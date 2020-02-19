The best Airbnbs in Florida you can still book for spring break and beyond

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

As winter’s chill sets in, so does the desire to escape. For many, that chance comes sometime between February and April when many have a formal (or not so formal ) spring break from school or work.

Florida is a popular spring break destination for many reasons, namely the warm and pleasant weather, relatively cheap flights from several major US cities, and diverse offerings ranging from family-friendly resorts and theme parks to beautiful beaches and scenery.

To help narrow the field, we gathered a list of some of the best-reviewed Airbnbs across major destinations in Florida, with current availability for spring break 2020 (and beyond!), priced under $300 per night, with all the included amenities you’d want on vacation.

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring this year, but if you’re anything like me, soon isn’t soon enough. Thankfully for many, spring break is just a few short weeks away, and for a cheap, easy getaway, Florida checks off many desirable boxes.

Easily accessible from most American cities, with relatively cheap and quick flights across the East Coast in particular, Florida offers everything from theme park magic with the likes of Walt Disney World or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as expansive family-friendly resorts, and stunning beaches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

I fondly remember my own spring breaks in Florida, which ranged from childhood Disney family vacations to trips with my college crew to Miami and Fort Lauderdale. They were always fun, easy to plan, and affordable.

That’s very much still the case, and so I gathered the following list of Florida Airbnbs that are well-reviewed, thoughtfully-designed, and comfortable whether you’re seeking a week-long break, weekend escape, or getaway at any time of the year, chosen based on the following criteria:

Airbnb listings are for the entire home (no one to judge you if 10 p.m. is still your bedtime, even on spring break).

The home is priced between approximately $84 and $252 per night and available to book throughout the month of March, as of publishing time.

All are highly-rated Airbnb listings in popular Florida cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater, Tampa, Sarasota, Panama City, and the Keys, with a review score of 4.7 or higher.

Warmth is only enjoyable on your own terms – every listing has air conditioning, and many have access to a beach or pool, with necessary amenities like beach chairs or grills.

Properties are unique, modern, and accessible to area attractions such as the beach, nightlife, or theme parks.

While we made an effort to keep nightly prices under $300, it’s important to note that additional costs vary based on the host, and can include cleaning, facility, or resort fees, if applicable.

Ready to book? Just remember to pack extra sunscreen.

Keep reading to book some of the best Airbnbs in Florida, ranging in price from $84 to $252 a night, and sorted by city.

Miami: One-bedroom micro-studio in South Beach, $84

source Airbnb

The colorful accents throughout this apartment are what initially caught my eye, but the real champion is the central South Beach location. Since this unit comes with beach towels, a beach blanket, an umbrella, and a cooler, it’ll be tempting to stay on the beach all day. If you prefer variety, you’ll find designer shopping nearby on Lincoln Road, and dining at countless trendy restaurants, followed by a night on the town.

Despite being listed as a micro-studio, this roomy unit still has two beds and can fit up to four guests, making it ideal for small families or friends. The hosts also own multiple units within the building, including smaller studios ideal for couples, and units that fit up to six guests.

Reviewers warn of thin walls and potential for noise, but the hosts provide earplugs in case it gets too noisy. Aside from this one caveat, this listing has received rave reviews. Considering the location, it’s an incredible value, and still available for March and April.

Rating: 4.78

Miami: Cozy one-bedroom home in Buena Vista, $116

source Airbnb

Unlike many other Miami listings, this property offers the chance to stay in a house rather than an apartment. For this listing, it’s all in the details. The bright blue “Eat” sign in the kitchen matches blue accents that appear across the home, right down to the bowls in the cabinet. Beach towels, an umbrella, and beach blankets are provided, and a travel crib is also available for new parents who crave a beach fix.

Many reviewers cite the outdoor space as an advantage, specifically noting the various decks, grill, and even an outdoor garden as top features. One reviewer called the yard “gloriously tropical and serene; the photos simply don’t do it justice.”

The full-sized kitchen and washer/dryer make it a great fit for a week-long stay, and it’s walking distance to Midtown Miami and the Design District.

