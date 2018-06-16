The 21 best places to celebrate the 4th of July this year, ranked from most to least expensive

caption Plan your 4th of July weekend without overspending. source Mario Tama/Getty Images People travel all over the US to celebrate the Fourth of July, America’s independence day, every year.

HomeToGo ranked the top 21 destinations for the Fourth of July based on popularity and affordability.

The best and most affordable places to celebrate July 4 are San Antonio, Texas, followed by St. Louis, Missouri. America comes together every year to celebrate the Fourth of July. Popular firework destinations usually boost their prices for the holiday, but some big cities get cheaper. For example, accommodations in New Orleans for the Fourth of July are 53% more expensive than at other times, whereas San Francisco is 27% cheaper, reports HomeToGo. HomeToGo compiled data on everything from accommodation prices to the cost of sparklers to find out which cities are the best for celebrating the Fourth of July. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider Here’s what HomeToGo factored in: Food and drink: 1/4 gallon milk, bread, 3 eggs, 1/4 lb bananas, 1/4 lb chicken, 1/2 lb beef, 1/4 lb cheese, 1/4 head lettuce, 1/4 pound tomatoes, 1/4 lb onion, 1/4 lb potatoes, and two locally produced beers for one person. Prices sourced from a leading online grocery store. Accommodations: The average price per-person per-night to stay in a four person space beginning Monday July 2, 2018. Prices sourced from HomeToGo’s booking data for July 2018. Cost of American flag: A 3′ x 5′ polyester flag including tax. Prices sourced from leading online retailers. Cost of sparklers: A single box of 10″ color sparklers including tax. Prices sourced from online fireworks retailer. Cost of gas per-gallon: The cost of one gallon of regular gas including tax. Prices provided by AAA and calculated on May 29, 2018. Below, see the total cost and item breakdown of a Fourth of July celebration in 21 US cities. 21. New Orleans, Louisiana source Jorg Hackemann/Shutterstock Total cost: $161.84 Food and drink: $15.84 Accommodations: $117 Cost of American flag: $12.08 Cost of sparklers: $14.29 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.63 20. Los Angeles, California source blvdone/Shutterstock Total cost: $153.33 Food and drink: $18.54 Accommodations: $105 Cost of American flag: $11.92 Cost of sparklers: $14.10 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.77 19. New York City, New York source Rene Pi/Shutterstock Total cost: $134.79 Food and drink: $20.70 Accommodations: $85 Cost of American flag: $11.91 Cost of sparklers: $14.09 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.09 18. Lake Tahoe, California source Purplexsu / Shutterstock Total cost: $132.23 Food and drink: $16.34 Accommodations: $86 Cost of American flag: $11.92 Cost of sparklers: $14.10 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.87 17. Houston, Texas source IrinaK/Shutterstock Total cost: $129.38 Food and drink: $13.68 Accommodations: $87 Cost of American flag: $11.88 Cost of sparklers: $14.05 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.77 16. San Diego, California source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Total cost: $124.25 Food and drink: $16.47 Accommodations: $78 Cost of American flag: $11.92 Cost of sparklers: $14.10 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.76 15. San Francisco, California source Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock Total cost: $120.76 Food and drink: $22.89 Accommodations: $68 Cost of American flag: $11.92 Cost of sparklers: $14.10 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.85 14. Boston, Massachusetts source RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock Total cost: $120.07 Food and drink: $17.42 Accommodations: $88 Cost of American flag: $11.67 Cost of sparklers: N/A Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.98 13. Miami, Florida source Courtesy of TripAdvisor Total cost: $113.30 Food and drink: $16.76 Accommodations: $68 Cost of American flag: $11.73 Cost of sparklers: $13.87 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.94 12. Nashville, Tennessee source Scott Heaney/Shutterstock Total cost: $109.54 Food and drink: $13.53 Accommodations: $67 Cost of American flag: $12.02 Cost of sparklers: $14.22 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.77 11. Chicago, Illinois source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Total cost: $107.23 Food and drink: $15.13 Accommodations: $63 Cost of American flag: $11.75 Cost of sparklers: $13.90 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.45 10. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Total cost: $106.61 Food and drink: $16.18 Accommodations: $62 Cost of American flag: $11.79 Cost of sparklers: $13.95 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.69 9. Austin, Texas source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Total cost: $105.86 Food and drink: $15.19 Accommodations: $62 Cost of American flag: $11.88 Cost of sparklers: $14.05 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.74 8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Total cost: $99.71 Food and drink: $17.09 Accommodations: $54 Cost of American flag: $11.68 Cost of sparklers: $13.81 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.13 7. Atlantic City, New Jersey source ESB Professional/Shutterstock Total cost: $97.95 Food and drink: $16.41 Accommodations: $53 Cost of American flag: $11.70 Cost of sparklers: $13.85 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.99 6. Denver, Colorado source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock Total cost: $95.41 Food and drink: $16.77 Accommodations: $50 Cost of American flag: $11.81 Cost of sparklers: $13.97 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.86 5. Lake Havasu City, Arizona Total cost: $89.44 Food and drink: $11.34 Accommodations: $49 Cost of American flag: $11.89 Cost of sparklers: $14.07 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.14 4. Atlanta, Georgia source ESB Professional/Shutterstock Total cost: $88.25 Food and drink: $15.66 Accommodations: $44 Cost of American flag: $11.77 Cost of sparklers: $13.92 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.90 3. Las Vegas, Nevada source littleny/Shutterstock Total cost: $84.68 Food and drink: $14.46 Accommodations: $41 Cost of American flag: $11.87 Cost of sparklers: $14.04 Cost of gas per-gallon: $3.31 2. St. Louis, Missouri source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock Total cost: $77.46 Food and drink: $15.86 Accommodations: $33 Cost of American flag: $11.86 Cost of sparklers: $14.03 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.71 1. San Antonio, Texas source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Total cost: $76 Food and drink: $13.36 Accommodations: $34 Cost of American flag: $11.88 Cost of sparklers: $14.05 Cost of gas per-gallon: $2.71