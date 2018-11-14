Bernie Sanders doubles down on calling Trump an ‘authoritarian’ after White House says he’s ‘ridiculous’

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday doubled down on his reference to President Donald Trump as an authoritarian leader, calling it the “only” way to describe the president.

Earlier in the week, Sanders made similar comments on Trump in a separate tweet, describing the president as an “authoritarian” who doesn’t care about democracy.

The White House responded to Sanders’ initial remarks in a statement provided to INSIDER, calling the Vermont senator “ridiculous” and “grossly insulting.”

“Trump describes the free media as an ‘enemy of the people’; attacks leaders of democratic countries while cozying up to authoritarian nations; and now uses his influence to try to stop the counting of votes in FL and GA,” Sanders tweeted. “There is only one way to describe him: Authoritarian.”

Earlier in the week, Sanders made similar comments on Trump in a separate tweet. The Vermont senator said the “simple truth” is Trump is an “authoritarian leader” who does not care about democracy.

Sanders’ remarks come as Trump has ramped up his anti-media rhetoric and made unfounded claims of voter fraud amid a dramatic recount in Florida.

The White House on Tuesday responded to Sanders’ initial remarks in a statement provided to INSIDER.

“For a self-avowed socialist like Bernie Sanders who would love America to look like Venezuela, to call the President authoritarian is not only ridiculous, it’s grossly insulting to do on Veterans Day, a time of national remembrance for those who fought defending American democracy,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Sanders appears unapologetic, however, given his follow-up tweet on Wednesday. When contacted Wednesday, Gidley said the White House’s stance on Sanders’ comments has not changed.

