The best adjustable bed frames

Adjustable bed frames can help you sleep perfectly because they are much more customizable than your average bed frame or mattress.

The Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is the best one we’ve tried because it has zero-gravity presets, a three-zone massage setting, two USB ports for charging, and a reasonable price.

There’s a new trend taking over the bedrooms of America, and it seems to be inspired by hospitals and dentists. Don’t scoff – as it turns out, the adjustable beds and chairs of some of our least favorite environments have made their way into our homes, and you just may be surprised by how pleasant a moving bed frame is when it’s coupled with your television rather than an overhead fluorescent light.

It’s official, friends. Adjustable bed frames are now about as commonly peddled as smart speakers, and honestly, it’s about time. It doesn’t matter how comfortable your mattress is if the frame beneath it doesn’t provide the adequate support. And if that frame can, in fact, be adjusted to suit your particular sleeping needs, then all the better.

When it comes to picking the right adjustable bed frame, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. First off, are you sleeping alone or with another person? Many companies are offering split king sizes, which allow you to actually control each side of the bed separately.

You’ll also want to consider whether you prefer to make minute adjustments to your sleeping position yourself, or if you’d rather the sleep experts at various companies create presets for you. Some adjustable frames have a number of built-in settings, like anti-snore and zero gravity. Others just hand you the reins and allow you to raise or lower your head and feet without making any suggestions of their own.

Then, you might keep in mind the extent to which you do work in bed. If you’re like me and are looking to turn your bedroom into your home office in every sense of the word, you probably want to pick a higher tech bed frame that comes with USB ports and outlets, so that you can work where you sleep (or vice versa, though that somehow seems sadder).

Some adjustable bed frames come with a few extra bells and whistles, like massage functions and telescopic legs for various bed frame height preferences. Just keep those additional features in mind when deciding which is best for you.

That said, regardless of which frame you pick among our favorites, we’ve no doubt that you’ll be getting some of the best sleep of your life.

Here are the best adjustable bed frames you can buy:

Updated by Caitlin Petreycik on 10/31/2019: Updated prices, links, and formatting. Added related guides.

The best adjustable bed frame overall

source Nectar

The Nectar adjustable base has it all – anti-snore and zero-gravity presets, a three-zone massage setting, two USB ports for easy charging, and best of all, a reasonable price.

Nectar seems to be something of a unicorn when it comes to adjustable bases. Not only is it relatively affordable, starting at $649 for a twin xl, but it also comes with practically every single bell and whistle you could hope for.

First and foremost, I was impressed by how quickly the bed frame was delivered, and more importantly, how quickly it could be set up. All I had to do was screw in the legs, and as Nectar promised, there were no tools necessary. The frame isn’t the most elaborate of designs and it’s simple enough to fit with just about any aesthetic. When paired with my pine-colored bedroom furniture, the dark gray frame and its six black legs seemed to blend right in.

Once everything is set up, then you really get to experience the magic that is an adjustable bed frame. The Nectar bed frame is controlled by an easy-to-use remote control that lifts the head region, the foot area, or both, simultaneously. You can either manually select how far up or down you want to go or opt for one of Nectar’s presets. There’s an anti-snore button that raises your torso quite a bit, slightly elevates your legs, and purports to help you sleep more quietly. While I can’t vouch for whether or not this works for snorers, it is a remarkably comfortable position to sleep in regardless.

There’s also a TV button, which won’t control your television set, but will adjust you to the perfect reclining position for watching your favorite shows. Or, if you’d prefer to simulate what it’s like to sleep in a zero-gravity setting, you can push the ZG button on the top right of the remote. I wasn’t a huge fan of this particular setting (it elevates your legs way up), but hey, to each her own.

The Nectar remote also comes with three memory buttons that allow you to program your own perfect sleeping positions. Just manually adjust the bed to your liking, and have the remote remember it by pressing either M1, M2, or M3.

Nectar’s three-zone massage is not the most comprehensive or intense massage you’ve ever received, but if you’re just looking to wind down after a long day, or need a little bit of help falling asleep, this function gets it done with its slight vibrations. You can choose to focus on your head region or your feet, and the vibrations of the bed certainly helped me relax at day’s end.

As for tech-forward features, on the right side of the frame are two USB ports, so you can charge your smartphone without having to find a plug on the wall. Atop the remote is a handy little flashlight, so if you need to find your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you won’t have to flip on every light switch in your room or the hallway.

Pros: Affordable for an adjustable base, great presets, USB ports, pleasant massage experience

Cons: While the flashlight on the remote is handy, under-bed lighting is probably a better way to provide some extra illumination at night

The best decked-out adjustable bed frame

source Reverie

If you want to turn your bed into a central command station, then the Reverie 9T Adjustable Foundation is definitely the way to go.

