15 unique advent calendars to count down the days to Christmas — from LEGO, Sephora, and more

caption Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine 2019. source Vinebox

Part of holiday fun for those who celebrate Christmas is the buildup before the main event with activities like decorating the tree, making cookies, and wrapping presents.

Another great tradition is the advent calendar. Every day brings a new surprise, delighting adults and children alike.

Below, you’ll find 15 of the season’s best (and earliest available) advent calendars to consider for the lead-up.

For those who celebrate Christmas, the holiday season is a lot of building up to the main event. There’s shopping, gift-wrapping, decorating, and filling your seasonal to-do list with nostalgia-centered activities like sledding and drinking hot cocoa by an open fire. If you’re lucky enough to treat yourself to some cozy traditions with loved ones, it can easily be the best time of the entire year.

One of the best “buildup” traditions is the advent calendar. Each day, you get to surprise yourself or loved ones with a treat. Think: candy, grooming products, little notes, and other daily reminders of care and appreciation that you may otherwise be too busy for the rest of the year. It’s an easy way to make every day of the holiday season feel special and exciting.

Below are a few of the season’s best advent calendars:

Magical Harry Potter LEGOs

source Amazon

Kids can recreate familiar holiday scenes from the “Harry Potter” books and movies using seven minifigures of popular characters: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick, Architect of Hogwarts, and Hedwig figure. It also includes a Hogwarts Express train, fireplace with Christmas decorations, and Great Hall table.

12 glasses of world-class wines

source Vinebox

Vinebox’s popular 12 Nights of Wine calendar lets you count down to the holidays with a different glass of great wine each night, each curated from renowned regions.

A puppy tree

source Etsy

This advent calendar has a very specific audience, and if you’re enjoying the buildup to the holidays, there’s nothing wrong with sharing the joy – especially if you’re still paying your pet back for dressing them in a Halloween costume. If requested, it will come with dog biscuits too.

A wooden puzzle-piece tree

source Nordstrom

For kids as young as 3 years old, this wooden Christmas tree comes with 25 magnetic puzzle-piece ornaments to play with.

24 unique blends of tea

source Uncommon Goods

In the rush of holiday shopping, decorating, and wrapping and rewrapping the same gifts, it’s nice to have a few minutes designated for calm – like a tea ritual. This advent calendar comes with 24 unique blends specific to the day, from Chinese black tea to Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower.

Tasty small-batch caramels

source Uncommon Goods

A perfect excuse to buy yourself small-batch caramels in artisanal flavors like coffee bean and Hawaiian sea salt alongside classics like vanilla. You won’t find any artificial flavors, but you will find real New Hampshire maple syrup and dairy from a Massachusetts farm. Illustrations of animals adorn this calendar as well.

A sturdy DIY beer calendar

source Etsy

Get this cardboard DIY beer advent calendar from Etsy and fill it with 24 different beers of your choice – local brews, rare finds, or classics – to enjoy each day. You can decorate it as you wish, or pay $25 for preprinted text like “Have a Beery Christmas!”

A kids coloring calendar

source Amazon

For kids 4 years old and up, there’s this Crayola activity advent calendar. Each numbered door contains a Crayola craft item and corresponds to an activity, so kids can create memories and mementos leading up to the holidays.

Milk and dark chocolates from London

source Nordstrom

This one is basically just weeks of delicious milk and dark chocolates from UK chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker.

24 beauty, skincare, and body products from Sephora

source Sephora

Enjoy 24 days of Sephora beauty gifts – from eye and lip masks to fizzing bath stars to festive lip stains. Find the full list of beauty, skin-care, and body accessories here.

A LEGO city built day-by-day

source Amazon

Kids can open a “door” each day to reveal an item to make a complete LEGO city, including vehicles like a space shuttle and drone, pets, and fun seasonal items like a miniature Santa.

A DIY holiday spirits calendar

source Amazon

Perfect for your home, your friend’s home, or your next White Elephant gift exchange, this DIY advent calendar is sized for 12 days of mini bottles of the (holiday) spirits. But you’ll have to supply the tiny bottles.

An array of Godiva chocolates

source Macy’s

What other time of the year is it encouraged to eat a piece of gourmet Godiva chocolate every day for nearly a month?

25 days of beauty, including popular products from multiple brands

source Macy’s

More beauty advent calendars are likely to pop up closer to the holidays, but you can already snag this one from Macy’s. It’s valued at $297.67 by the retailer and includes popular products like Anastasia’s Liquid Lipstick, the Boscia Matcha Mask, Dr. Brandt’s Microdermabrasion Exfoliator, and Mario Badescu’s Rose Facial Spray. Check out the full list here.

Surprise formulas from Kiehl’s

source Kiehl’s

Spend December getting a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolutions – like faultless skin care. This year’s limited-edition skin-care calendar from Kiehl’s comes with 24 surprise formulas ranging from cleansers to face masks, moisturizers, and serums.