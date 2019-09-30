From Tesla to McDonald’s, these are the 20 CEO-enriching companies that would get hit hardest by Bernie Sanders’ new inequality tax

source Wikimedia Commons

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a tax plan Monday that would penalize companies where CEOs make more than 50 times the median worker.

There are 50 companies where the top executive makes more than 1,000 times the median worker, according to a study by the Institute for Policy Studies.

Listed below are the top 20 companies where the pay gap between workers and CEOs is more than 1,000.

Tesla tops the list.

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a new Income Inequality Tax Plan that aims to penalize companies where the top executive is paid more than 50 times what the median worker makes.

But at many companies the inequality Sanders aims to tackle is even more pronounced. According to a new study by the Institute for Policy Studies – which the presidential hopeful cited in his tax plan – there are at least 50 companies where the top executive is taking home more than 1,000 times what workers are making.

“At the 50 publicly traded US corporations with the widest pay gaps in 2018, the typical employee would have to work at least 1,000 years – an entire millennium – to earn what their CEO made in just one,” co-authors Sarah Anderson and Sam Pizzigati wrote in the September study.

The median CEO pay at these top 50 firms was $15.9 million in 2018, according to the study. For the typcial worker at the same firms, average 2018 pay was $10,027. Roughly 88% had temporary or part-time status in 2018, the study found. Further, 31% of them worked in China, Mexico, or another low-wage country.

The problem is prevalent even outside the top 50 firms with the widest pay gaps, according to the study. More than 80% of firms in the S&P 500 paid their CEO more than 100 times the median worker pay in 2018, IPS found. Only five firms in that group had ratios of less than 25-to-1.

But even that’s a flawed measure of CEO wealth, according to the study. The majority of CEO real earnings come from holding company stock. Those can be as high as $87 billion for Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway.

These kinds of pay incentives also factored into the IPS ranking. Elon Musk of Tesla makes more than 40,000 times the median worker, based on a $2.2 billion stock option he was awarded in 2018.

Here are the top 20 firms with the widest pay gaps between median workers and CEOs, according to the IPS report. They are organized by the pay ratio from smallest to largest.

20. Estee Lauder Companies

source Harry Wai/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ticker: EL

CEO: Fabrizio Freda

CEO Pay: $49 million

Median Worker Pay: $28,845

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 1,690

19. VF Corporation

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Ticker: VFC

CEO: Steven E. Rendle

CEO Pay: $18 million

Median Worker Pay: $10,099

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 1,767

18. Nu Skin Enterprises

source Nu Skin

Ticker: NUS

CEO: Ritch Wood

CEO Pay: $6 million

Median Worker Pay: $3,382

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 1,793

17. Western Digital

source drserg/Shutterstock

Ticker: WDC

CEO: Stephen Milligan

CEO Pay: $20 million

Median Worker Pay: $10,999

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 1,795

16. McDonald’s

source Jeff Greenberg/Contributor/Getty Images

Ticker: MCD

CEO: Stephen Easterbrook

CEO Pay: $16 million

Median Worker Pay: $7,473

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,124

15. Skechers USA

Ticker: SKX

CEO: Robert Greenberg

CEO Pay: $27 million

Median Worker Pay: $12,673

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,159

14. Jabil

source Jabil Circuit

Ticker: JBL

CEO: Mark Mondello

CEO Pay: $11 million

Median Worker Pay: $5,091

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,238

13. Universal Corporation

source Library of Congress

Ticker: UVV

CEO: George Freeman lll

CEO Pay: $4 million

Median Worker Pay: $1,528

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,429

12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc

source Getty / Spencer Platt

Ticker: WSM

CEO: Laura Alber

CEO Pay: $27 million

Median Worker Pay: $11,137

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,447

11. Chipotle Mexican Grill

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Ticker: CMG

CEO: Brian Niccol

CEO Pay: $34 million

Median Worker Pay: $13,779

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,450

10. G-lll Apparel Group

Ticker: GIII

CEO: Morris Goldfarb

CEO Pay: $18 million

Median Worker Pay: $7,101

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,493

9. Manpower Group

source Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Ticker: MAN

CEO: Jonas Prising

CEO Pay: $11 million

Median Worker Pay: $4,563

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,508

8. Axon Enterprise

source Axon

Ticker: AAXN

CEO: Patrick Smith

CEO Pay: $246 million

Median Worker Pay: $95,157

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,585

7. Aptiv Plc

source Kabuku

Ticker: APTV

CEO: Kevin Clark

CEO Pay: $14 million

Median Worker Pay: $5,414

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,609

6. Yum China Holdings, Inc.

source Pizza Hut

Ticker: YUMC

CEO: Joey Wat

CEO Pay: $11 million

Median Worker Pay: $3,885

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 2,731

5. Align Technology, Inc.

caption A woman wearing Invisalign. source YouTube/itsJudysLife

Ticker: ALGN

CEO: Joseph Hogan

CEO Pay: $42 million

Median Worker Pay: $13,180

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 3,168

4. Mattel

Ticker: MAT

CEO: Ynon Kreiz

CEO Pay: $19 million

Median Worker Pay: $5,489

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 3,408

3. Gap

caption FILE PHOTO: People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York source Reuters

Ticker: GPS

CEO: Arthur Peck

CEO Pay: $21 million

Median Worker Pay: $5,831

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 3,566

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Ticker: ANF

CEO: Fran Horowitz- Bonadies

CEO Pay: $8.5 million

Median Worker Pay: $2,317

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 3,660

1. Tesla

source Reuters

Ticker: TSLA

CEO: Elon Musk

CEO Pay: $2.2 billion

Median Worker Pay: $56,163

CEO-Worker Pay Ratio: 40,668*

*This outlier ratio is based on a $2.2 billion stock option award to the CEO in 2018, the IPS report said. According to the Tesla proxy statement, this award will fully vest over 10 years if the company’s market capitalization increases to $650 billion (from a current $42 billion) and if the CEO achieves 12 of 16 performance benchmarks.