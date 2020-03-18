The best affordable overwater bungalows around the world

source Booking.com; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Overwater bungalows are among the most desired accommodations in the world, regularly earning a spot on many travelers’ bucket lists.

Many overwater bungalows can see nightly rates that easily cost thousands of dollars, but there are some more affordable options available with rates beginning as low as the $200s per night.

We combed through offerings to find incredible, affordable overwater bungalows in the South Pacific, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia based on our own travels, as well as past guest ratings and feedback, with all the desirable amenities you’ll want.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Few destinations in the world inspire more wanderlust than far-flung locales dotted with accommodations known as overwater bungalows (or alternatively called overwater villas). By definition, such lodgings are located in calm, shallow waters, often perched atop crystalline lagoons, striated into every imaginable color of blue.

Planning a stay at an overwater bungalow in such a dream-like environment is a bucket-list essential for many, but the accompanying price tag can be a daunting obstacle, even for a once-in-a-lifetime event like a honeymoon.

Fortunately, not all of the world’s overwater bungalows have an astronomical financial barrier to entry. Some affordable options do exist and are found in regions like Central America. And while they’re less common, budget-friendlier options in top-end destinations like Tahiti and the Maldives are available to flexible travelers as well who are able to visit in slower periods.

We rounded up overwater bungalows around the world, nearly all of which range from $200 to $500 per night, broken down by destinations such as the South Pacific including Tahiti and Fiji, Central America and the Caribbean, and Asia, including the Maldives.

We made selections based on past traveler reviews and rankings, as well as our own travel experience, and chose hotels with picture-perfect amenities to ensure each property meets your lofty expectations. Hotels range from rustic and eco-minded to over-the-top posh – but all provide extravagant natural beauty, top-end service, and idyllic accommodations at an attainable price point. All starting prices are based on time of publishing, and subject to change.

Here are the best overwater bungalows around the world for 2020:

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The South Pacific region is probably what most people conjure up when dreaming of an overwater bungalow landscape: crystalline waters surrounding islands ringed by lagoons, Polynesian decor and cultural inspiration, all overlaying that jaw-dropping landscape. South Pacific destinations known for dreamy overwater bungalows include the likes of Tahiti, Fiji, Samoa, and other far-flung islands.

Pros: Direct flights to Tahiti make this exotic destination closer than you might think – the flight is just over eight hours nonstop from LAX.

Cons: Expect accommodations overall to be much pricier than those that might be found in other regions, like Central America. Also Fiji is far – you’ll have to cross the international dateline to get there if arriving from the US.

InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa

source IHG Hotels

Less famous than its splashier and more built-up island counterpart of Bora Bora, Moorea is an equally stunning Tahitian destination. It’s just a quick ferry or puddle jump from the island of Tahiti, site of the international airport at Faaa.

There, the InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa offers overwater bungalows inspired by Tahitian designs. Think bamboo parquet, thatched walls, and crisp, inviting white linens. Junior overwater suites are a spacious 700 square feet, with a covered gazebo as well as sunbeds. The sundeck has an outdoor shower and offers direct access to island’s turquoise lagoon waters below.

Over 3,000 Trip Advisor reviewers give InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: An ultra high-end experience on a gorgeous island, with reasonably easy access from the international airport in Tahiti

Cons: InterContinental’s Moorea property feels more laid back than its counterpart on Bora Bora – and that may feel like a con or a pro depending on personal preference.

Tikehau Pearl Beach Resort

source Booking.com

Even by Tahitian standards, this resort’s remote location might be as close as you ever get to living that Robinson Crusoe life.

Totally unspoiled with screensaver views in every direction, Tikehau Island places you away from the over-saturated crowds of (big-spending) honeymooners on Bora Bora while still indulging you in overwater accommodation luxury.

Tikehau Pearl Beach Resort is the only boutique hotel in Tuamotu Archipelago, located on one of its most beautiful atolls. The environment includes pink sand beaches, wild coconut groves, and a stunning tropical garden. Here, there are 24 overwater suites and bungalows. The entry-level options are so-called Overwater Suites with living rooms, large bathtubs, and private decks with shaded sitting areas and direct access to the lagoon.

Nearly 1,200 Trip Advisor reviewers give Tikehau Pearl Beach Resort an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: Incredibly unspoiled natural beauty with no crowds in sight.

Cons: Tikehau is remote – don’t expect to get there in a fast jaunt from Tahiti’s international airport. You’ll need time.

Koro Sun Resort & Rainforest Spa

source Booking.com

Fiji’s Koro Sun Resort sprawls over 160 acres on the island of Vanua Levu. The property has a spa, impeccable scuba options, and an overwater room category billed as Fiji’s only floating accommodation.

Here, Edgewater Floating Bures are adults-only accommodations offering 380-square foot-rooms, each one floating within the resort’s calm marina. A two-person kayak is tied to each bure’s 120-square-foot private front deck, so you can hop right in the water for either kayaking or swimming. Traditional Fijian decor with touches of nautical style and thatched roofing complete the look.

