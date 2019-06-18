These airlines have the best customer service

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Skytrax on Tuesday released its highly anticipated ranking of global airlines in a multitude of categories.

When it comes to customer service both at the airport and in the air, South African Airways took top honors. Notably, no North American carriers made the top 10.

Skytrax, a British consulting firm, compiled the awards through an online survey across nine months, from September 2018 to May 2019, in six languages. This year, the company says, it saw “substantial increases” in voting in Spanish and Chinese.

Here are the top ten airlines with the best staff:

10. TAAG Angola Airlines

source
Flickr/Joao Carlos Medau

9. Air Seychelles

source
Wikimedia Commons

8. Mango

source
Wikimedia Commons

7. Royal Air Maroc

source
Via Wikimedia Commons

6. Air Mauritius

source
Flickr/Phillip Capper

5. Kenya Airways

source
Wikimedia Commons

4. Fastjet

source
Wikimedia Commons

3. RwandAir

source
Wikimedia Commons

2. Ethiopian Airlines

source
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

1. South African Airways

source
REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Now read: