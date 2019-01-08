10 highly rated acne spot treatments that online shoppers swear by

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Breakouts are a normal part of most people’s skin journeys. Whether you generally have clear skin or have struggled with acne for years, they happen to everyone. Still, breakouts are no less annoying, alarming, or painful every time they do.

A consistent routine of cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing can keep your skin looking and feeling healthy, but when it comes to pimples that erupt on your skin (or at least feel like they’re about to), attacking them early on with a direct spot treatment will help dry them out and calm them down.

Topical gels, lotions, and stickers are the most common ways to treat these blemishes, and there are tons on the market. However, it’s only a small collection of standouts that have proven to be really successful. You can trust that these popular spot treatments have been vetted by us and your fellow shoppers.

These are 10 of the most popular acne spot treatments you can buy online right now:

Mario Badescu

Amazon rating: 4.1 stars from 2,200+ reviews

Insider Picks senior editor Ellen Hoffman has called this lotion “magic” because it makes pimples disappear overnight. It contains salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide to quickly and effectively target surface blemishes.

Mighty Patch

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars from 500+ reviews

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton and I both swear by this powerful sticker that draws out the fluids from your pimples and protects them from irritation. The new Invisible+ versions are so light and thin that you can get away with wearing them during the day.

TreeActiv

Amazon rating: 4.4 stars from 1,100+ reviews

This treatment contains many beneficial ingredients, most notably bentonite clay, which removes excess oil, reduces inflammation, and balances your skin’s oil production.

Burt’s Bees

Amazon rating: 3.7 stars from 1,100+ reviews

Burt’s Bees’ natural solution to oily skin acne includes tea tree, calendula, yarrow, and parsley extracts and has been clinically proven to improve blemishes in 48 hours.

Boscia

Sephora rating: 3.8 stars from 600+ reviews

The star ingredient of this spot treatment is willow bark, which is especially good for sensitive skin. Other notable ingredients include a purifying soapberry peel, jojoba leaf, and vitamins C and E.

COSRX

Amazon rating: 3.9 stars from 3,000+ reviews

COXRX makes one of the most popular varieties of hydrocolloid stickers, and they’re really affordable. The patches come in different sizes so you have a whole range of options as you tackle breakouts.

Kate Somerville

Sephora rating: 4.3 stars from 2,600+ reviews

Expect a slight smell from this treatment, which is formulated with a high level of sulfur to reduce existing blemishes and prevent future ones.

Clean & Clear

Amazon rating: 4.1 stars from 900+ reviews

Though it does contain a small percentage of salicylic acid, this treatment won’t dry your skin out and you can use it up to three times a day.

Clinique

Sephora rating: 4.2 stars from 700 reviews

Spread this gel all over your face, or use it as a spot treatment. The results compare to the leading prescription topical gel, a claim that’s backed by rave reviews across online retailers.

Origins

Sephora rating: 4.0 stars from 1,000+ reviews

This spot remover acts quickly while correcting discoloration and redness. At the same time, it has exfoliators to clear your pores.