Bernie Sanders has made more than $1.75 million from book royalties since 2016 — here’s what we know about his wealth and assets

- Bernie Sanders, the Democratic senator from Vermont and newest presidential hopeful, made at least $1 million in both 2016 and 2017.
- One estimate puts his total net worth as high as $2 million.
- The 77-year-old lawmaker, who makes a $174,000 salary as senator, earned more than $1 million in ’16 and ’17, primarily due to royalties from his books.
- Sanders has two homes in Vermont and a townhouse in Washington, DC.
Bernie Sanders, a self-declared Democratic socialist known for his harsh criticism of income inequality in the US, has joined the crowd of 2020 presidential candidates.
The Vermont senator is worth as much as $2 million, according to financial website The Street, although his exact wealth is unknown.
Sanders earns a $174,000 yearly salary as senator, and in 2015 his total reported assets were less than $750,000. But he’s earned more than $1 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively, primarily due to royalties from his books, financial disclosure documents show.
The 77-year-old senator has historically been known as one of the least wealthy members of Congress.
Business Insider reached out to the senator’s office for comment on his net worth but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Here’s what we know about Sanders’ wealth and assets.
Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Vermont senator running for president for a second time in 2020, is worth as much as $2 million, according to one estimate.
Source: The Street
Sanders makes $174,000 a year from his senator’s salary, and in 2015, his total reported assets amounted to less than $750,000.
Source: Congressional Research Service, Politico
However, the senator’s income has seen a jump in the past couple of years.
Source: Newsweek, US Senate Financial Disclosures
Sanders made more than $1 million for the first time in 2016, largely thanks to book royalties, which earned him about $868,000 that year.
Source: Newsweek, US Senate Financial Disclosures
He released “Our Revolution” in November 2016 and “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” in August 2017.
Source: Amazon
In 2017, Sanders made around $1.06 million, more than $880,000 of that from book royalties.
Source: Newsweek, US Senate Financial Disclosures
Sanders reportedly owns three homes, including a four-bedroom house in Chittenden County, Vermont, that he bought with his wife, Jane, for $405,000 in 2009.
Source: Forbes
The senator also owns a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, DC that he bought in 2007 for $488,999.
Source: Forbes
In 2016, Sanders bought an 1,800-square-foot house on the shores of Lake Champlain in Vermont for $575,000.
Source: Washington Post
Sanders served as Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, from 1981 to 1989, a position that earned him about $33,700 per year.
Source: Politico
He previously worked as a carpenter, a documentary filmmaker, and a writer.
Source: Bloomberg