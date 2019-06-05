Bernie Sanders handed over his Twitter to Walmart workers, and they sounded off on declining store hours, the Walton fortune, and the retail giant’s time-off policy

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders has argued that Walmart should raise its minimum hourly wage to at least $15. source Kimberly White/Getty Images for MoveO

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at Walmart’s shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

He’s there to support a shareholder proposal to include hourly employees on the company’s board.

In the run-up to his Bentonville excursion, Sanders posted a number of video testimonials from different Walmart employees.

“The Waltons make $25,000 a minute, and most of the workers do not make that in a year,” Walmart associate Cynthia Murray said in a video posted to the senator’s Twitter account.

“We’ve invested $4.5 billion in four years on increased pay, expanded health benefits for full and part time associates, put in place a debt free college plan and have created 200 training academies across the country to help associates develop transferable job skills,” Walmart spokesperson Kory Lundberg said in a statement to Business Insider.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking out about Walmart’s labor practices on Wednesday, at the retail giant’s shareholders meeting, no less.

The senator from Vermont is no stranger to criticizing Walmart and its founding family, the Waltons, calling on the company to raise its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $15 and to include hourly employees on the corporation’s board.

But this time, he’s not alone. In the run-up to the shareholders meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas – which Sanders is attending on the invitation of Walmart employee and labor rights activist Cat Davis – the senator posted a number of testimonials from current and former Walmart employees on his Twitter account.

“Working at Walmart is a weird experience because on the one hand you have associates and customers that you love and that you love helping and when it comes to being a team, the team that I have at Walmart is one of the best I’ve ever worked with,” an associate only identified as Cade said in a video posted to Sanders’ Twitter.

“Unfortunately that level of respect and teamwork doesn’t follow through with management sometimes. I feel like management sometimes puts aside safety in order to be more productive.”

"We all help make this company run every day… We should have a say in how the company makes its decisions." –Cade, Walmart associate@Walmart workers deserve a living wage and seats on the corporate board. Period. #EndWalmartGreed @forrespect pic.twitter.com/NTn2h08zub — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

In a statement to Business Insider, Walmart spokesperson Kory Lundberg disputed Sanders’ characterization of the company.

“We’ve invested $4.5 billion in four years on increased pay, expanded health benefits for full and part time associates, put in place a debt free college plan and have created 200 training academies across the country to help associates develop transferable job skills,” Lundberg said.

Eight other current and former Walmart associates also weighed in on Sanders’ Twitter account.

“So much disrespect, favoritism,” an associate identified as Janie said, describing her four years working in a Walmart store. “It was just awful.”

"So much disrespect, favoritism. It was just awful." @Walmart workers like Janie deserve to be treated with dignity. That's why they should be paid at least $15 an hour and have a seat on the company board. #EndWalmartGreed @forrespect pic.twitter.com/PmyVWOAD27 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

An anonymous speaker whose face was blurred out in the video alleged that the US subsidized the Walton family by providing public benefits to struggling Walmart employees.

Lundberg told Business Insider that the fact that some Walmart employees are on government assistance is a result of the company’s refusal to discriminate against people receiving public benefits.

“Like most retailers, a small percentage of our workforce comes to us on public assistance and we don’t discriminate against these workers,” Lundberg said. “We hire them, train them and give them the chance to earn a paycheck and are immensely proud of their work ethic and their success in supporting themselves and their family.”

"I know people who are on government benefits because the pay at Walmart is that low." Americans should not be subsidizing the richest family in America and @Walmart workers should not be living in poverty. Walmart's greed has got to end. #EndWalmartGreed @forrespect pic.twitter.com/02dYFqu9mQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

Other employees complained about Walmart’s culture, the retailer’s treatment of employees with disabilities, declining store hours, and the time-off policy.

In 2018, Walmart implemented a new scheduling system that “allows associates to view schedules, swap shifts with other associates and even pick up unfilled shifts,” according to a Walmart blog post that Lundberg sent to Business Insider.

