20 fashion trends from the 2000s that we wish would come back

Discussions of 2000s fashion trends often leave people who lived through the decade divided.

Some of the decade’s notably cringe-worthy styles were low-rise jeans, platform flip flops, Crocs, dresses worn over jeans, and chunky highlighted hair.

Not all trends from the 2000s were bad, though. From embroidered denim to velour sweatsuits and iconic hair accessories, the ’00s brought rise to plenty of fashion gems that deserve to be revived.

Many people who grew up in or lived through the 2000s remember the iconic fashion trends it inspired, including (but not limited to) cargo pants, spiked hair, platform flip flops, and denim of all sorts. And while memories of 2000s clothing, accessories, and hairstyles aren’t always pleasant to think about, the decade also brought about styles with merit.

From scarf headbands to halter tops and many looks in-between, some things we wore in the 2000s could – and should – be brought back today.

Here are 20 of the best 2000s fashion trends we would actually wear again.

Velour tracksuits

caption Paris Hilton rocking a velour tracksuit. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Comfortable and color-coordinated, the iconic velour sweatsuit, or tracksuit, was made famous by Juicy Couture. The two-piece tracksuits of the 2000s could definitely find a happy place in the current style landscape marked by luxury loungewear, or “athleisure.”

Scarf headbands

caption Actress Gabrielle Union in 2005. source Jeff Gentner/Getty Images

The 2000s saw a variety of ways to wear scarves (they were popular accessories), so it’s no surprise that the scarf headband was prevalent. This look is more comfortable than wearing a plastic or metal headband, and it’s a whimsical way to keep hair flyaway-free.

Actually, headbands in general.

caption Artist Rihanna in 2006 and actress Natalie Portman in 2005. source Brad Barket/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From scarves to sophisticated, beaded bands, hair accessories from the 2000s were the best.

The side bun

caption Singer Taylor Swift in 2009. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Complete with wispy flyaways, the side bun was truly a staple of the new millennium. This elegant hairstyle was Taylor Swift’s signature hairdo for many years on the red carpet, and we think it’s one of the best trends from the ’00s.

Embroidered denim

caption This look pairs perfectly with a trusty pair of sneakers. source Shutterstock

Denim pieces clad with appliqués, studs, and other embellishments were wardrobe staples during the ’00s. Today, embroidery on jean skirts, jackets and pants serves as a nod to the past and a memorable, one-of-a-kind detail.

Denim vests

caption Actress Joy Bryant in 2006 and actress Sienna Miller in 2005. source J.Tregidgo/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Worn purely for the appearance (not the warmth) of the added layer, the denim vest was a big 2000s vibe. With the right summer dress or simple shirt underneath, the vest was an easy way to serve up a chic look.

Overalls

caption Actress Dania Ramirez in 2005 and actress Zoe Saldana in 2009. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images, Michael Tran/Getty Images

Overalls were the original form of the now-popular jumpsuit. Whether your favorite pair were corduroy or denim, overalls were a wardrobe essential in the ’90s and 2000s, and they’d fit right in with the current craze for one-piece garments.

Ponchos

caption Actress Perizaad Zorabian in 2004. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The poncho is like an elevated blanket, but less bulky and more shirt-like (except for the fact that it doesn’t have sleeves). Ponchos were, without a doubt, a 2000s mood, but they’re a trend we wouldn’t be too mad about if revived.

Halter-style tops and dresses

caption Actress Angie Harmon in 2000. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The halter silhouette is one of many that has transcended decades – think Marilyn Monroe’s circa-1950s white halter dress – and especially during the 2000s, the look was a popular choice on the red carpet and runway alike. The effortless halter style is one we just won’t get tired of seeing and wearing.

Shell jewelry

caption Quentin Tarantino in 2000. source Chris Weeks/Liaison

Necklaces and bracelets adorned with shells were all the rage during the 2000s. These accessories may be on the literal side of the beachy spectrum, but as a summer look, we’re here for it.

Kitten heels

caption Metallic kitten heels. source Brenda Chase/Getty Images

Thank you, ’00s, for bringing us tiny purses and tiny heels.

Locket necklaces

caption Sarah Jessica Parker in 2010. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the 2000s, having a locket necklace was the equivalent of having a “secret” place to stash a photo of our best friend or childhood pet. The locket just might be the jewelry item we didn’t know we needed in our current collection.

The casual blazer

caption Actress Alicia Silverstone during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week 2003 and actress Amanda Peet in 2005. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images, James Devaney/Getty Images

How could we forget this iconic look? Stars of the 2000s proved the blazer isn’t just for the boardroom, but can also dress up even the most casual t-shirt or blouse.

The t-shirt and blazer combination is great on everyone, really.

caption Actor Sean Faris in 2005. source Ray Mickshaw/Getty Images

The t-shirt and blazer combination was one of the best trends from the decade.

Puffy coats

caption Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen filming “New York Minute” in 2003. source Bill Davila/Getty Images

Puffer jackets were the outerwear style of choice in the early 2000s. With the popularity of athleisure – sporty sneakers, nylon jackets and sweatsuits – the practical and stylish puffer coat just might be making its way back.

Peacoats

caption Actress Julia Roberts in 2006. source Tom Wargacki/Getty Images

The 2000s also saw a much less, well… puffy form of outerwear. Peacoats were a staple piece for professionals and celebrities alike in the 2000s. The trench coat silhouette remains a versatile, practical wardrobe piece we wouldn’t be ashamed to move to the front of our closet.

Coral everything

caption Mandy Moore in 2003 and Cynthia Nixon in 2003 source SGranitz/Getty Images, James Devaney/Getty Images

This cheery color was everywhere in the ’00s, from nails to lipsticks and red carpet ensembles. Though it has arguably been replaced with millennial pink, we wouldn’t mind seeing a resurgence of the bold, ever-flattering hue.

Fringe

caption Actress Sienna Miller in 2007. source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

From jeans to handbags and even hair, the 2000s seemed to be marked by fringed styles. The playful texture is one trend from the decade of neon and nylon that deserves to make a return.

Tie-dye everything

caption Actress Aisha Tyler in 2003. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tie-dye as a pattern can be reminiscent of summer camp crafting sessions, but when worn in moderation, it’s nostalgic and whimsical.

Top-knot buns

caption Jennifer Lopez. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The top-knot, ballet-inspired bun was a reliable and popular way to keep hair pulled back – and it was also one of J-Lo’s iconic looks that is still just as sophisticated now as it was in the past.