If you want to turn your bed into a home office, a spa, and a wireless charging pad, the Reverie 9T Adjustable Foundation is your solution. This adjustable base manages to be much more than an attractive and comfortable bed frame with a veritable cornucopia of extra features that you never even knew you wanted.

Whether you prefer to sleep with your legs and head slightly elevated or want to sleep in a totally different configuration than your partner, the Reverie is here to ensure that you get one of the best night’s sleep of your life. Not only is the deck-on-deck design extremely supportive (it comprises an upholstered, movable foundation atop a solid lower), but more importantly, it’s extremely customizable.

With the quickly rechargeable LED-screen remote, you can elevate just about any part of the bed to your comfort level. I found this to be particularly useful when I was working on my laptop in bed. Rather than having to create a veritable pillow fort in order to properly prop up my body to what I hoped was an ergonomic position, I could instead bring up the upper part of the mattress so that I was practically sitting in a recliner. You can also elevate the lower part of the bed, of course, if you prefer to sleep with your legs slightly lifted, or bring both sides of the bed up simultaneously.

The remote control comes with presets for Anti-Snore, which is some proprietary combination of moving your head and legs up in such a manner that you apparently breathe more freely when you’re asleep, and Zero Gravity, which seems to be all the rage but I find decidedly uncomfortable. While I’m sure some folks feel like they’re floating when they’re nearly folded in half, I didn’t get the appeal. But of course, that’s the beauty of the Reverie. If you don’t like one position, it’s just a couple touches of a button before you’re in a much more comfortable place.

The Reverie also features lumbar support, which you can adjust by degree as per your personal needs. You’d be surprised what a couple of adjustments on that setting can do for you – even if you don’t have back pain, having more fulsome support definitely makes a difference.

But wait, you say. What if I find the perfect setting for me, but my partner doesn’t agree? As it turns out, Reverie has a solution for that, too. The split-king model of this bed frame actually allows you to control the two sides of your bed completely independently. So if your significant other needs to stop snoring and you want to sleep at a 90-degree angle, you can both win. Who needs compromise in a relationship when you have an adjustable bed frame?

But aside from the Reverie’s virtues as a bed, it also boasts a couple of extra bells and whistles that make it particularly attractive. For example, there’s the 3D Wave massage therapy aspect – it comes in four waves and a whopping 10 intensities. Some massage chairs don’t even feature that much optionality. Additionally, the bed has a charging pad that can wirelessly charge compatible smartphones, or for those of us without a phone capable of induction charging, there’s also a USB port. Honestly, it’s like you don’t even have to ever leave your bed.

As wonderful as everything about the Reverie is, I should certainly point out that this kind of luxury comes at a price. If you’re not looking to spend at least $1,000 on a bed frame, you may want to look elsewhere. But while the price is steep, the sleep you’ll be able to get on a mattress atop this frame is pretty priceless.

Pros: Great lumbar support, great massage function, wireless charging pad

Cons: The Reverie 9T is pricey – it starts at $1,399 for a twin xl, and goes all the way up to $2,798 for a split king

The best no-fuss adjustable bed frame

source Leesa

“No fuss” and adjustable base may seem a bit oxymoronic, but of course, Leesa was able to conquer the challenge with its simple yet oh-so-effective adjustable base.

I’ve always been a huge fan of Leesa’s mattresses, and so it came as no surprise that its new adjustable base is a real game changer when it comes to restfulness, too. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that some other adjustable bases do, it makes up for it with its whisper-quiet motor that will let you adjust your sleeping position without disturbing your partner or your cat or whatever.

First off – setup. The base is heavy, and there’s no getting around it. The whole package weighs in at just under 150 pounds, so unless you’re superhuman, you’ll probably want a friend to help you bring it into your home. But once that’s squared away, the actual assembly of the base is extremely straightforward.

Instructions are clear and parts are relatively sparse, so once you’ve screwed in the legs and secured everything, you’re ready to rock and roll. Alternatively, you could pay an additional $100 for the white glove delivery and setup service, though frankly, I’m not sure how necessary that really is.

Like the Leesa mattress, simplicity is truly at the heart of this design. You won’t find tons of extraneous buttons on the remote for this base, nor will you have the option to have your bed give you a massage. Instead, the Leesa frame’s main purpose is to allow you to configure your bed and mattress to the exact position you need to achieve optimal rest.

Working in tandem with both the Leesa mattress and the Sapira mattress, this base lets you adjust both the head and foot of the bed with the accompanying remote control, which comes with just seven buttons. You have the option of raising or lowering each side separately, or simultaneously if you’re looking to be a bit more efficient.

I found in sleeping that the minutia you’re able to achieve with the adjustments go a long way in alleviating pain and pressure. As it turns out, I do well with my legs and head just barely elevated. The last button on the remote controls the under-bed light, which is useful for all those midnight bathroom runs.