Over 600 Trip Advisor reviewers give Koro Son an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: Spectacular Fiji location with kayaks included in every room’s personal dock.

Cons: You’ll have to cross the International Date Line to get to Fiji – plan for jet lag, and to stay long enough to recover.

Coconuts Beach Club Resort and Spa

source Booking.com

Located in the culturally rich but much lesser-traveled South Pacific destination of Samoa, Coconuts Beach Club Resort and Spa is located on Upolu’s southern coast where you’ll experience incredible sunrises and sunsets.

The intimate resort offers only overwater fales, with six indoor-outdoor accommodations boasting spectacular views of the beaches, lagoon, and ocean. Each has a large sun deck, expansive bedroom with King bed, and a soaring traditional Samoan ceiling. Private decks can be closed off with sliding glass doors for privacy, and the use of AC. Open-air bathrooms have sunken tubs and waterfall showers. There are no phones, no TVs, and complete peace.

Over 500 Trip Advisor reviewers give Coconuts Beach Club Resort and Spa an overall “Very Good” rating of 4.0.

Pros: The price offers excellent value for an intimate, indulgent room with a more under-the-radar location than Tahiti or Fiji.

Cons: Reviewers note occasional lapses in service, plus stronger ocean currents than expected have occurred.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

While it was not always a region known for overwater bungalow offerings, Central America and the Caribbean now offer plenty of options, ranging from sky-high price points to budget-friendly options. For the latter, places in Central America like Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama are all strong choices.

In the Caribbean, Sandals now offers overwater bungalows in Jamaica and St. Lucia for a worthy splurge. They’re pricier, but all-inclusive options add serious value.

It’s also worth noting that Mexico offers overwater bungalows too – but Palafitos at El Dorado Maroma and Rosewood Mayakoba‘s entry-level price points for these accommodations exceeded our qualifications for this budget-friendlier list.

Pros: These regions are short distances from the mainland US, so you’ll save both time and money on flights.

Cons: While some options represent the highest-end overwater experience, others in this region might be more rustic and less luxurious.

St. George’s Caye Resort

source Booking.com

St. George’s Caye Resort offers a rustic but indulgent private island experience in Belize, with a totally secluded feel that’s actually just seven miles from Belize City, so it’s still easy and affordable to access.

Overwater bungalows here feel light a downright bargain compared to similar accommodations in other parts of the world. Prices start in the low $300s, including full board, and there’s no catch. You’ll get a private porch with hammock and thatched roof overlooking the Caribbean Sea on the west side of the island. These six cabanas are situated on a half-moon-shaped dock with prime sunset views.

Over 400 Trip Advisor reviewers give St. George’s Caye Resort an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: This is an excellent value for an overwater accommodation with private porches, hammocks, and full board all included in the affordable price.

Cons: These bungalows are more rustic looking and clustered closer together than some of the more opulent options elsewhere.

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel

source Booking.com

Las Lagunas is located in the heart of the Mayan world, near the ancient ruins of Tikal, Uaxactún and Yaxhá. Although it’s just 10 minutes from the international airport, it feels isolated in the rainforest amid more than 300 acres of untouched nature reserve.

Here, a set of 12 Waterfront Master Suites are connected by high rise paths, each a one-bedroom bungalow with a cascade shower bathroom, and a deck with Jacuzzi over the water.

Nearly 500 Trip Advisor reviewers give Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel an overall “Excellent” rating of 5.0.

Pros: Excellent value with access to stunning Mayan ruins and a jungle feel unlikely to be found in other overwater villas.

Cons: If you’re looking for over-the-top opulence, you might find this option rustic (or that aspect could be a pro).

Azul Paradise Resort

source Azul Paradise and Azul Resort Panama

This eco-lodge is located in Panama’s Bocas del Toro area, where white sand and turquoise water make the views and the atmosphere idyllic. Azul Paradise is situated on the southern coast of Bastimentos Island and has a tiki bar, beachfront grill, clubhouse, bar, and restaurant.

Guests can take their dinners on the private decks of extremely budget-friendly overwater bungalows, which start around $200 per night. Room features include private outdoor showers and outdoor living areas with lounge seating right over the water. Ladders plunge directly from sundeck into the shallow waters below, and glass floor panels allow for views of the marine life below.

Over 250 Trip Advisor reviewers give Azul Paradise Resort an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: This is the most value-priced property on our list, for overwater bungalows with glass floor panels to gaze right into the sea at a shockingly low starting point.

Cons: This hotel lacks some of the extravagance of some of its South Pacific or Maldivian counterparts – if that’s what you’re looking for.

Sandals South Coast Jamaica

source TripAdvisor

We’re including Sandals’ South Coast Jamaica property on our list, even though its price point is an outlier, for good reason. Here, you can book an overwater bungalow from about $1,100 per person per night, but the all-inclusive pricing model offers significant cash value.

