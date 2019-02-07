10 products under $20 that people with acne-prone skin swear by

caption Many swear by Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Spot Treatment and Pixi’s Glow Tonic for treating and softening acne-prone skin. source Kiehls/Pixi/Garnier

Finding a skin-care routine that works for acne-prone skin can be tough, but there are a lot of products out there with glowing reviews.

Many reviewers say Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser is gentle and effective when it comes to cleansing dry skin caused by certain acne medications.

Many swear by using the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum to treat dry, acne-prone skin.

Crafting a skin-care routine that works for you can involve a huge money and time investment and it can be especially tricky for those with acne-prone skin. Fortunately, there are a lot of skin-care products out there that cost less than $20 and have positive reviews.

Here are some products people swear by for those with acne-prone skin.

Many reviewers say Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser is gentle and effective when it comes to cleansing dry skin caused by certain acne medications.

caption The product won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2017. source Glossier

With over 2,300 reviews on Influenster, Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser ($18) boasts 4.5 stars out of five.

“This cleanser has saved my skin. I’ve struggled to appease my sensitive, breakout-prone, combination skin for years and I have finally found a solution in Glossier’s Milky Jelly,” one reviewer wrote.

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water has been called gentle and great for preventing breakouts.

caption It’s designed for all skin types. source Simple

With over 3,900 reviews, this micellar water has scored four out of five stars on the Walmart website.

“My skin is very sensitive and acne-prone, so I was immediately drawn to the simple essence of this product. It has little to no scent and works great on a cotton pad to remove makeup,” wrote one reviewer. “I have had no skin reactions to it and it is a super good value! It also is not harsh on the eyes.”

Retailing for under $10, this product was also an Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner in 2015.

Some say Garnier’s Blackhead Eliminating Scrub has cleaned out their pores and helped their acne.

caption It contains salicylic acid. source Garnier

The Garnier Blackhead Eliminating Scrub retails for about $7.99. It contains microbeads and salicylic acid and it’s scored 4.4 out of five stars on Ulta’s website.

“This product cleans all your pores out and leaves you with a wonderful, acne-free face,” one reviewer wrote.

Some reviewers have called Lush’s Cupcake Fresh Face Mask the best product they’ve purchased.

caption It’s only available to purchase in Lush stores. source Lush USA

Described on the Lush website as a “chocolate heaven for oily skin,” Lush’s Cupcake Fresh Face Mask ($9.95) is made with spearmint oil, Rhassoul mud, and vanilla absolute. Multiple customer reviewers detailed that it is the “best product” they have purchased and they have recommended it to family and friends.

“This mask is really really good … It really softens my skin. It also helps with acne, which, for me, it’s difficult to find things that actually help reduce acne because my skin is so stubborn,” wrote a reviewer on the site.

The Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic has had glowing reviews.

caption The product won one of Teen Vogue’s Acne Awards in 2017. source Pixi

The Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic ($15) claims to help help brighten your skin.

Scoring 4.5 out of five stars on Target’s website, this product seems to have a lot of fans. “I have acne-prone, dry skin. I got this toner as a sample because it was recommended by many, I liked it so much I had to buy the big version,” wrote one reviewer. “[It] leaves my skin feeling soft. I really do feel like it helps with the regeneration of my skin.”

Read More: How to know if you’re using too many skin-care products, according to experts

Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dots have some impressive reviews on Amazon.

caption They’re dots you can stick on your face. source Amazon

At under $13, Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dots, which can be purchased on Amazon, have a four-star rating and dozens of glowing reviews. These acne patches are made in Korea and are designed to ” help coax fluids to the surface helping to bring pimples to a head.”

“This truly worked in minimizing my pimples, sucking up the wound, and keeping big pimples from getting worse,” one reviewer wrote.

Many swear by using Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Spot Treatment to clear up spots.

caption The product is designed for oily or acne-prone skin. source Kiehl’s

Recommended in Sephora’s “On-the-Spot-Fixes” category and scoring just over four stars on their site is Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Spot Treatment ($18). Specifically formulated to treat acne-prone or oily skin, it contains salicylic acid, frankincense, and ginger root extract.

Many reviewers say it’s worth the money and one reviewer noted that a little goes a long way, adding: “Works great, I had a few spots on my face and I applied once a day for two days and they are completely gone. I’d imagine if I reapplied throughout the day like they suggest they’d be gone even faster.”

If you’re seeking a more natural blemish-healer, reviewers recommend Burt’s Bees Herbal Complexion Stick.

caption The product is formulated without parabens. source Burt’s Bees

Antimicrobial tea tree oil has been used for keeping acne bacteria in check and Burt’s Bees Herbal Complexion Stick ($7.99) harnesses the power of it in an on-the-go spot treatment.

Scoring a 4.3 out of five stars on the Ulta website, this product has received a lot of positive feedback from its reviewers.

“I spot treat with this on my breakouts and I think it works wonders. I have oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin … and [this]works great because the chemicals dry out the blemishes deep down,” wrote one reviewer.

Many swear by using the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum to treat dry skin.

caption It’s part of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost collection. source Neutrogena

If you’re looking for a lightweight serum for your acne-prone skin, many insist on trying the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum ($19.99).

With 4.6 out of five stars on the Neutrogena website, this product has received over 190 positive reviews.

“So I have acne-prone skin and am on medication that dries my skin out so badly,” wrote a reviewer. “So far [this product] is amazing! I use it before bed and in the morning before my makeup and my foundation goes on so smooth!”

Dozens of reviewers say Mario Badescu Drying Lotion has helped them fight pimples.

caption Mario Badescu products are sold on its own website and at Sephora and Ulta. source Mario Badescu

The cult-favorite Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17) features salicylic acid and it has scored dozens of positive reviews on Sephora’s website.

“I feel a pimple on my face and by the next morning, it’s reduced in size,” wrote one reviewer.

“I love this product! I dab this on red blemishes before bed, and it calms them down overnight. Doesn’t totally wipe out acne, but DEFINITELY speeds up the process,” wrote another.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.