These are America’s favorite airlines in 2018, according to passengers

Forrester, a market research company, released its 2018 Customer Experience Index for the airline industry.

JetBlue came in first for the second year in a row, while Spirit Airlines came in last.

Effectiveness, Retention, and Enrichment were among the six categories measured.

This year’s rankings showed increased volatility from last. Unlike in 2017, which saw only three brands move up spaces, Forrester’s 2018 Customer Experience Index saw six airlines rise in the rankings. Alaska Airlines, AllegiantAir, Delta, United, Frontier and Spirit Airlines all saw their Customer Experience scores rise, while Hawaiian Airlines and Air Canada were the only two airlines to move down in the rankings. Allegiant Air saw the highest rise of any airline from last year, as they moved up four spots from 9th place in 2017 to 5th place in 2018.

The Forrester rankings are based on a survey of over 110,000 US adult customers and creates the CX (Customer Experience) index score out of measurements from six categories: Effectiveness (the experience delivers value to customers); Ease (it’s not difficult to get value from the experience); Emotion (customers feel good about the experience); Retention (likelihood of keeping existing business); Enrichment (likelihood of buying additional products and services); Advocacy (likelihood of recommending to others).

In an email to Business Insider, a Forrester executive noted that “compared to other industries Forrester measured, airlines landed in the ‘poor’ category, showing little change since last year. Across 19 industries, airlines ranked number 16, beating out only TV service providers, federal government and internet service providers.”

Essentially, American consumers are saying to the airline industry, we fly with you because we need to, not because we enjoy it.

11. Spirit Airlines: They moved up from 12th place last year.

10. Frontier Airlines: Ranked 11th in 2017.

9. United Airlines: Moved up from 10th place in 2017.

8. American Airlines: Same spot as last year.

7. Air Canada: Dropped one spot from 6th place last year.

6. Delta Air Lines: Moved one spot up from 7th in 2017.

5. Allegiant Air: Saw the largest jump on the list from 9th place in 2017!

4. Hawaiian Airlines: Down from 3rd place last year.

3. Alaska Airlines: Jumped from 5th place in 2017 into the top 3!

2. Southwest Airlines: Finished second last year as well.

1. JetBlue Airways: King of the hill yet again, finishing first for the second year in a row.