While the Leesa Adjustable Base doesn’t come with built-in presets like anti-snore or zero gravity, I found that I preferred the entirely customized approach. With other adjustable bases, I tended to default to the presets that the company had already provided, whereas with Leesa, I was forced to do a bit more experimentation. Sure, it was a bit time-consuming on the front end, but I certainly ended up with a much more me-specific sleeping position when it came time for bed.

Another great thing to note about the Leesa – it comes with adjustable telescoping legs on its split king version, which allow you to actually change the height of your mattress. I found that useful for deciding exactly how much under-bed storage I really needed. These adjustable legs also allow you to sleep in a different position from your partner, and because the motor of the Leesa is so quiet (notably so when compared to other bases), you can change your own position in the middle of the night without worrying about waking up your bedmate.

If you sleep with a partner, the king size ($1,745) allows you to individually control each sleeper’s position via two twin XL mattresses, so you can position your side however you like.

The design of the Leesa Adjustable Base closely mirrors that of its mattresses, with its gray upholstery and two white stripes running horizontally across the bottom of the bed. And while that makes for an aesthetically consistent look when paired with your Leesa mattress, this base works well with just about any topper – I used a DreamCloud mattress I was also reviewing at the time with mine to great success.

As for the pricing, this is one adjustable base that actually won’t break the bank. A Twin XL will actually set you back under $900, while a Queen is a relatively reasonable $1,045. And like other Leesa products, this base comes with a 100-night trial, so you can sleep on it for three months to ensure it’s something you want to keep around.

Pros: Great value, super quiet motor, underbed lighting for midnight bathroom runs

Cons: Some folks may prefer to have a few preset positions to start off with

The best adjustable bed frame for working

source Purple

One of the most comprehensive adjustable base options comes from Purple, and the addition of actual power outlets and a charging dock for its remote really set it apart.

Turning your bedroom into your home office gets a whole lot easier when your bed can practically double as a desk. Enter the Purple PowerBase, a fully adjustable bed frame that not only provides uniquely customized comfort, but also the literal latitude to do just about anything you want from the comfort of your mattress.

The Purple is one of the most sophisticated adjustable bed frames I’ve tried to date, and with its free white glove delivery service and setup, it’s one of the easiest beds you can buy.

The base comes complete with a set of three-in-one leg attachments, which means that you can choose whether you want your bed 3, 5.25, or 8.25 inches off the ground. Alas, this part isn’t automated, but they’re still very straightforward to combine and screw into place.

The real selling point, however, is in its ability to seamlessly adjust your sleeping, reading, or working positions in bed. The programmable remote control can be set to just about any preference, and Purple claims that you’ll be able to experience 1,549,212 custom comfort positions.

I certainly haven’t tried all of them (or even a fraction of them), but can attest to the fact that there are indeed a myriad of ways for you to find your sweet spot. You can alternately raise or lower your head, feet, or both areas simultaneously.

In total, the remote control allows you to set four customizable positions, which is more than most other adjustable bases offer, and also is pre-programmed with a Zero Gravity option and an Anti-Snore button.

The former sends you into something of a 21st-century fetal position, elevating your legs in order to relieve lower back pain, swollen feet, or high blood pressure. I’ll admit, while I wasn’t initially a fan of this position, it is surprisingly effective at alleviating pain. The Anti-Snore setting, on the other hand, elevates your head to help you breathe a bit easier.

Once you’re all loosened up, you can begin your work with the USB and power outlets, which are built not into the frame, but rather into the charging dock for your remote. It’s a cleverly designed little piece of technology – not only does it ensure that you’re always able to control your bed, but you can also slide it right underneath your frame to keep ugly wires out of the way, all while keeping your various devices juiced. Plus, with under-bed lighting, I haven’t run into any dressers as I’ve stumbled my way to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

I’m also a fan of the Purple PowerBase’s massage capabilities, which come with five adjustable settings. And rather than just shaking your entire bed back and forth with confusing vibrations, the Purple massage actually specifically targets your back, butt, and feet. Thanks to its patented resonant-frequency massagers, you’ll actually get a massage and not a severe jostling.

One thing to note – the Purple PowerBase has neither a trial nor a return policy, but it does come with a 20-year limited warranty. I’ll also point out that the delivery folks who helped me set up the PowerBase told me that of the beds in boxes they deliver, they see the fewest returns from Purple.

Pros: Power outlets are a game changer; more options for personalized presets; adjustable height legs

Cons: Like the Reverie 9T, the Purple Power Base is very expensive

Check out our other great bedding guides

source Boll & Branch

After reviewing dozens of contenders, our top pick for bed sheets are the 280-thread-count Pima Cotton Percale Sheets from L.L. Bean. Crisp, cool, and comfortable against your skin, these sheets make bedtime a treat. Here are all of our favorite sheets: