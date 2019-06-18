The 20 best airlines in the world for 2019

The aviation research firm Skytrax announced its 2019 ranking of the best airlines in the world on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways landed in the top spot, knocking last year’s winner, Singapore Airlines, to second-place.

American carriers again struggled to break into the top-ten rankings this year. No US-based airlines made it into any of the top 35 spots year. The top-ranked US carrier, JetBlue, pulled in at No. 40.

The website ranked airlines based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers. No US-based airlines made the list of the world's 20 best airlines.

The website ranked airlines based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers. No US-based airlines made the list of the world’s 20 best airlines.

Read on to see how the world’s best airlines fared:

1. Qatar Airways

2018 ranking: 2

Qatar Airways also won the awards for the world’s best business class and business-class seat this year.

2. Singapore Airlines

caption Singapore Airlines. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2018 ranking: 1

Singapore Airlines won the awards for the world’s best cabin crew, the best airline in Asia, the world’s best first class, and the world’s best first-class seat this year.

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

2018 ranking: 3

ANA All Nippon Airways won the awards for the world’s best airport services, the world’s best business-class onboard catering, the best business class in Asia, and the best airline staff in Japan this year.

4. Cathay Pacific Airways

caption Cathay Pacific Airways. source Christian Keenan/Getty Images

2018 ranking: 6

Cathay Pacific has received high ratings for technology and safety in the past year.

5. Emirates

caption Emirates. source Emirates

2018 ranking: 4

Emirates won the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment this year.

6. EVA Air

caption EVA Air. source Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2018 ranking: 5

EVA Air won the awards for the world’s best airline-cabin cleanliness and the world’s best economy-class catering this year.

7. Hainan Airlines

caption Hainan Airlines. source Boeing

2018 ranking: 8

Hainan Airlines won the awards for best airline in China, best airline staff in China, and the world’s best business-class amenities this year.

8. Qantas Airways

caption Qantas Airways. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

2018 ranking: 11

Qantas won the awards for best airline, best first-class, and best business-class in the Australia/Pacific region this year.

9. Lufthansa

caption Lufthansa. source Lufthansa

2018 ranking: 7

Lufthansa won the awards for best airline in Europe and best first-class in Europe this year.

10. Thai Airways

caption Thai Airways. source Flickr/Brussels Airport

2018 ranking: 10

Thai Airways won the awards for best airline staff in Asia and the world’s best airline spa facility this year.

11. Japan Airlines

caption Japan Airlines. source shutterstock

2018 rank: 13

Japan Airlines won the award for the world’s best economy class and the world’s best economy-class seat this year.

12. Garuda Indonesia

caption Garuda Indonesia. source Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

2018 rank: 9

Garuda Indonesia won the award for best airline staff in Indonesia this year.

13. Swiss International Air Lines

caption Swiss International Air Lines. source Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

2018 rank: 12

Swiss International Airlines won the award for the world’s best first-class lounge this year.

14. China Southern Airlines

caption China Southern Airlines. source Reuters

2018 rank: 14

China Southern is Asia’s largest airline.

15. Austrian Airlines

caption Austrian Airlines. source Austrian Airlines

2018 rank: 16

Austrian Airlines won the award for best premium economy-class catering, best business-class catering in Europe, and best cabin crew in Europe this year.

16. Air New Zealand

caption Air New Zealand. source Air New Zealand

2018 rank: 17

Air New Zealand won the award for best premium economy in the Australia/Pacific region this year.

17. Bangkok Airways

caption Bangkok Airways. source Flickr/Dennis Jarvis

2018 rank: 21

Bangkok Airways won the award for the world’s best regional airline this year.

18. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

caption KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2018 rank: 19

KLM was founded in 1919. It’s considered to be the world’s oldest airline.

19. British Airways

2018 rank: 31

British Airways won the award for best airline staff in Europe this year.

20. AirAsia

caption AirAsia. source Reuters

2018 rank: 28

AirAsia won the award for best low-cost airline this year.