There are hundreds of hotels in New York City for every type of traveler whether you seek luxury suites, design-forward boutique lodging, or are simply driven by price.

The latter is usually always a deciding factor in some regard, and hotel prices in New York can surge dramatically based on the season. However, traveling on a budget doesn’t have to mean compromising on the quality.

We rounded up some of the best affordable hotels in New York City, based on properties we stayed at, toured, and personally vetted. They are all priced between $100 and $200 for standard entry-level rooms in low season. If you don’t mind sacrificing on space, you’ll save big on costs.

When I travel, one of my favorite feelings is knowing I got a great deal and managed to stay somewhere special for a cheap price. It almost feels like harboring a secret.

And while I also firmly believe that you get what you pay for in life, some hotels really are just nicely-appointed and well-priced and accessible to the modern traveler – so long as you’re savvy in booking, i.e., reading our reviews and booking in advance to secure the best deal.

In New York, hotel deals can be increasingly hard to find, especially in high seasons like fall. Typically, the cheapest hotels are run-of-the-mill, standard chain offerings where a room is just a place to rest your head, rather than a real gem.

Except for those on this list. Our best affordable hotels in New York City are located in central neighborhoods, rated three stars or higher, offer experiential amenities and interesting design, and nice rooms that make good use of a smaller space. They’re also priced under $200 to start in low seasons like winter.

And to ensure you don’t encounter a case of get-what-you-pay-for-blues, we stayed at, toured, and researched each hotel on this list and selected them based on the following criteria:

Three stars or higher hotels in New York City, with a focus on Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Holds a Trip Advisor rating of four or above, from a significant number of reviews, as many tourists check and use it.

It is typically priced between $100 and $200 for standard rooms in low season. Pro-tip: the lowest prices are typically found on Sundays and Mondays. Prices below are based on the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Met our high standard – cheap price shouldn’t mean cheap quality.

These are the best affordable hotels in New York City to book in 2020, sorted by price from low to high:

Arlo SoHo

Arlo SoHo has made it cool to book tiny hotel rooms, popularizing the trend of micro hotels where quarters barely measure 150 square feet. Sure, the bathroom is nearly reachable from your pillow, but the cozy nook beds are actually places where you’ll want to curl up and hit snooze. Cheapest options include bunk bed, queen, or king options, that range in price depending on the view, and the time of year.

Plus, what it lacks in size, Arlo makes up for with fun common spaces including four bars, an on-site restaurant, co-working space, rooftop lounge, and a seasonal courtyard. And, it starts at only $103 in slower months, which a great deal for typically expensive SoHo.

Pros: Cheap prices and cool SoHo location.

Cons: The room sizes can feel shockingly small and bathrooms lack privacy, so, prepare yourself.

Ace Hotel New York

Ace Hotels have long established themselves as a cool and also affordable boutique offering, with outposts in cities like Portland, Palm Springs, Seattle and more. Rooms are minimal and small (which keeps prices low) with the focus on common spaces that invite guests to linger and mingle.

The New York location is equally hip with industrial-meets-masculine decor. The lobby is bustling with creative types who camp out with laptops, and on-site food, drink, and shopping are all top-notch. Single, small, or bunk bed rooms offer the cheapest rates. Never mind the smaller quarters, the real scene is happening outside the room anyway.

Pros: The hip Ace brand reputation delivers on cool factor with excellent on-site stores and eateries that may very well keep you on-property your whole stay.

Cons: Rooms are indeed small, especially bunk bed options, and some show wear and tear.

Freehand New York

The Freehand New York is a good pick for budget-conscious travelers who still want serious style, as well as convenience and personality. It also feels more in the know than the similar concept presented at Ace Hotels.

Art-filled accommodations are steeped in character and prices are especially reasonable if you select a bunk bed room or standard offering. Rooms still feel fairly new, too.

Pros: This hotel is hip and cool with excellent on-site food and drink.

Cons: Outside noise bleeds into rooms and may make sleep difficult if you’re sensitive to it.

Moxy East Village

Marriott’s outpost in the East Village from their affordable boutique Moxy brand is a four-star hotel themed after the neighborhood’s vibrant local art and culture. There are clear nods to rock and roll, street art, and other East Village countercultures.

Rooms are small but make thoughtful use of storage and design, and the starting price of $185 midweek makes it one of the better-appointed and more affordable options in the hip, popular neighborhood.

Pros: Marriott Bonvoy earning potential, cool Moxy brand clout, and East Village location.

Cons: Room rates can seem expensive considering many rooms are on the smaller side.

Kixby

Kixby in Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan recently went through an impressive redesign and both guest rooms and public spaces benefitted from the updated treatment. The space has an intimate members-only club feel, and rooms are quiet.

