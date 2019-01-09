‘President Trump lies all of the time’: Bernie Sanders issues fiery response to Trump’s Oval Office address

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont issued a fiery warning to President Donald Trump’s prime-time address Tuesday night: Climate change is a bigger threat to the US than what Sanders called the “artificial” immigration crisis Trump was talking about.

“The scientific community has made it very clear in telling us that climate change is real and is causing devastating harm to our country and the entire planet,” Sanders said. “They have told us in no uncertain terms that if we do not transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, our nation and our planet and the planet we will be leaving our kids and grandchildren may well become unhealthy and even uninhabitable in the not-so-distant future.”

Sanders’ nine-minute speech came in response to the president’s Oval Office address, in which Trump made the case for a wall along the southern US border in part by saying it was immoral for Congress “to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized” by criminals and drugs entering the US. Fact-checkers disputed many of Trump’s claims afterward, as did Sanders.

“It gives me no pleasure to tell you what most of you already know, and that is that President Trump lies all of the time,” Sanders said in his speech. “In his remarks tonight and in recent weeks regarding immigration and the wall, he continues to lie.”

The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day Tuesday as Congress continued to resist Trump’s demand that any spending bill to reopen the government must include $5.7 billion for a border wall.

In his speech, Sanders said the government shutdown “should never have happened.”

“Mr. President, we don’t need to create artificial crises – we have enough real crises,” the Vermont senator said in his rebuke, reminding viewers that Trump said he’d take responsibility for the shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered their own rebuttal to Trump, which focused on the unity of the Democratic Party against Trump’s demands for a border wall. Sanders’ speech focused more on areas he thought the president and Congress should be focusing.