Rating: 4.99

Miami: Contemporary one-bedroom studio in Coconut Grove, $149

source Airbnb

Rated five stars for communication, check-in, and location, the apartment’s Superhost thinks of even the smallest of details, including a bottle of champagne upon arrival.

I like how clean, simple, and elegant the listing is, with access to a pool, hot tub, and gym. Coconut Grove is full of shops and restaurants and part of Miami’s revived downtown area. When you seek the sand, the beach is just a short ride away.

The one-bedroom listing is also great for University of Miami parents, as the campus is just a 15-minute drive. Perhaps most notable is that it remains under $300 for the entire spring break season, and is almost entirely available through March and April.

Rating: 4.92

Miami: Trendy one-bedroom apartment in Wynwood, $170

source Airbnb

If you’re looking to take advantage of Miami’s vibrant art district, consider a base in vibrant Wynwood. This listing is just a short walk from the revered Wynwood Walls, which are an anchor of the local art scene, surrounded by plenty of shops and restaurants.

The home harbors the same aesthetic of Wynwood itself: young, hip, and trendy. Its four-guest capacity is perfect for small groups (despite only having one bedroom), and the apartment is part of a larger complex with a pool and gym. Although it reaches the $300 price point during peak dates, the location, amenities, and availability make it a fine fit for art lovers.

Rating: 4.82

Miami: Ocean view one-bedroom studio in Miami Beach, $199

source Airbnb

Nothing pleases me more than staying in an Airbnb that feels like a hotel and this property has all the makings of a dream beachfront stay.

I like the sleek, modern decor coupled with resort-like amenities such as the pool, gym, and tennis courts, in addition to the prime beach location. It’s also likely cheaper than you’ll find at a nearby hotel in peak season.

The well-reviewed Superhosts have other properties in the same building if this one books up, all of which are studio apartments. It’s important to note that the price can rise to the $250-$300 range depending on desired dates.

Rating: 4.86

Orlando: Family-friendly two-bedroom condo in Kissimmee, $151

source Airbnb

This well-appointed condo would make a nice base for families or groups visiting Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort area. There are two bedrooms, which can accommodate up to 10 people, and adults will appreciate the elevated style, while kids will like all the Mickey signage.

When you’re craving a break from Disney magic (just five miles away), this resort community offers plenty of perks: mini-golf, volleyball courts, and a pool complete with a lazy river and water slide, just to name a few.

Plus, the affordable price tag on this unit will help you save your money for the parks.

Rating: 4.75

Orlando: ‘Harry Potter’ inspired five-bedroom home in Kissimmee, $195

source Airbnb

“Harry Potter” fans, we’ve found the ultimate house for an upcoming visit to Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Just a 10-minute drive to the theme park, every inch of this home is covered in Hogwarts nostalgia and can accommodate up to 13 wizards or muggles with five themed-bedrooms.

One reviewer raves: “This place is simply one of a kind, location is great and the communication with Sofi was outstanding. Despite having nine guests nobody felt cramped and all which is a testament to how well the property is designed. This is the Gold standard for being a SuperHost.”

Rating: 4.89

Orlando: Five-bedroom townhouse for Disney families in Kissimmee, $216

source Airbnb

This five-bedroom townhouse can accommodate up to 12 people and is only five miles from Walt Disney World. It’s well-equipped with a full-sized kitchen and themed bedrooms for the kids or kids at heart, decked out in full Disney paraphernalia.

When you inevitably tire out from the theme parks, retreat to this cozy space or take a dip in the community’s on-site pool. Availability is a bit limited during peak spring break, but the size, proximity to the parks, and price should keep it on your Disney radar for all times of the year.

Rating: 4.78

Hollywood: Sleek luxury one-bedroom condo, $199

source Airbnb

With a minimalistic kitchen and waterfront terrace, this condo embraces luxury with hotel-like perks such as an inviting pool, hot tub, gym, and tennis court. It’s directly on the beach, making it easy to maximize your time on the sand. Best for couples, it houses up to two guests.

