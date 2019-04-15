30 inexpensive, but thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts under $25

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Gifting on a budget doesn’t have to be stressful. Here are 30 Mother’s Day gifts under $25 that make gift shopping this year a breeze.

From small leather accessories to home decor, none of these gifts look or feel cheap.

Our moms deserve everything in the world, but maybe yours is the type to insist that you don’t get too extravagant for Mother’s Day, or you’re on a budget and want to make every dollar count. Either way, it’s still important to show her that you’re thinking of and appreciate her this Mother’s Day.

We know that finding affordable gifts that don’t look and feel cheap can be tough, so we rounded up a great array for you. From the fun and light-hearted to the ones that could just make her cry, these under-$25 gifts are thoughtful yet friendly on the wallet.

See 30 of the best Mother’s Day gifts under $25 below.

A cutting board in the shape of the state she calls home

source Amazon

Available for nearly all 50 states as well Puerto Rico, Long Island, and the contiguous US, this uniquely shaped cutting and serving board doubles as kitchen decor.

A scalp massager

source Amazon

This small brush delivers the everyday dose of soothing relaxation she never knew she needed. It’s comfortable to hold and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

The starter set for a smoother shave

source Flamingo

If she shaves and you know she’s been using the same rusty, dull razor for way too long, give her the upgrade she deserves with shaving tools from Flamingo, the sister brand of Harry’s. She’ll be a quick convert to its sharp blades, ergonomic handle, and luxurious shave gel.

A absorbent hair towel

source Amazon

This top-rated microfiber hair towel is my secret weapon in the bathroom. It’s super absorbent and fast-drying, cutting down on the time spent tending to my hair. Mom might appreciate it if she’s known for busy mornings.

A low-maintenance house plant

source The Sill

Snake plants are some of the easiest plants to take care of. They prefer medium, indirect light and only need to be watered about every two weeks, but will instantly brighten (and purify) her space.

A lamp made from Himalayan salt

source Amazon

Each hand carved lamp is unique and lights up her room with a warm, inviting glow. One Insider Picks editor loves the respite it provides from the chaos of city living.

An adorable mini Le Creuset cocotte

source Amazon

This small piece of stoneware is just the right size for a butter dish, sugar or salt cellar, or single-serving baked egg.

An adorable tea infuser

source Amazon

You can’t help but feel relaxed looking at this reclined bunny. Pair the silicone infuser with her favorite tea for a sweet gift.

A set of essential oils

source Amazon

The set includes lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree, each of which has its unique functions. Add these versatile oils into a diffuser (which you can gift in addition to make a set), or suggest some projects she could do with them, like homemade linen sprays.

A photo book

source Artifact Uprising

These beautifully designed photo books look just like magazines. They contain 30 pages to make your own and fill with your best memories of Mom.

A phone camera lens kit

source Amazon

If your mom is anything like mine, she loves taking photos of, well, everything. Upgrade her mobile photography game with these four lenses: a 10x fixed telephoto lens with manual focus ring, fisheye lens, macro lens and wide angle lens.

A pack of well-organized sticky notes

source Amazon

The list-making planner in her will be excited to start scratching away at these attractive sticky notes.

A face mask

source Sephora

Grab two of these masks from cult-favorite skincare brand Dr. Jart+ for a fun, at-home spa day with mom. It feels great on your skin and soothes redness and dryness.

A sturdy bag she can use over and over again

source Baggu/Instagram

These nylon reusable bags, now available in recycled fabrics, are simply constructed but powerfully effective. They come in dozens of bright colors and prints, so you’re bound to find one that fits your mom’s personality.

A lottery ticket that gives back

source LottoLove/Facebook

When she scratches off a card from LottoLove, she won’t win any money. Instead, she “wins” a charitable prize that’s donated to someone in need. There are four possible prizes, which help provide clean water, solar light, nutritious meals, or literacy tools.

Playful ceramic dinnerware

source Nordstrom

This painted plate is a lovely addition to her entertaining essentials, if that’s something she enjoys doing. Bring it out for special occasions, or use it to elevate the everyday. There are seven different dog options.

An REI membership

source REI

Outdoorsy and active mothers will love a membership to this community, which affords 10% back dividends, special offers, access to in-store REI Garage sales, and special pricing on REI classes and events.

Recipes for the iconic foods from her favorite movies

source Amazon

Andrew Rea from the the hit YouTube channel “Binging with Babish” recreates the food seen in more than 40 classic films, including the pastrami sandwich from “When Harry Met Sally” and the lobster from “Annie Hall.”

Leather luggage stickers

source Away

Add some personality to her suitcase with these artistic 100% leather stickers. Wherever she’s traveling, she’ll be able to immediately identify her luggage.

A thoughtful mug

source Etsy

Long-distance parent relationships are the toughest, but this mug can remind you that you’re always connected. You’ll be able to customize the city, state, and name on the mug.

A box of chocolates

source Godiva

No one’s ever disappointed by chocolate, especially if it’s a box from Godiva. You can try convincing your mom to share, too (good luck!).

A reading subscription

source Scribd

Enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of thousands of books, audiobooks, and magazines for less than $10 a month with Scribd. If she wasn’t a bibliophile already, Scribd will make her one.

A water bottle for the gym and everyday life

source Amazon

We love Takeya’s insulated bottle for keeping our water icy cold and refreshing – perfect during and after a workout. The spout lid prevents spills and the silicone bumper protects it from scratches and dings.

Pretty bookends

source West Elm

These one-of-a-kind bookends are the perfect way to show off her book collection and are works of art themselves.

A velvet notebook

source West Elm

Public Supply’s soft and smooth notebooks use FSC-certified paper and also make a difference in schools. The company donates 25% of profits to public school art programs throughout the US.

A sleek, new Apple Watch band

source Amazon

Dress up this sporty watch with a more eye-catching, leather style. The leather band is strong and comfortable, and it’s surprisingly affordable.

A unique deck of cards

source Uncommon Goods

Celebrate the powerful woman in your life by playing “the woman card” – literally. This Kickstarter-backed, hand-illustrated deck is filled with notable and influential women throughout history.

A large candy cube

source Nordstrom

Candy may seem like a simple gift, but Sugarfina’s large candy cube is a luxurious alternative to a regular box of chocolates.

A leather sleep mask to make every nap feel special

source Leatherology/Instagram

Choose from more than a dozen leather colors, including a bold red and sophisticated dusty green, for this sleep accessory. Its soft lining and adjustable strap keep her comfortable through her whole nap.

A graphic print that fuels her appreciation for espresso

source Pop Chart

Never mix up a macchiato and a cappuccino again with this cool print that breaks down the ingredient ratios of 23 espresso-based drinks. Gift it to the mom who frequents cafes and always has a cup of coffee in her hand.