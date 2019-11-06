Democrat Andy Beshear appears to defeat Gov. Matt Bevin, a Trump ally, in a stunning upset in Kentucky

Gov. Matt Bevin, the incumbent Republican, appears to have lost his reelection bid to Attorney General Andy Beshear, according to DDHQ – a remarkable result in a state that voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton 62.5% to 32.7% in 2016.

Bevin had low popularity in the state, but the Trump administration had tried to campaign on the governor’s behalf.

Beshear, the son of the previous Democratic governor, outperformed in Jefferson County, the location of Louisville.

The results of this race will update live as they come in.

In a surprising upset, the underdog Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear appeared Tuesday night to have won his gubernatorial bid over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch Trump ally, according to DDHQ. Beshear has declared victory.

The race is seen as having national implications given Donald Trump’s thunderous victory in 2016 over the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. He took the state by about 30 percentage points, 62.5% to 32.7%.

With the president’s reelection bid just around the corner in 2020 – and with Bevin’s campaign seeming to fall short despite in-person appearances from the commander-in-chief himself – the governor’s loss could spell problems for the president.

It would be premature to draw conclusions about Kentucky’s competitiveness in 2020, but Bevin’s weakness in the suburbs could underscore a broader issue for a Republican Party, which suffered among suburbanites in the 2018 midterm elections. Combined with an unexpectedly close governor race in Mississippi, the results may give the GOP pause.

Candidate quality was considered to be a strong factor in the race: A poll conducted in mid-October by Mason-Dixon had the rivals tied at 46%, and Bevin entered the election comparatively unpopular. According to Morning Consult, 34% of registered Kentucky voters approved of him, while 53% disapproved.

