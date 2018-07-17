RANKED: The 20 best airlines in the world

source REUTERS/Jean Philippe Aries

Singapore Airlines is the best airline in the world for 2018, according to a ranking by the consumer-aviation website Skytrax.

The Singapore-based airline ranked in second place in 2017

This the fourth victory for Singapore Airlines which also won in 2004, 2007, and 2008.

Overall, airlines from Asia dominate the elite end of Skytrax’s rankings – taking nine of the top 10 spots.

Singapore Airlines has been named the best airline in the world for 2018 by the leading consumer-aviation website Skytrax.

“Singapore Airlines is honored to be named World’s Best Airline in the Skytrax awards, and I dedicate it to the 26,000 SIA Group employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers,” Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement. “The recognition will further motivate us to improve upon the three main pillars of our brand promise – product leadership, service excellence and network connectivity – to ensure we retain our competitive advantage and continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

The Singapore-based airline was presented with the award on Tuesday at a ceremony in London.

This the fourth SIA has taken top honors at the World Airline Awards. The airline also won in 2004, 2007, and 2008.

Overall, airlines from Asia dominate the elite end of Skytrax’s rankings – taking nine of the top 10 spots.

At the same time, no US airline cracked the top 35. Delta got the closest with a 37th place finish

The Skytrax rankings are based on the impressions of 20.36 million travelers from more than 100 different countries. The unpaid survey, which covered more than 335 airlines, measured 49 parameters ranging from boarding procedures to seat comfort to the quality of service.

Here are the 20 best airlines in the world, according to the results of the Skytrax survey:

20. Hong Kong Airlines

source Bobby Yip/Reuters

Previous rank: 24

Why it’s awesome: Hong Kong Airlines has been on an impressive growth streak over the past couple of years. Not only has it rapidly expanded its global network, it has also worked to improve service and product. Hong Kong Airlines is a subsidiary of China’s HNA Group.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

19. KLM

source KLM

Previous rank: 22

Why it’s awesome: Royal Dutch KLM is considered the oldest continuously operating airline in the world. Based out of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, KLM is famous for the bright blue livery and Dutch house liquor bottle figurines. The airline is one of the Franco-Dutch conglomerate Air France-KLM.

KLM also took home the prize for Best Business Class Seat in Europe.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

18. Turkish Airlines

source Airbus/Turkish Airlines

Previous rank: 12

Why it’s awesome: Turkish Airlines is the flag carrier of Turkey and has its main hub at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. The airline, with its ability to fly to over 100 countries and over 200 cities worldwide, hopes to turn its home base into a global transit hub.

Even though political unrest and security concerns have made life more complicated for Turkish Airlines, the carrier’s high-quality service, and product offerings remain unchanged.

Turkish is a member of Star Alliance and had won the Skytrax award for Best Airline in Europe six years in a row before losing the title to Lufthansa last year.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

17. Air New Zealand

source Air New Zealand

Previous rank: 19

Why it’s awesome: In 2018, Air New Zealand reclaimed the titles of World’s Best Premium Economy Class and World’s Best Premium Economy Seat from Aussie rival Qantas, the Kiwi carrier remains one of the industry’s finest long-haul carriers.

In economy class, families can opt for the airlines innovative Skycouch that transforms a bank of three economy seats into a flat activity area.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

16. Austrian Airlines

Previous rank: 17

Why it’s awesome: Austrian Airlines has overcome a series of labor disputes in recent years, with its high level of service intact. In 2018, the Lufthansa-owned carrier, once again, took home the prize for Best Airline Staff Service in Europe. The Austrian flag carrier boasts a fleet of newly renovated long-haul Boeing 767-300ER and 777-200 jets flying out of its base in Vienna.

Economy fliers gave the Star Alliance member high marks for its efficient and effective service, as well as for the wealth of onboard dining and entertainment options.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

15. Etihad Airways

source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Previous rank: 8

Why it’s awesome: Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, with its Airbus and Boeing fleet traveling to about 100 destinations. The airline has become famous for its trademark Residence flying apartments as well as its plush first-class and business-class suites.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

14. China Southern Airways

source Reuters

Previous rank: 23

Why it’s awesome: Even though Air China and China Eastern may get more attention, China Southern is actually the largest airline in the Middle Kingdom.

The Guangzhou-based airline also won the award for Most Improved Airline, Best First Class in China, and Best First Class Lounge in China.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

13. Japan Airlines

source Facebook/ Japan Airlines

Previous rank: 16

Why it’s awesome: Japan’s flag carrier is one of the most respected airlines in the world. Reviewers on Skytrax praised Japan’s second-largest airline for its attentive service, well-coordinated ground staff, and comfortable cabin.

For 2018, Japan Airlines once again won the award for Best Economy Class Airline Seat.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

12. Swiss International Air Lines

source Boeing

Previous rank: 14

Why it’s awesome: Swiss International Air Lines emerged in 2002 from the remnants of the now defunct Swissair and is now a member of the Lufthansa corporate family. In 2016, the Basel-based carrier became the first in the world to operate the next generation Bombardier C-Series airliner.

Though some fliers found economy seat comfort to be lacking, most praised the cabin crew for its friendly service and the airline for its wide assortment of complimentary adult beverages.

