Bernie Sanders pledges to support whoever the Democratic nominee is in 2020 to defeat Trump, but hopes it’ll be him

caption Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Yemen resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. source Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Monday pledged to work with whomever the 2020 Democratic nominee for president ultimately is to ensure President Donald Trump is not reelected.

“I hope I’m the nominee, but if I’m not I’ll work with that nominee,” Sanders said during a CNN town hall. “Trump has got be be defeated.”

Sanders announced last week that he’s running for president again, and has since raised $10 million for his campaign as of Monday.

Presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders pledges to support the Democratic nominee, no matter who it is https://t.co/8epIb4I9VH #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/h1UfmCUjGj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 26, 2019

Sanders in 2016 was criticized by supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who felt he did not drop out of the race early enough to support her. The Vermont senator did ultimately endorse her at the Democratic National Committee and campaigned all over the country for Clinton ahead of the general election, but there are ongoing tensions between Sanders’ camp and former Clinton staffers over this issue.

Later during the town hall with CNN on Monday, Sanders said Trump is a “fraud” and a “pathological liar,” characterizing the president as someone who’s claimed he’s behind the working class but really works for the billionaire class.

Sanders and Trump have been going back and forth since the senator announced he’s running again last week.

After the president revived his 2016 nickname for Sanders – “Crazy Bernie” – the senator said Trump is “a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud.”

“What’s crazy is that we have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud,” Sanders said in a tweet. “We are going to bring people together and not only defeat Trump but transform the economic and political life of this country.”

In roughly a week since announcing, Sanders’ campaign has raised a whopping $10 million.