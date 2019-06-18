These airlines have the best customer service

source REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Skytrax on Tuesday released its highly anticipated ranking of global airlines in a multitude of categories.

When it comes to customer service both at the airport and in the air, South African Airways took top honors. Notably, no North American carriers made the top 10.

Skytrax, a British consulting firm, compiled the awards through an online survey across nine months, from September 2018 to May 2019, in six languages. This year, the company says, it saw “substantial increases” in voting in Spanish and Chinese.

Here are the top ten airlines with the best staff:

10. TAAG Angola Airlines

9. Air Seychelles

8. Mango

7. Royal Air Maroc

6. Air Mauritius

5. Kenya Airways

4. Fastjet

3. RwandAir

2. Ethiopian Airlines

1. South African Airways