Plus, the complimentary Swiss chocolate is always a fan favorite.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

11. Qantas

source Qantas

Previous rank: 15

Why it’s awesome: Even with strong competition from Virgin Australia, Qantas has been resurgent over the past couple of years. The airline received praise for its strong customer service and in-flight entertainment. And then there’s Qantas’ calling card – it has a fatality-free safety record in the jet era.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

10. Thai Airways

source Thai Airways

Previous rank: 11

Why it’s awesome: Thai Airways has long been an industry leader for quality service, so it’s no surprise to find the Thai national carrier high up on the list. Though its most heralded products are its business and first-class services, fliers found its economy seats to be of high quality as well.

Economy fliers on Skytrax also noted the crew’s friendly demeanor and delectable dining options.

In 2018, Thai Airways once again took home the award for the World’s Best Economy Class, the World’s Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, and the World’s Best Airline Spa Facilities.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

9. Garuda Indonesia

Previous rank: 10

Why it’s awesome: Garuda Indonesia has experienced a dramatic turnaround in recent years. The Indonesia flag carrier has undertaken extensive fleet renewal and service improvement measures to regain the trust of both fliers and safety regulators.

Economy fliers have raved about the airline’s comfortable seats and selection of Southeast Asian cuisine.

In 2018, Garuda’s flight attendants took home the award for the World’s Best Cabin Crew for the third year in a row.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

8. Hainan Airlines

source Boeing

Previous rank: 9

Why it’s awesome: Founded in 1993, Hainan is the only Chinese airline to hold the coveted Skytrax five-star rating. In four short years, the airline surged from 22nd place all the way into the top 10. With a brand-new fleet of more than 160 Boeing and Airbus jets, Hainan is expanding rapidly throughout Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Reviewers on Skytrax praised the airline for its attentive service and quality business class accommodations.

Hainan also won the awards for Best Airline in China and Best Airline Cabin Crew in China.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

7. Lufthansa

source Lufthansa

Previous rank: 7

Why it’s awesome: Europe’s largest airline has surged into the top 10 over the past couple of years. Customers have praised Lufthansa for its exceptional service and overall product quality.

For the most part, Lufthansa’s long-haul service is good, but, for the best results, it would be wise to aim for the fleet’s newer A380 superjumbos and 748-8 Intercontinental jumbo jets.

In addition to a top-10 finish, the German national airline also took home the prize for Best Airline in Europe and Best Business Class in Europe.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

source Cathay Pacific Airways

Previous rank: 5

Why it’s awesome: Although Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, fell back one spot from last year, the airline still retains its place as one of the most respected carriers from the Pacific rim. With a fleet of long-range Boeing 777-300ER jets and a business strategy centered on offering a high frequency of flights, Cathay is one of the finest flying experiences in Asia.

Skytrax reviewers gave the airline high marks for seat comfort, service quality, and in-flight entertainment.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

5. EVA Air

source Wikipedia

Previous rank: 6

Why it’s awesome: Taiwan’s EVA Air (pronounced ee-vee-ay) was founded in 1989 and is an offshoot of global container-shipping giant Evergreen Group. The Taipei-based carrier has grown immensely in the past two decades and now operates a large fleet of Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets. The airline is credited with pioneering the “premium economy” cabin.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

4. Emirates

source Emirates

Previous rank: 4

Why it’s awesome: Over the past 30 years, Dubai’s Emirates has developed into one of the world’s premier long-haul carriers. Operating almost exclusively through its palatial hub at Dubai International Airport, the carrier boasts the world’s largest fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos and Boeing 777 wide-body jets.

Emirates’ state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system includes a wide selection of video and music options on demand, and even allows for live television and sporting events on its “ice” entertainment system-equipped aircraft. In fact, Emirates has taken home Skytrax’s award for Best In-Flight Entertainment 14 years running.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

3. All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Previous rank: 3

Why it’s awesome: All Nippon Airways continues its march towards the top of the rankings. ANA is the largest international carrier in Japan and home to one of the world’s largest fleets of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ANA drew high praise from Skytrax reviewers across the board for cleanliness, service, and safety. Many of its planes feature slide-forward-style reclining seats that increase overall privacy, as well as power and USB outlets even in economy.

ANA also won Best Airline Staff in Asia and Best Cabin Crew in Japan.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

2. Qatar Airways

source REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Previous rank: 1

Why it’s awesome: Qatar Airways falls back one spot to second.

The Doha-based airline received praise from reviewers for its seat comfort and in-flight entertainment. In fact, the airline boasts the second best in-flight entertainment system and economy class offering in the world The airline links over 150 destinations across the globe and is expanding its fleet to include the latest generation of long-haul airliners including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350.

Qatar also took home the award for Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class, and Best First Class Airline Lounge.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.

1. Singapore Airlines

source Singapore Airlines

Previous rank: 2

Why it’s awesome: Singapore’s standout service makes for a famously pleasant journey during which flight attendants are trained to treat customers with extreme care and respect. Personal TVs with plenty of entertainment options and hot towels served before take-off are just some of the economy perks.

The airline’s home base at Changi International Airport is one of the finest facilities in the world and has been named by Skytrax as the Best Airport in the World five years in a row.

The airline also took home the awards for Best Airline in Asia, World’s Best First Class, and World’s Best First Class Airline Seat.

See additional airline information at Skytrax.