20 fashion trends from the 1990s that should make a comeback

The 1990s were an exciting time for fashion.

Insider spoke with a fashion historian to learn more about the origins of some of the decade’s most popular trends.

Technological advancements inspired clothing styles and brought more awareness to fashion in the ’90s.

Acid-wash denim, crushed velvet, and colorful blazers were all big trends of the decade.

According to Sarah Byrd, a New York University and Fashion Institute of Technology lecturer and fashion historian, this can be traced back to technological advancements made in the decade, which made fashion more accessible to everyone.

From the burgeoning internet to the Style Network, a cable channel that broadcast style- and beauty-centric shows, information about fashion as well as style inspiration suddenly became widely available to anyone with a TV, or, in the later ’90s, a home computer.

Byrd told Insider that prior to the mid- and late-1990s, high fashion and luxury name brands were mostly reserved for an elite group of people – celebrities and designers. But with more access to media and TV shows about celebrity style, everyday people started to feel that they could participate in the once-exclusive world of fashion.

“In the late ’90s, you had this widespread emergence of TV shows that talked about style,” Byrd said. “For example, with shows like ‘Fashion Police’ on E!, celebrities [became] not just talent, but they also became fashion icons.”

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 1999. source Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

In short, styles popular in the ’90s – just like fashion trends of any decade – reflected both old and new ideas. Some styles spotted often in the 1990s, like mod sunglasses and plaid outfits, were reminiscent of the ’60s. Other styles, like patent leather and nylon clothes, symbolized a futuristic view and a look toward what people thought the year 2000, the new millennium, would bring.

Here are some of the best fashion trends from the ’90s that we wish would make a comeback.

Patent leather and vinyl were often used as fabrics in the ’90s for a futuristic look.

caption Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan, and Stacey Dash in 1996. source Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Byrd says that the overall technical advancements of the ’90s as well as the impending new millennium influenced people to dress in what seemed like futuristic styles at the time.

“You can see clearly that in the ’90s, there was some ingenuity with how people were looking at design, in large-part because of technology and the feeling that we were entering a new era,” Byrd said.

Leather was popular during the decade, and was often worn in the form of skirts and dresses.

caption Cindy Crawford, circa 1994. source Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Styles that appeared shiny and sleek were a common thread throughout the ’90s.

A classic leather jacket was a must-have in the ’90s.

caption Drew Barrymore, circa 1990. source Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Leather jackets weren’t a style that originated in the ’90s, but, as Byrd explained, “The story of fashion is also the story of revising design” – everything makes a comeback.

“From the very beginning of time, there’s only been so many ways people can approach how to put together fabric into something that goes on the body,” Byrd said. “You’ll see the revisiting of past designs and familiar silhouettes throughout the history of fashion.”

Acid-wash jeans were a new way of wearing denim at the time.

caption Acid-wash jeans. source Getty/Ian Gavan

Acid-wash jeans may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but they were certainly a fashion statement. The style has been spotted on runways in 2019, as pointed out by Who What Wear.

Many sunglasses that were popular in the ’90s were a nod to shades from the ’60s.

caption Drew Barrymore in 1990. source Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

As Byrd explained, some styles popular in the 1990s were largely inspired by elements from the past.

“Even though there was some ingenuity with how people were looking at design, probably in large part because of changes in technology, there were some styles [of the ’90s] that were reflective of the ’60s.”

Polka-dot shirts were big in the ’90s.

caption Jerry Seinfeld in 1991. source Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld’s style, showcased in the sitcom “Seinfeld,” became iconic for the decade.

The timeless print is still a great look.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis, circa 1990. source The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

From Julia Roberts’ dotted dress in “Pretty Woman” to lesser-known fashion moments, like this simple dress worn by Jamie Lee Curtis, polka dots were a defining print of the ’90s and are still worn often.

Speaking of prints, blazers with loud prints and vibrant colors were very ’90s.

caption Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano in “Saved by the Bell.” source Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The loud floral print may be less popular today, but bold printed blazers could be a fun statement to revive.

Wearing a plain t-shirt under a blazer was another go-to look in the ’90s.

caption Nicolas Cage on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992. source Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This classic look can still be spotted today.

Plaid blazers and skirts are an example of ’90s fashions that made an intentional nod to the past.

caption Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in “Clueless” in 1995. source Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

The yellow plaid outfit worn by Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) in “Clueless” has made a resurgence in recent years.

Skirt suits, often worn by Princess Diana, were always a classy ensemble.

caption Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995. source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a number of memorable outfits.

Leopard print has withstood the test of time, but in the ’90s, it was all the rage.

caption Kylie Minogue in 1991. source Dave Benett/Getty Images

The animal print really was everywhere – from hats to coats and dresses.

Leopard-printed outerwear was especially popular.

caption Mary J Blige at the 1996 Grammy Awards. source Russell Einhorn/Liaison via Getty Images

Though not everyone reminisces on fashion trends from the ’90s in a positive light, the leopard- and animal-print look is one that has aged well.

Blazers and button-up shirts were truly the name of the game throughout the decade.

caption The cast of “Seinfeld.” source Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While not exactly style icons, the cast of “Seinfeld” dressed iconically ’90s.

Overalls were also popular for both kids and adults.

caption Courtney Cox as Monica Geller in “Friends.” source Warner Bros.

One-piece fashions, like rompers and jumpsuits, have become a staple in many wardrobes today – so overalls reminiscent of the ’90s would fit right in.

Crushed velvet was another popular fabric in the ’90s, and it’s made a comeback in recent years.

caption Marlee Matlin in 1990. source Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Crushed velvet spaghetti strap dresses were a ’90s staple, and would still be a flattering look today.

The bucket hat was a fun ’90s statement that deserves a revival.

caption Will Smith, circa 1990. source Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Of all the accessories people sported in the ’90s, the bucket hat was a reliable and versatile option.

The high-neck tank top was common in the late-1990s.

caption Kate Hudson in 1999. source David Keeler/Online USA, Inc. via Getty Images

This was one of the more simple silhouettes of the ’90s.

We miss halter-style shirts, which also kept with the high neckline theme.

caption Jennifer Lopez in 1998. source Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

J-Lo has rocked a variety of memorable ensembles over the years.

Wearing hair in an updo was very on-trend in the ’90s.

caption Reese Witherspoon in 1994. source Steve Eichner/WireImage via Getty Images

Butterfly clips and crimped strands were also popular ’90s hair trends.

Neon colors and athletic wear were often a fun, fashion-forward combination during the decade.

