25 thoughtful Father’s Day gifts under $25

- Gifting on a budget doesn’t have to be stressful. Here are 25 Father’s Day gifts under $25 that make gift shopping this year a breeze.
- From small leather accessories to delectable food gifts, none of these options look or feel cheap.
Your parents might say to you every year that they don’t need a gift for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Chances are, you still want to get them a gift for everything they do for you, even if it’s something small.
For Father’s Day this year, you don’t even need to spend more than $25 to show your dad you’re thinking of him and that you appreciate him. A small accessory to streamline his golf game, a gourmet condiment, and a pampering grooming product are all gifts that will impress – and won’t break the bank.
These 25 Father’s Day gifts are both thoughtful and budget-friendly.
A mug with a fully functional carabiner handle
Gift the United by Blue Passing Through 10 oz. Carabiner Cup, $18
Other than as a design that makes him say “that’s cool,” the handle really works as a carabiner so he can bring this mug anywhere on outdoor adventures. The brand’s whole collection of drinkware would make an excellent (and affordable) Father’s Day gift.
An Apple Watch charging dock
Gift the Griffin WatchStand Charging Dock, $13.82
He can charge his Apple Watch on this dock while also using it as a stand for his phone. Its simple design will help keep his tabletop clean and uncluttered.
An REI membership
Gift an REI Membership, $20
Outdoorsy and active fathers will love a membership to this community, which affords 10%-back dividends, special offers, access to in-store REI Garage sales, and special pricing on REI classes and events.
A cookbook from Black Tap
Gift Craft Burgers and Crazy Shakes from Black Tap, $11.99
The popular NYC restaurant Black Tap is all about no-holds-barred indulgence. Be warned: Its sky-high gourmet burgers and crazy milkshakes might send your dad into a food coma.
An insulated cup
Gift the YETI Rambler 10 oz. Lowball, $19.99
An insulated, stainless steel cup that will keep cold drinks cold in the summer and hot ones hot in the winter, the YETI Rambler Lowball was made for campfire and lakeside gatherings. If he’s hanging out in the great outdoors, he’ll want to keep this cup close at hand.
A luxurious shave kit
Gift the Harry’s Truman Shave Set, $15
This shave set from Harry’s is as sleek as it gets.
A hydrating beard oil
Gift the Oars + Alps Cedarwood Forest Beard Oil, $20
Containing nourishing oils like jojoba and argan oil, this beard oil will revive his scruff in no time. It relieves the flaky, itchy skin under his hair and smells good while doing it.
A classic cologne
Gift the Old Spice Classic Cologne Spray (4.25 oz.), $17.43
It’s the unmistakable cool and crisp scent of Old Spice that your grandfather probably wore. Unlike other cologne brands, it’s actually affordable, but your dad will love it just the same.
Note: Currently available through third-party sellers
His new favorite jerky
Gift the Chef’s Cut Beef, Chicken, and Turkey Jerky Variety Pack, $19.47
For jerky-loving dads, we’re fans of Chef’s Cut. The flavors in this variety pack of beef, chicken and turkey jerkies include Original Recipe, Chipotle Cracked Pepper, Teriyaki, and Honey Barbecue.
A golf hat
Gift the Nike Heritage 86 Adjustable Golf Hat, $17.97
Nike’s special Dri-FIT Technology keeps his head dry and comfortable under the glaring sun, while the interior sweatband is soft and absorbent. Whether he’s on the first or 18th hole, he’ll stay cool and collected.
A small, softcover photo book
Gift the Artifact Uprising 5″x 5″ Instagram Photo Book, $15
Bring all your mobile photos with Dad to life in this softcover book that looks like a classy coffee table magazine. It has a textured eggshell cover and interior matte pages, which bring out the best of your favorite memories.
A pair of “Star Wars”-themed socks
Gift the Stance Warped R2D2 Socks, $18
The lovable droids look imposing on these socks made by an NBA player-favorite brand. The lightweight socks are cushioned, supportive, and comfortable.
Fresh laces for his Allbirds sneakers
Gift the Allbirds Runner Lace Kit, $10
If he owns a pair of Allbirds already, a simple lace refresh will make them feel brand new. This kit contains gray, white, and black.
A towel that contains pore-purifying activated charcoal
Gift the Morihata Binchotan Activated Charcoal Face Scrub Towel, $11
Activated charcoal is infused directly in the towel rather than a mask or cleanser, so he can exfoliate and purify his skin without using extra products.
A unique hot sauce
Gift The Bronx Greenmarket Hot Sauce (Green, 5 oz.), $9.05
This all-natural, tangy hot sauce is part of the lineup on the popular YouTube series “Hot Ones” and is made from Serrano peppers grown in over 30 community gardens throughout the Bronx.
A leather money clip
Gift the Leatherology Money Clip, $25
The full grain leather clip can hold up to 20 bills. An added plus is that Leatherology will take care of the gift packaging for you, for free.
A fast-charging power bank
Gift the Anker Astro E1 6700 Power Bank, $23.99
This battery provides a nice balance between power and portability – it’s not too big, but still charges up his devices quickly. It’ll fit right in his pocket and is especially useful for traveling.
A handmade beer bottle planter
Gift the IrishGlass Beer Bottle Glass Planters, $8
Choose any beer bottle brand you’d like to be cut, sanded, and polished into a unique planter.
A wood-accented jigger
Gift the Thatcher Barware Jigger, $19
A standard piece of barware gets a charming, rustic treatment that aesthetic-minded cocktail enthusiasts will appreciate.
A card game he can enjoy with the whole family
Gift the Exploding Kittens Card Game, $19.99
If he’s a kid at heart who loves kittens, explosions, and laser beams, then he’ll love the cult-favorite, Kickstarter sensation of Exploding Kittens. Buying this gift is almost like a gift to yourself since he’ll need to enlist multiple players to enjoy the game.
A movie night
Gift a Fandango Gift Card, from $15
Nothing beats going to the movies with his kids.
A coffee subscription
Gift a Blue Bottle coffee subscription, starting at $24
Control how often your dad will receive a fresh bag of whole bean coffee from this popular artisanal brand. There are only select Blue Bottle locations around the world, but he can experience its delicious coffee anywhere he lives.
A photo camera lens kit
Gift the Apexel 5 in 1 Camera Lens Kit, $17.99
My dad’s phone is filled to the brim with photos of everything from scenery to that night’s dinner. Upgrade your dad’s mobile photography game with these four lenses: a 10x fixed telephoto lens with manual focus ring, fish-eye lens, macro lens and wide angle lens.
A cool popcorn popper
Gift the Microwave Popcorn Popper, $11.99
He can stick this bowl right in the microwave and still get the fresh, buttery taste of stovetop popcorn.
A tabletop plant
Gift an Aloe Vera Plant (Planter Included), $23
He only needs to water it every couple weeks, plus if he ever gets a sunburn he can just snip off a leaf to enjoy the soothing benefits of aloe.