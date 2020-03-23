The best affordable hotel rooms with private plunge pools

source Booking.com; Taj Bekal Resort & Spa; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Many resorts and hotels around the world, from Mexico to Bali and India, offer hotel rooms with private plunge pools attached to living quarters for the ultimate indulgence.

While some luxury plunge pool rooms exceed $1,000 per night, there are still many attractive options starting at just $112 a night.

We’ve compiled a list of resorts around the globe that offer private plunge pools at a nightly starting rate under $500, are well-rated and reviewed, and promise a hefty serving of serenity. You might not want to leave your room.

From butler service to wellness rituals and suites larger than most New York City apartments, hotels and resorts offer a regular array of luxury amenities meant to lure the discerning traveler. But one perk feels especially irresistible – the private plunge pool.

Perfect for a honeymoon, romantic getaway, or even a family trip with kids, the premise of an en-suite plunge pool offers an enticing upgrade that ensures a stay will be private, intimate, and exceedingly memorable

Most resorts with such accommodations are located in tropical areas and warmer climates such as Mexico, Bali, Greece, and Thailand. Some come with the added bonus of an astonishing ocean view, or a location ensconced within lush greenery.

I’ve been lucky enough to stay in hotels with plunge pools on two occasions – on my honeymoon in Bali, and at Copper Creek cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge in Walt Disney World. Both were fantastic experiences I’d love to repeat, however, they often come with a price of over $1,000 per night.

But not all of the time. I’ve researched several options that all start at less than $500 per night. In selecting these resorts, I looked for properties that offered far more than just the plunge pool perk, including idyllic locations, gorgeous views, and unique amenities. All properties are rated three stars and up, with overwhelmingly high ratings on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor, Hotels.com, and Booking.com, and start at just $112 per night in the low season, which varies based on the location.

Keep reading to see why we were so impressed by these hotels and resorts with private plunge pools, sorted by price from low to high.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket, Thailand

source Accor Hotels

With a starting price of just $112 per night in low season, the Mövenpick Karon Beach in Phuket offers highly-accessible luxury. And there’s no catch; the family-friendly resort is located a short walk from beautiful Karon Beach, as well as an area full of markets and shops, with multiple plunge pool offerings. Choose from a ground floor family suite that can sleep four in a King bed and two Twin beds, or upgrade to the sultry King Suite, where an inviting plunge pools looks out onto a dense jungle for a truly remote feeling.

If you manage to tear yourself away from the well-appointed room, the resort has four restaurants, a scenic bar, a cafe, spa, and play zone for children ages four to 12. Indulge in a Thai massage on the beach, or hop a quick 10-minute taxi or tuk-tuk to the vibrant town of Patong.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is especially family-friendly with activities such as a kids’ club, play zone, and children’s pool area.

Cons: The least expensive plunge pool rooms don’t have a lot of privacy as pools facing the courtyard areas are visible from other buildings. If you’re planning to skinny dip, book a deluxe suite.

Hotel Casa Chameleon Mal Pais, Costa Rica

source Casa Chameleon Hotels

The adults-only Hotel Casa Chameleon Mal Pais is nestled in a secluded part of Costa Rica located between the jungle and popular surf destinations Santa Teresa and the Cabo Blanco Nature preserve. There are just 10 large rustic boho villas, each with over 1,000 square feet, a private plunge pool, as well as a glass wall that can be opened to let in the ocean breeze. Rooms come with terraces that include a couch, hammock, and eclectic statues and fountains.

In addition to glowing reviews from past guests, Hotel Casa Chameleon Mal Pais was also awarded the 2019 Reader’s choice award for 2019 as one of the top 10 resorts in Latin America by Conde Nast Traveler.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Hotel Casa Chameleon is intimate and peaceful due to its small size. Rooms are large, over 1,000 square feet, so there’s plenty of space to spread out rest, and relax.

Cons: Rooms lack TVs and telephones, which may be a drawback for some. The food served at the restaurant is expensive, and the resort is far away from any off-property dining options.

Taj Bekal Resort & Spa Kerala, India

source IHCL

The five-star Taj Bekal Resort & Spa Kerala, located on over 26 acres on Kappil Beach in Bekal, India, offers high-end excellence for a fraction of the price it might cost elsewhere. Premium Villas come with plunge pools housed in a large private courtyard, around 405 square feet, and includes a large day bed, fountain, and an outdoor shower.

