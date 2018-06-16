The 21 best places to celebrate the 4th of July this year, ranked from most to least expensive

By
Myelle Lansat, Business Insider US
-
Plan your 4th of July weekend without overspending.

caption
Plan your 4th of July weekend without overspending.
source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • People travel all over the US to celebrate the Fourth of July, America’s independence day, every year.
  • HomeToGo ranked the top 21 destinations for the Fourth of July based on popularity and affordability.
  • The best and most affordable places to celebrate July 4 are San Antonio, Texas, followed by St. Louis, Missouri.

America comes together every year to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Popular firework destinations usually boost their prices for the holiday, but some big cities get cheaper. For example, accommodations in New Orleans for the Fourth of July are 53% more expensive than at other times, whereas San Francisco is 27% cheaper, reports HomeToGo.

HomeToGo compiled data on everything from accommodation prices to the cost of sparklers to find out which cities are the best for celebrating the Fourth of July.

best cities to celebrate the 4th of july on a budget

source
Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Here’s what HomeToGo factored in:

Food and drink: 1/4 gallon milk, bread, 3 eggs, 1/4 lb bananas, 1/4 lb chicken, 1/2 lb beef, 1/4 lb cheese, 1/4 head lettuce, 1/4 pound tomatoes, 1/4 lb onion, 1/4 lb potatoes, and two locally produced beers for one person. Prices sourced from a leading online grocery store.

Accommodations: The average price per-person per-night to stay in a four person space beginning Monday July 2, 2018. Prices sourced from HomeToGo’s booking data for July 2018.

Cost of American flag: A 3′ x 5′ polyester flag including tax. Prices sourced from leading online retailers.

Cost of sparklers: A single box of 10″ color sparklers including tax. Prices sourced from online fireworks retailer.

Cost of gas per-gallon: The cost of one gallon of regular gas including tax. Prices provided by AAA and calculated on May 29, 2018.

Below, see the total cost and item breakdown of a Fourth of July celebration in 21 US cities.

21. New Orleans, Louisiana

source
Jorg Hackemann/Shutterstock

Total cost: $161.84

Food and drink: $15.84

Accommodations: $117

Cost of American flag: $12.08

Cost of sparklers: $14.29

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.63

20. Los Angeles, California

source
blvdone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $153.33

Food and drink: $18.54

Accommodations: $105

Cost of American flag: $11.92

Cost of sparklers: $14.10

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.77

19. New York City, New York

source
Rene Pi/Shutterstock

Total cost: $134.79

Food and drink: $20.70

Accommodations: $85

Cost of American flag: $11.91

Cost of sparklers: $14.09

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.09

18. Lake Tahoe, California

source
Purplexsu / Shutterstock

Total cost: $132.23

Food and drink: $16.34

Accommodations: $86

Cost of American flag: $11.92

Cost of sparklers: $14.10

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.87

17. Houston, Texas

source
IrinaK/Shutterstock

Total cost: $129.38

Food and drink: $13.68

Accommodations: $87

Cost of American flag: $11.88

Cost of sparklers: $14.05

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.77

16. San Diego, California

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $124.25

Food and drink: $16.47

Accommodations: $78

Cost of American flag: $11.92

Cost of sparklers: $14.10

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.76

15. San Francisco, California

source
Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

Total cost: $120.76

Food and drink: $22.89

Accommodations: $68

Cost of American flag: $11.92

Cost of sparklers: $14.10

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.85

14. Boston, Massachusetts

source
RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock

Total cost: $120.07

Food and drink: $17.42

Accommodations: $88

Cost of American flag: $11.67

Cost of sparklers: N/A

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.98

13. Miami, Florida

source
Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Total cost: $113.30

Food and drink: $16.76

Accommodations: $68

Cost of American flag: $11.73

Cost of sparklers: $13.87

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.94

12. Nashville, Tennessee

source
Scott Heaney/Shutterstock

Total cost: $109.54

Food and drink: $13.53

Accommodations: $67

Cost of American flag: $12.02

Cost of sparklers: $14.22

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.77

11. Chicago, Illinois

source
Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Total cost: $107.23

Food and drink: $15.13

Accommodations: $63

Cost of American flag: $11.75

Cost of sparklers: $13.90

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.45

10. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $106.61

Food and drink: $16.18

Accommodations: $62

Cost of American flag: $11.79

Cost of sparklers: $13.95

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.69

9. Austin, Texas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $105.86

Food and drink: $15.19

Accommodations: $62

Cost of American flag: $11.88

Cost of sparklers: $14.05

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.74

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $99.71

Food and drink: $17.09

Accommodations: $54

Cost of American flag: $11.68

Cost of sparklers: $13.81

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.13

7. Atlantic City, New Jersey

source
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Total cost: $97.95

Food and drink: $16.41

Accommodations: $53

Cost of American flag: $11.70

Cost of sparklers: $13.85

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.99

6. Denver, Colorado

source
Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Total cost: $95.41

Food and drink: $16.77

Accommodations: $50

Cost of American flag: $11.81

Cost of sparklers: $13.97

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.86

5. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Total cost: $89.44

Food and drink: $11.34

Accommodations: $49

Cost of American flag: $11.89

Cost of sparklers: $14.07

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.14

4. Atlanta, Georgia

source
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Total cost: $88.25

Food and drink: $15.66

Accommodations: $44

Cost of American flag: $11.77

Cost of sparklers: $13.92

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.90

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

source
littleny/Shutterstock

Total cost: $84.68

Food and drink: $14.46

Accommodations: $41

Cost of American flag: $11.87

Cost of sparklers: $14.04

Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.31

2. St. Louis, Missouri

source
Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Total cost: $77.46

Food and drink: $15.86

Accommodations: $33

Cost of American flag: $11.86

Cost of sparklers: $14.03

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.71

1. San Antonio, Texas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total cost: $76

Food and drink: $13.36

Accommodations: $34

Cost of American flag: $11.88

Cost of sparklers: $14.05

Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.71