Newer renovated Lux rooms start at $295 per night, but it’s actually the older but still worthy Classic rooms that deserve your attention here as they are actually larger than the new upgraded offering, and start as low as $152.

Pros: The vintage-inspired style and decor are fun and photogenic and the hotel’s bar is headed up by industry pro.

Cons: The best deals are for older rooms, which while larger than renovated options, still feel a bit dated.

Park South Hotel

Rooms at the four-star Park South Hotel are straightforward but well-appointed in Manhattan’s super central NoMad neighborhood. The hotel is a member of World of Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre upscale portfolio ensuring your stay will be comfortable and chic, in line with the boutique line’s standards. Prices in low season start around $150, making it one of the most reasonably-priced higher-end, four-star properties on our list.

Pros: The on-site food and drink are excellent and should be woven into any stay here.

Cons: Pricing is also unstable and can surge hundreds higher at busy times.

MADE Hotel

MADE Hotel is a boutique property with budget prices in slower seasons. It’s a great find for travelers who appreciate boho-chic design, cool hotel hangout spots, and curated lush green plants. The intricate design has solidified this hotel as an experiential, one-of-a-kind property, unlike any chain offering nearby.

Rooms are minimal with standard rooms featuring beds perched atop platforms and tribal fabrics.

Pros: Standard entry-level rooms are arguably just as nice as more expansive, and expensive suites, offering compelling value.

Cons: Many guestroom bathrooms aren’t designed in the most efficient way and become messy easily. Watch out for busy seasons when prices can rise dramatically.

Sister City New York

If you love Ace hotels but prefer a more understated approach, Sister City is a good fit. It’s a spin-off property from the creative studio behind Ace Hotel and caters to the experienced, busy traveler who appreciates modern amenities and independence. Self-service tablets guide guests through check-in, while amenities and housekeeping are available on demand.

It’s a smart approach for savvy guests looking to avoid the pain points of crowded hotels and prefer a low-key approach, but with just as much style as a hip boutique spot.

Pros: A self-service approach helps things to run smoothly and keeps price points low.

Cons: Rooms can feel small for two people.

The Evelyn

The Evelyn is a historic NoMad hotel that underwent a multi-million dollar renovation for an Art Deco-inspired look that’s very charming. While many rooms and public spaces were updated, the hotel still preserved the building’s iconic roots in music and history by maintaining original design details, which you’ll find in restaurants and in guest rooms.

Pros: The Art Deco style envelops you in a stay that feels worlds away.

Cons: Rooms are on the small side, making it ideal for a solo business traveler, or couples looking for an intimate, boutique stay.

Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel

Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel from World of Hyatt, offers boutique personality under $200 pretty regularly. Warm and welcoming, the cozy decor is inspired by Aspen country houses for an overall vibe that feels rustic, and far from its corporate Financial District surroundings.

Standard rooms hover between $170 and $200, making it an interesting, out-of-the-box option for an otherwise generic hotel-filled neighborhood.

Pros: Intricate design and decor is refreshing in the Financial District.

Cons: Starter rooms and on-site amenities are small, in particular, the gym.

Henry Norman Hotel

Forget Manhattan, Greenpoint is one of this New Yorker’s favorite neighborhoods in the city, and the Henry Norman Hotel is a hidden gem that’s well-suited to explore it. This wonderful corner of New York filled with incredible restaurants (don’t miss the authentic Polish food), a fun bar scene, and boutique shopping.

Housed in a converted 19th-century warehouse, the hotel’s standard studio loft rooms are large and start at $169 a night, with a bright, modern eclectic vibe with far more space than you’re likely to find in Manhattan for the same price (a general trend on this side of the river).

There’s no on-site dining, but a complimentary shuttle transports guests anywhere within a mile of the hotel, and there are two 24-hour common terraces with great skyline views. There’s also a laundry room that’s free to use, which is a nice value, considering it’s a common hotel upcharge.

Pros: Greenpoint. If this isn’t your first visit to New York (in which case, you probably want to stay closer to the action), this is a neighborhood that should not be missed. Plus the rooms are quite nice and spacious.

Cons: Greenpoint. If you’re planning to spend all your time in Midtown Manhattan, it won’t be the easiest transfer.

Hotel 50 Bowery

I’ve seen Hotel 50 Bowery, a World of Hyatt Joie de Vivre boutique property, priced as low as $115 per night in winter, though $200 is probably a safer average.

Hotel 50 Bowery brings design-forward decor to the edgy Lower East Side taking inspiration from rich cultural surroundings. If you snag one of those cheaper rates, use the extra cash to upgrade to a balcony room for beautiful views of New York City and order a round of drinks at the rooftop bar.

Pros: The style-minded lobby and rooms are fun and functional, and the views and rooftop are stellar.

Cons: Some may find the LES/Chinatown base to be noisy and far from tourist sightseeing.