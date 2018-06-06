RANKED: The 13 best airlines in the world in 2018

caption Grab a Heineken on KLM, which came in 11th place on the AirHelp list. source KLM

The best and worst airlines in the world have been revealed by flight compensation company AirHelp – and some of them are surprising.

The company’s sixth annual AirHelp Score rates airlines based on quality of service, on-time performance, and claim processing in order to produce an overall score.

The highest ranking airlines prove that customer service is key – and you don’t need to provide a luxury service to get it right.

Scroll down to see the 13 best airlines in the world, ranked in ascending order by their overall AirHelp score.

13. Wizz Air — 7.95. The budget Hungarian airline is reliable for being on time with an 88% on-time performance score, although a 6 on quality of service brought it down in the ranking.

12. Norwegian — 8. With a solid 8 for service and 8.61 for claim processing, the airline which boasts the world’s longest low-cost route from London to Singapore came in at 12 for its well-rounded experience.

11. KLM — 8.01. The Netherlands’ Royal Dutch Airline has a good on-time performance of 85%, as well as a decent 7.54 for claim processing and 8 for service.

10. Virgin Atlantic — 8.04. The UK’s Virgin Atlantic also scored well all around, with another 8 for service, 7.95 for claim processing, and 82% for punctuality.

9. Air Malta — 8.09. This lesser-known airline is incredibly efficient at processing claims with a score of 9.13 and pretty reliable for being on time at 86%, brought down only slightly by a service score of 7.

8. Qantas — 8.12. You can expect a punctual flight on Qantas — which now flies non-stop from Perth, Australia to London — with a rating of 89%, as well as an 8 for service.

7. Aegean Airlines — 8.19. This Greek airline is punctual with a score of 90%, as well as a surprisingly solid service score of 8.

6. Austrian Airlines — 8.25. Another impressive claim processing score comes from Austria’s airline, which also scored an 8 for quality of service.

5. South African Airways — 8.31. The 8.69 claim processing score, 8 on service, and 85% on-time performance put South Africa’s airline in fifth place.

4. Singapore Airlines — 8.33. Set to launch the longest flight in the world at 19 hours from Singapore to New York, it’s lucky Singapore’s airline offers a full 10/10 for quality of service, as well as 85% on-time performance. Only its claim processing score — 6.77 — brought it down to fourth place this year.

3. Etihad Airways — 8.43. The UAE’s Etihad is constantly named among the best airlines in the world, and with a score of 9 on service, 86% for punctuality, and 7.47 for claim processing, it’s easy to see why.

2. Lufthansa — 8.57. The German airline came in second place thanks to its score of 10 for service and 8.63 for claim processing, beat out only due to it 76% punctuality score.

1. Qatar Airways — 9.07. The best airline in the world, according to the AirHelp Score, is Qatar Airways, which landed a perfect 10 for quality of service, an 8.86 claim processing score, and an 89% on-time performance score.

