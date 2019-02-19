Bernie Sanders has made more than $1.75 million from book royalties since 2016 — here’s what we know about his wealth and assets

caption Bernie Sanders has made at least $1.75 million in book royalties since 2016. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders, a self-declared Democratic socialist known for his harsh criticism of income inequality in the US, has joined the crowd of 2020 presidential candidates.

The Vermont senator is worth as much as $2 million, according to financial website The Street, although his exact wealth is unknown.

Sanders earns a $174,000 yearly salary as senator, and in 2015 his total reported assets were less than $750,000. But he’s earned more than $1 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively, primarily due to royalties from his books, financial disclosure documents show.

The 77-year-old senator has historically been known as one of the least wealthy members of Congress.

Business Insider reached out to the senator’s office for comment on his net worth but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Here’s what we know about Sanders’ wealth and assets.

Sanders makes $174,000 a year from his senator’s salary, and in 2015, his total reported assets amounted to less than $750,000.

However, the senator’s income has seen a jump in the past couple of years.

Sanders made more than $1 million for the first time in 2016, largely thanks to book royalties, which earned him about $868,000 that year.

He released “Our Revolution” in November 2016 and “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” in August 2017.

In 2017, Sanders made around $1.06 million, more than $880,000 of that from book royalties.

Sanders reportedly owns three homes, including a four-bedroom house in Chittenden County, Vermont, that he bought with his wife, Jane, for $405,000 in 2009.

The senator also owns a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, DC that he bought in 2007 for $488,999.

In 2016, Sanders bought an 1,800-square-foot house on the shores of Lake Champlain in Vermont for $575,000.

Sanders served as Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, from 1981 to 1989, a position that earned him about $33,700 per year.

He previously worked as a carpenter, a documentary filmmaker, and a writer.