When you consider the savings on shorter flights from the US East Coast, as well as inclusions such as all food without limitations, premium liquors, round trip airport transfers, all tips, taxes and gratuities, scuba, and more, it might end up costing around the same as a hotel for $500 nightly that doesn’t include any extras.

Bungalows have spa-style bathrooms, private patios with extended sun decks and outdoor showers, private outdoor soaking tubs, and over-water hammocks. Inside, glass floor panels reveal sea life in lit-up waters. Butler service is also included for a truly luxe stay.

Nearly 10,000 Trip Advisor reviewers give Sandals South Coast an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: Over-the-top luxury with a truly impressive list of inclusions helps offset the high price and add value.

Cons: Still, this is the priciest property on our list.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

A high concentration of overwater bungalows can be found in Asia, most famously, in the Maldives. These stunning islands rival the South Pacific in terms of reputation for coveted ultra-luxury accommodations and otherworldly scenery.

The Maldives are also exceptionally expensive for rooms atop the water. For cheaper alternatives, look to other Asian regions with overwater bungalows that include Malaysia, the Philippines, and more.

Pros: The Maldives is simply a must-hit bucket-list destination for many travelers, offering some of the most high-end accommodations. It’s what you picture when you dream of an overwater villa.

Cons: Many of these locations can be quite a journey from the US and expensive, before even factoring in arduous, pricey flights, not to mention jet lag.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi

source Booking.com

Adaaran Club Rannalhi is located at the tip of the South Male atoll in the Maldives, with easy access to the capital city of Male. A slate of daily activities includes morning or sunset fishing, a sunset photo tour (on which it would be nearly impossible not to nail some prize-worthy snaps), as well as a full menu of treatments at the spa.

The 34 large and private Water Bungalows at Adaaran Club Rannalhi all include direct access to the stunning ocean waters from private sundecks festooned with wooden ladders. Bungalows are quite large with nearly 750 square feet, and decor is modern tropical, done in creams and vibrant colors.

Over 3,100 Trip Advisor reviewers give Adaaran Club Rannalhi an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: You’ll enjoy the classic overwater bungalow experience at this Maldivian stunner for less than many other counterparts.

Cons: The island is small, which might (or might not) feel sleepy to your pace.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

source Jada Wong/Business Insider

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, part of Hilton Hotels, is unique from many other resorts in the area because it’s located on two islands instead of one, resulting in many room options, privacy, and amenities. It also has the world’s first underwater restaurant and underwater residence, plus tours to see whale sharks, and a unique coral regeneration program to help rebuild its damaged house reef.

Cheaper rooms not located overwater exist, but if you have your heart set on one, nightly rates for one-room overwater villas can start as low as $570. In shoulder season, they go up to $830 and max out at around $2,800 during high season, making this a strong pick for flexible travelers who are interested in visiting in off season. Superior Water Villas are wooden bungalows on top of reinforced stilts with a thatched roof and are spacious, clean, and come with huge bathrooms with a shower, bathtub, and large window overlooking the balcony. The balcony includes a hot tub and stairs leading right into the Indian Ocean.

Over 2,8003 Trip Advisor reviewers give Conrad Maldives Rangali Island an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: Because the resort is spread out on two islands, it feels like you’re staying on your own private island. It’s expensive but justifiably so as everything needs to be grown or imported. There are many free amenities, which help offset the price, but the views from rooms alone are worth it even if you don’t take advantage of the perks.

Cons: Some overwater villas feel dated, especially in comparison to more modern and updated beach villas. Consider breaking up your stay by booking a few nights in each.

Pangkor Laut Resort

source Booking.com

Pangkor Laut Resort is located on a privately owned island situated three miles off the West Coast of Malaysia along the Straits of Malacca. Here, there are no other resorts, so you’re isolated among secluded bays, impeccable beaches, and magical sunsets.

The island comprises 300 acres, but the resort developed just a fraction leaving it feel lush and natural. Overwater accommodations sit on stilts above the tropical waters, each with an expansive balcony with loungers, a bathroom with an oversized tub, and a shower that opens to the sea.

Over 3,100 Trip Advisor reviewers give Adaaran Club Rannalhi an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: Total seclusion, off the beaten path, surrounded by raw, natural beauty.

Cons: Expect a very long journey to reach such a remote paradise.

El Nido Resorts Lagen Island

source Booking.com

Lagen Island is serenely located between a lush forest and a crystalline, shallow lagoon.

El Nido Resorts’ Eco-Sanctuary island resort comes with densest forest perched over limestone, surrounded by 45 islands and islets scattered throughout Bacuit Bay. As such, it’s a sanctuary for a diverse variety of birds and other animals.

Water Cottages, as they are called here, are built on stilts connected by a boardwalk. There are 18 in all, each with about 570 square feet to spread out.

Nearly 1,000 Trip Advisor reviewers give El Nido Resorts Lagen Island an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5.

Pros: The opportunity to observe incredible wildlife in one of the world’s most beautiful island locations.

Cons: Critical reviews note the food lacks variety and a remote location means other options are limited.