the country and lower-ballot candidates, whether it’s school board or city council, who are running progressive campaigns,” Sanders told The Journal.

A month ago, Sanders halted his campaign fundraising efforts and asked his supporters to give their money to groups aiding victims of the pandemic. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have set record highs in fundraising, raking in over $212 million in the first quarter of this year.

The longtime senator is already working to push Biden to the left on a host of issues. The two have established six task forces made up of both progressives and moderate Democrats with the aim of designing policy proposals to address big issues, including climate change.

“It is no secret that Joe Biden and I have disagreements on a number of issues, and what we thought would be a good idea is to bring together proponents from his camp and proponents from my camp to see how we can kind of unify the party’s ideological wings and move forward,” Sanders told The Journal.