The apartment’s shine has much to do with the fact that it’s new, so there are only seven reviews at the time of this publishing, although past guests only have high praise. One reviewer states, “10/10 will stay again without a doubt. If you want to be blown away with the room, the view, the pool, location, etc. come to this place.”

Rating: 5.0

Fort Lauderdale: Relaxed one-bedroom pad, $99

source Airbnb

When I first came across this listing, I was shocked to see the high-end contemporary design for such a low nightly rate of $99. The granite kitchen, serene bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer all make it a great pick for a week-long stay for up to four guests.

Multiple reviewers note the shower as the highlight, with one describing it as “a dream shower with great pressure.” The fenced-in pool is shared only between three units, so there’s no rush for pool chairs in the morning.

Consistent pricing makes it a worthy option for flexible travelers.

Rating: 4.89

Tampa: Chic one-bedroom apartment, $102

source Airbnb

Hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen, and minimalist lighting – can I live here? This apartment fit for four people is sophisticated and includes amenities like a lovely balcony, community pool, gym, and grill. It’s also a five-minute drive to downtown Tampa, though, you may not want to leave.

If this home gets snatched up, the Superhost also lists some other beautiful properties around Tampa.

Rating: 4.75

Sarasota: Quaint one-bedroom studio in Nokomis, $252

source Airbnb

This cute and cozy Sarasota home has all the makings of a tranquil couple’s weekend. Facing the Gulf of Mexico, the waterfront studio comes complete with the necessary items to relax and escape, such as a deck dotted with beach chairs, chaise lounges on the water, and even complimentary housekeeping – just like you’d find in a hotel.

One reviewer dubs it an “authentic ‘Old School’ Florida vacation bungalow.”

Rating: 4.92

Panama City: Beachy one-bedroom condo, $140

source Airbnb

Panama City has long been the epicenter of spring break activity in Florida, but this picturesque beach house promises to be far more peaceful than you might expect of PC.

Drink your morning coffee while gazing out at the ocean from the waterfront balcony, or grab a chair down by the beach or pool. With a King-sized bed and bunk beds, it accommodates up to six guests and would be great for families or friend groups. These Superhosts are particularly well revered for their cleanliness, and while they’ve only been reviewed 10 times, they’ve maintained a perfect rating.

Rating: 5.0

Key Largo: Resort-style one-bedroom apartment in Tavernier, $249

source Airbnb

The idyllic Florida Keys are known for stunning scenery and a slower, relaxed vibe and this property makes it easy to savor both. The apartment is actually part of a beach resort with breathtaking views, beach access, a great pool and hot tub, as well as tennis courts.

It’s new to Airbnb so reviews are limited, but the resort itself has an 8.0 rating on Booking. Aside from the basics, the resort also offers many standout perks, such as a poolside bar, an on-site restaurant, decks for fishing and boating, and grills.

Rating: 4.75

St. Petersburg: One-bedroom tiny house, $100

source Airbnb

Tiny houses are all the rage, and this listing makes for a fun opportunity to try one without giving up your regular-sized lifestyle.

Tiny but mighty, this St. Petersburg one-bedroom home can house up to four guests and is well-designed with hardwood floors and thoughtful details such as a bright blue coffee maker and nice outside deck. Tiny house also means tiny price, with rates well under $150 per night for most of March and April.

One reviewer gushes, “A great space! It was accommodating to everything I needed. It was a wonderful location, extremely clean and communication, the host was fantastic! I would definitely recommend staying here and would stay here again.”

Rating: 4.9

Clearwater: One-bedroom waterfront studio, $204

source Airbnb

This listing is self-described by the Superhost as “the perfect space for a couple” and after looking a bit deeper, I must agree.

Complete with a waterfront view, beach chairs, and the option to rent jet skis and paddle boards, this studio comes with everything you might want in a beach vacation.

Time spent on land will also be positive, based on past guest reviews noting the studio’s cleanliness, coziness, and proximity to Clearwater’s shops and restaurants.

Rating: 4.77