The beautiful resort, with buildings inspired by Ketuvallam houseboats, exudes an elegance rich with Indonesian influences alongside contemporary art. There are three restaurants and one bar, as well as a spa offering Ayurveda wellness sessions with healing therapies, beauty procedures, and yoga. Breakfast is included in room rates, solidifying the value even further.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating; 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Premium Villas are well-appointed, beautifully designed, and offer ample space to promote rest and relaxation before you even factor in the private pool. Perks such as an on-site spa, beachside location, and free breakfast add strong value.

Cons: While the hotel is beachfront, the water is too dangerous to swim in, which may feel disappointing. Services and amenities are also a bit limited.

Las Brisas Acapulco, Puerto Marquez, Acapulco, Mexico

source Hotels.com

Las Brisas Acapulco is perhaps best known as the honeymoon destination for John and Jackie Kennedy. Honoring their time in Acapulco, the couple even brought home a mounted sailfish caught by John that was proudly displayed in the White House where it became known as the “Honeymoon Fish.” Since then, the hotel has remained a celebrity favorite, known for timeless charm and hillside casitas dotted with private pools and stunning views of Acapulco Bay.

Villas are stand-alone, spread across five different levels, and feature plunge pools on intimate terraces, most boasting views of Acapulco Bay. When guests arrive, they are given a margarita before hopping into a jeep to be driven to their casitas. The jeeps will also take guests to the La Concha Beach Club that features a swim-up bar, a pool, and two saltwater swimming grottos if guests are in the mood to mingle outside of their private accommodations. Or, charter a catamaran for a magnificent sail.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Hotels.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Casitas offer the utmost privacy and are especially idea for a romantic retreat. Plus, each day the hotel delivers a Brisas Breakfast (sweet bread selection and coffee) directly to your room as part of the room rate, which makes for an idyllic start to the deal.

Cons: The rooms total 430 square-feet and are smaller than other plunge pool offerings.

Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, St. Lucia

source Trip Advisor

The adults-only Ti Kaye Resort & Spa in picturesque St. Lucia is an intimate retreat with Ocean View rooms, Ocean View Cottages, and also the top-tier Ocean View Cottage with Pool. For the last category, there are 11 cliffside cottages which boast views of the Caribbean Sea, private pools, and peaceful terraces with rocking chairs and a double hammock – the perfect place to watch a sunset. While prices can soar in high season, the off season starting rate of $273 is refreshing for an island like St. Lucia, where accommodation costs typically double that.

Inspired by nature, rooms feature romantic touches such as wood four-poster beds and expansive outdoor shower areas that are handsomely decorated with plants and sculptures. Guests enjoy a continental breakfast for two each day included in their rate and choose between two restaurants for a la carte lunch and dinner meals.

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Ti Kaye Resort & Spa offers a wide assortment of activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, wine tasting, spa treatments, and can arrange a variety of special trips such as deep-sea fishing, rainforest hikes, and land tours.

Cons: The hotel is quite remote, located down a very bumpy road, which can make it hard to explore beyond the property.

Cala de Mar, Ixpapa, Mexico

source Booking.com

Wedged between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre mountains, Cala de Mar is perched atop a stunning cliff in Ixtapa, Mexico, and each one of the 59 suites includes a private heated plunge pool with panoramic ocean views.

The five-star resort is tastefully decorated in hues of sandy beiges, deep oranges, and crisp whites alongside sturdy wood furnishings that feel both contemporary and cozy. A nice selection of added amenities add value and luxury, including a personal assistant to guide you through your stay, an award-winning spa and fitness center, four restaurants, and various wellness classes such as yoga overlooking the ocean.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: The hotel feels sumptuous and stylish, giving off an overall luxurious boutique resort vibe. Since it’s located on a cliff, views from the terraces are sensational.

Cons: While a cliffside location is beautiful, it also limits the surrounding area you can explore, namely, a beach. Water activities such as surfing, sailing, and scuba diving are available nearby, but not as easily accessible as at a beachfront hotel.

Royal Isabela, Isabela, Puerto Rico

source Trip Advisor

The Royal Isabela, in Isabela, Puerto Rico, features large suites tucked throughout the resort’s lush leafy grounds. There are only 20 casitas, each rich in natural wood and romantic touches such as four-poster beds and vaulted ceilings. Each casita is also incredibly spacious, with offer 1,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a terrace with a private plunge pool. So much space means a truly romantic couple’s escape or a well-appointed family vacation with room for all.

Hit the links at the cliffside golf course, or order farm-to-table dining at the on-site restaurant. There is also a library, swimming pools, grass-court tennis, and two miles of beaches to explore.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The stunning views from private pools are the big draw, but there’s also a wide variety of on-site activities such as golf, kite-surfing, tennis, and more.

