12 shows from the 1990s and 2000s to watch on Netflix to remind you of a simpler time

Many classic, influential TV shows aired in the 1990s and 2000s, and thanks to Netflix, viewers can still easily watch them today. The streaming service has popular sitcoms like “Cheers” and “The Office,” as well as acclaimed dramas such as “Twin Peaks” and “Mad Men.” Fans of teen dramas can enjoy “Gossip Girl” and “Skins,” which are also streaming.

Here are 12 shows from the ’90s and ’00s to watch on Netflix to remind you of a simpler time.

“Cheers” is a classic sitcom that takes place in a sports bar.

caption Ted Danson and Diane Chambers costarred on “Cheers.” source NBC

Original air dates: 1982-1993

“Cheers” centers on ex-baseball player Sam Malone’s (Ted Danson) Boston sports bar, and the quirky staff and customers who populate it. The show is largely considered one of the all-time great American sitcoms, and its basic premise (a workplace comedy where characters act like a dysfunctional family) was later replicated on shows like “30 Rock,” “The Office,” and “Parks and Recreation.”

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” introduced the “Star Trek” franchise to a new generation of fans.

caption “Star Trek: The Next Generation” aired for seven years and featured an ensemble cast. source CBS

Original air dates: 1987-1994

While “Star Trek: The Original Series” was responsible for launching the sci-fi franchise in the 1960s, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” introduced the space exploration series to a new generation of fans. It also laid the groundwork for recent “Star Trek” installments like the 2009 “Star Trek” movie and the new CBS All-Access show “Star Trek: Picard.”

Like its precursor, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows a crew of humans and aliens aboard the spaceship USS Enterprise, as they explore the far reaches of space.

“Twin Peaks” is a murder mystery set in a quirky, secretive, small town.

caption “Twin Peaks” follows an FBI agent investigating a teenage girl’s murder. source Showtime

Original air dates: 1990-1991

“Twin Peaks” unfolds in a small Pacific Northwestern town, where high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer has just been found murdered. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is called in to find her killer and soon becomes involved in the strange, surreal private lives of the local residents.

From its ominous small town setting to the teen murder mystery at its center to its surreal supernatural twists, the mystery noir has influenced hit shows like “Riverdale,” “Lost,” and “The Sopranos.”

“That ’70s Show” follows a group of teenagers and introduced stars like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

caption “That ’70s Show” is about a group of six teenagers in the 1970s. source www.fanpop.com

Original air dates: 1998-2006

Six teenagers who spend most of their time hanging out in a basement in 1970s suburbia might sound like a simple premise for a sitcom. However, “That ’70s Show” boasts six hilarious main characters and a nostalgic ’70s aesthetic that make it worth a watch.

The show also made stars of its young cast, which includes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Laura Prepon.

“Charmed” is a witchy teen drama that centers on three sisters.

caption “Charmed” follows three young witches. source The WB

Original air dates: 1998-2006

“Charmed” follows three witch sisters as they try to balance their supernatural responsibilities with their ordinary lives in San Francisco.

The witchy teen drama is an enduring tribute to sisterhood, and a reboot is currently airing on The CW.

“The West Wing” is an acclaimed political drama that centers on a group of presidential advisors.

caption “The West Wing” follows a group of fictional presidential advisors. source NBC

Original air dates: 1999-2006

This acclaimed political drama takes viewers back to the ’90s and Aaron Sorkin’s vision of how the White House was meant to run. “The West Wing” follows a group of presidential advisors who become personally and professionally entangled as they work under the fictional President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen).

“Gilmore Girls” is a witty comedy about the close relationship between a mother and daughter.

caption “Gilmore Girls” follows mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. source The WB

Original air dates: 2000-2007

Long before the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premiered, its creator (Amy Sherman-Palladino) had already created another witty, acclaimed comedy – “Gilmore Girls,” which aired from 2000 to 2007.

The show revolves around the relationship between single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her Ivy League-bound teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), as they live in the quirky small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

In 2016, Netflix debuted the show’s revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which showed what Lorelai, Rory, and their friends were up to in the present day.

“The Office” is a popular sitcom about a group of dysfunctional office employees.

caption “The Office” follows a group of disgruntled employees at a paper company. source NBC

Original air dates: 2005-2013

NBC’s beloved sitcom follows a group of disgruntled office employees and their deluded boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who work at the fictional paper company, Dunder Mifflin. A remake of the original British series of the same name, the U.S. version of “The Office” soon became a phenomenon in its own right, and has won over new generations of fans thanks to its Netflix presence.

“The IT Crowd” is a deadpan British workplace comedy.

caption “The IT Crowd” follows downtrodden office workers at a major corporation. source Netflix

Original air dates: 2006-2013

Fans of “The Office” looking for similar shows to watch should look no further than the British sitcom “The IT Crowd.” The deadpan comedy centers on three downtrodden employees working in the IT department of a massive corporation, as they’re relegated to the company’s basement and have few social interactions.

Since there are only 25 episodes (and each episode is only around 25 minutes long), you can also watch the entire show in just a few sittings.

“Gossip Girl” is a quintessential 2000s teen drama.

caption Leighton Meester and Blake Lively starred on “Gossip Girl.” source James Devaney/Getty Images

Original air dates: 2007-2012

“Gossip Girl” follows a group of ultra-wealthy Manhattan private school teens, whose privileged existences are disrupted when an anonymous blogger begins publishing the sordid details of their personal lives online.

From its recognizable stars (such as Blake Lively and “You” actor Penn Badgley) to its biting one-liners to its early 2000s fashion, the show is an engrossing, soapy teen drama for the ages.

A 10-episode reboot of the show is expected to debut on HBO Max when the streaming service launches in May.

“Skins” is a British young adult drama that explores serious real-world topics.

caption “Skins” follows the tumultuous lives of several British teens. source E4

Original air dates: 2007-2012

The British teen drama “Skins” was one of the first shows of its kind to explore issues of substance abuse, sexuality, eating disorders, and mental health as they pertained to young adults.

Plus, you’re bound to recognize some of its young stars. Hannah Murray and Joe Dempsie went on to have roles on “Game of Thrones,” playing Gilly and Gendry, respectively, while Dev Patel received an Oscar nomination in 2017 for his supporting role in “Lion.”

“Mad Men” explores the 1960s advertising industry.

caption “Mad Men” aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. source AMC

Original air dates: 2007-2015

AMC’s acclaimed drama follows the ambitious employees of the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York City.

Thanks to its razor-sharp writing and magnetic turns from actors like Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss, it’s never a bad time to sink your teeth into the show’s seven seasons.