Walmart also altered its time-off policy in February, creating a protected PTO bank for employees and adding cash bonuses for good attendance.

“Under the new policy, eligible hourly Walmart associates can earn an additional 25% on the quarterly cash bonuses they currently receive based on store performance,” reads a Walmart blog from February, which Lundberg emailed to Business Insider.

“Working at Walmart has been mentally and physically draining… I’m constantly having to worry about whether or not my hours are gonna get cut.” -Cierra, @Walmart associate Workers deserve better. Join me and stand with them to #EndWalmartGreed: https://t.co/NdAbkWFbWf pic.twitter.com/6tY9DyJUgU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

"Being on the corporate board would give people with disabilities, like me, a voice." -Paula, @Walmart associate Together we are going to #EndWalmartGreed and make sure people like Paula are represented. @forrespect pic.twitter.com/JZq04RPugv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

"The Waltons make $25,000 a minute and most of the workers do not make that in a year… The Waltons' greed must end." -Cynthia Murray, 19-year Walmart associate #EndWalmartGreed pic.twitter.com/5eNowJDsUh — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

“I’m a mother of 4 beautiful girls and they are the ones who suffer when [Walmart] only gives me 15 hours of work per week.” Adriana has worked at Walmart for 14 years. Tomorrow I will join Walmart workers to demand workers like her have a seat on the board. #EndWalmartGreed pic.twitter.com/oye3Ilrruv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

“You weren’t really allowed time off or you couldn’t miss too many days even if it was a family emergency.” –Antonio, former Walmart associate Walmart is not treating its workers with dignity. To #EndWalmartGreed, we demand workers have a seat on the corporate board. @forrespect pic.twitter.com/vK80DFfLIV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

"We need a voice. We need someone to speak for the associates of Walmart." –Bonnie, Walmart associate It's time for @Walmart to give its hourly workers a voice by giving them a seat on its board. #EndWalmartGreed @forrespect pic.twitter.com/P9uT8N7hmK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 4, 2019

This isn’t the first time Sanders has gone up against Walmart. Back in November, he co-sponsored the Stop Walmart act with Rep. Ro Khanna of California. The legislation would force the retailer to raise its minimum hourly wage to $15 or suffer the consequence of being banned from buying back stock.

The Waltons – the owners of Walmart – earn $25,000 a minute. The average Walmart employee makes $25,000 a year. My message to the Waltons is simple: Pay your employees a living wage of $15 an hour! pic.twitter.com/rYdzN9LIS5 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

“The Walton family that owns Walmart is the wealthiest family in America,” Sanders said in a video posted on Twitter. “They’re worth about $174 billion. And my message tomorrow is as simple as it can be. You’re the wealthiest family in America. Pay your employees a living wage.”

Lundberg said in a statement that Walmart is an inclusive employer that doesn’t exclude potential hires based on poor credit histories, education requirements, or criminal records.

“We create opportunity in communities across the nation, in some cases for people that are too often ignored,” he said. “By removing barriers to entry, Walmart gives workers the chance to join the workforce, learn important and transferable job skills, while earning a pay check.”

Here’s the full statement from Walmart:

We’ve invested $4.5 billion in four years on increased pay, expanded health benefits for full and part time associates, put in place a debt free college plan and have created 200 training academies across the country to help associates develop transferable job skills. We create opportunity in communities across the nation, in some cases for people that are too often ignored. That is why we “ban the box”, do not exclude those with poor credit histories nor have arbitrary education requirements; our store managers are not required to have a college degree. By removing barriers to entry, Walmart gives workers the chance to join the workforce, learn important and transferable job skills, while earning a pay check. Like most retailers, a small percentage of our workforce comes to us on public assistance and we don’t discriminate against these workers. We hire them, train them and give them the chance to earn a paycheck and are immensely proud of their work ethic and their success in supporting themselves and their family.