Cons: The resort is about 20 minutes away from major shopping areas and restaurants, so you will need to rent a car, especially since there is no place on the premises to purchase snacks or other necessities.

Viceroy Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

source Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Located just three miles from bustling Playa del Carmen, the Viceroy Riviera Maya manages to feel worlds away with a quiet location alongside the turquoise Caribbean Sea, abutting a thick jungle. Villas are luxe and upscale, with a private plunge pool alongside a large deck with a plush sunbed, handmade hammock, and an outdoor shower. In line with the Viceroy’s luxury reputation, rooms are outfitted with 500 thread count Egyptian cotton linens and a splash of aromatherapy during turndown service. They even offer soap concierge service, if you’re so inclined.

The beachfront location, serene pool, and manicured landscaping surrounded by swaying palms all set an inviting scene and the hotel routinely receives high marks and was named the number one Mexican Resort in Travel and Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: Added features such as beachfront access, pool, spa services, and a gym that overlooks the jungle make this high-end hotel a true luxury retreat.

Cons: While the beach is pretty to admire and for taking a stroll, swimming is not advised. There’s also a large resort located next to the Viceroy Riviera Maya that is far more bustling, and some noise can be heard late into the night. Request a room facing away from it.

Banyan Tree Samui, Thailand

source Trip Advisor

Another option in Thailand, this time on the island of Koh Samui, is the secluded Banyan Tree Samui. Every villa comes with 1,399 sprawling feet of space and a large private infinity pool facing either vibrant nature, or the Gulf of Thailand.

Each stand-alone unit comes with a large deck, sunken lounge and sunbed area outside, as well as a separate living room, bedroom, and spa bathroom with a jetted tub and rainfall shower. Pricing starts in the low $400s and varies depending on view, with sea views costing a bit more. We think the private pools, which alone total nearly 400 square feet, are stunning and even nicer than the hotel’s central pool. If you manage to tear yourself away, there’s also a world-class spa, wellness classes, multiple on-site dining venues, and plenty of scheduled activities and shuttles into town, which can be booked by the personal butler that comes with all villa bookings.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Villas are large, luxurious, and intimate, and infinity pools are some of the largest private offerings we’ve seen. They’re even arguably nicer than the hotel’s main central pool. The spa here is also excellent.

Cons: On-site food and drink are expensive and costs add up quickly. The hotel’s beach is also small and rocky, and the hotel is located far from town.

Mulia Villas, Nusa Dua, Bali

source Pt. Mulia Graha Tatalestari

Nestled in Nusa Dua, Bali’s bustling tourist area, Mulia Villas offers five-star perks at a far lower price point that most similarly-appointed luxury hotels on the island.

Mulia’s smallest One-Bedroom Villas still counts a whopping 5,400 square feet, which immediately makes the higher price tag feel a bit more worth it. These rooms come with large pavilions that include a hydrotherapy pool, spacious terrace, day bed, lounge chairs, and a generous helping of privacy.

Other chic amenities include daily breakfast, afternoon high tea, 24-hour butler service, nine restaurants and bars, a fitness center, award-winning spa, tennis court, private beach, and several pools, including an oceanfront infinity pool.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Even starter villas are incredibly large, well over five times the space of other hotels on this list for only a small fraction more. Additionally, the variety of on-site amenities and perks catering to a luxury crowd make this a hotel well worth the long flight.

Cons: Mulia Villas is part of the much larger Mulia Resort and other parts of the resort can be busy and crowded.

Andronis Arcadia Hotel, Oia, Greece

source Andronis Arcadia

Located in Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, the Andronis is a five-star resort with just 52 rooms and offers exactly what you picture when dreaming of a Greek island getaway. The hotel is only five minutes from the popular main shopping area of Oia, but manages to feel far removed from civilization thanks to suites with private infinity pools on balconies overlooking the glittering sea.

The hotel features the crisp airy white aesthetic synonymous with Santorini style, and suites come with plush day beds to savor such tranquil views. Breakfast is included with your stay, which helps offset the higher price tag, and while there are two restaurants on property, town is just a short walk away.

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 out of 5

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: The view from suites’ infinity pools is exactly what you picture when dreaming of Santorini, and the experience here delivers on such high hype. Being close to the village center of Oia is another big plus, making it easy to explore on foot.

Cons: Getting to your room can be a hike, but this is often the case for hotels in the area. While some may view being so close to Oia as a pro, the village gets very busy with tourists and cruise ship visitors leaving it feeling very crowded in high season.