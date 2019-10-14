Bernie Sanders rolls out sweeping plan designed to force America’s largest corporations to share profits and power with workers

source Win McNamee / Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders rolled out a new plan on Monday that would impose sweeping rules compelling the nation’s largest companies to share ownership and profits with their workers – and significantly reshape the nation’s economic landscape.

The centerpiece of the plan to tackle “corporate greed and corruption” aims to transfer ownership from shareholders to the tens of millions of workers who currently don’t get an opportunity to weigh in on the management of their companies.

The Vermont senator wants to force all publicly traded companies as well as privately owned companies with at least $100 million in revenue to have workers control at least 45% of the seats on their boards. The partial-employee ownership model that’s being pushed by Sanders goes further than the one proposed by rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who would give workers at least 40% of those board seats.

The campaign estimates it would empower 56 million workers at over 22,000 with an ownership share of their businesses. Currently, around 7,000 companies allow 11 million workers own a chunk of their businesses, according to research from Rutgers University professors Joseph Blasi and Douglas Kruse.

But critics have argued that companies could be inadvertently incentivized to hire contractors instead of full-time employees to evade it.

Other elements of the Sanders plan – which would certainly face substantial blowback from Republicans and major corporations – include repealing the 2017 GOP tax cuts and strengthening antitrust laws. It would also compel companies to issue stocks to a worker-controlled fund.

The rollout comes just before another Democratic primary debate on Tuesday, where Sanders is making his first formal appearance since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago. His campaign has repeatedly tried to reassure voters that Sanders is strong enough to wage a general election campaign against President Donald Trump next year.

