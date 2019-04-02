The 10 best airlines in the world in 2019, according to travellers

source Emirates

The best airlines in the world for 2019 have been revealed.

TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on both quality and quantity of reviews by fliers.

The top 10 list is dominated by Asian carriers, but one UK airline makes the cut.

Now in its third year, the awards celebrate the carriers which are loved by travellers for both value and service.

The ranking is based on millions of reviews, ratings, and opinions from flyers, which are analyzed using an algorithm.

A whole year of data (from January to December 2018) is assessed, and both quantity and quality of reviews are taken into account in order to determine which airlines consistently deliver the best experiences for travellers.

The top 10 list is dominated by Asian airlines, but one UK carrier also makes the list.

Scroll down to see the 10 best airlines on the planet, as chosen by travellers, ranked in ascending order.

10. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

Japanese airline ANA is a new entry in the top 10.

ANA was rated highly for its customer service.

“Very good customer service,” wrote a recent flier in a review.

“Flight attendants very nice; food good. We are very satisfied with ANA airline.”

9. Jet2.com

The British budget airline dropped two places in the ranking this year.

However, it was named best airline not just in the UK, but in Europe, too.

Jet2.com prides itself on being family-friendly, affordable, and having a 22kg baggage allowance.

8. Air New Zealand

The airline dropped six places from its second position in 2018.

Air New Zealand was also named Best Premium Economy airline.

“Was very impressed with the service and flight in general,” one recent review reads.

“There was a great selection of movies and shows to watch. The food was good and the space was great.”

7. Azul

Brazilian airline Azul climbed two places up from ninth position.

Azul’s long-haul aircraft feature “Skysofas,” which are groups of four seats in Economy Class that can be turned into a “spacious couch for families, couples, and friends to travel together.”

“Seats were comfy, and ample space not like other airlines that cram in an extra row,” wrote one recent flier.

“It felt spacious, welcoming, and just a good flight.”

6. Southwest Airlines

The Dallas-based airline held on to its position as sixth best in the world.

It’s also the world’s largest low-cost carrier.

Southwest Airlines provides free non-alcoholic drinks and snacks on board, and doesn’t charge a fee for up to two checked bags, either.

5. Japan Airlines (JAL)

The carrier dropped one place in the ranking.

JAL is Japan’s largest airline.

A recent flier described the carrier as “second to none when it comes to customer-oriented service.”

“They make it priority to make sure customers are comfortable and have a good flight experience. The planes are well kept, clean, and the attendants do their best to keep it that way throughout the flight.

“One of the top airlines available and still doing their best to make it better.”

4. Emirates

The UAE-based airline dropped one place this year.

As the largest airline in the Middle East, Emirates is one of just a few airlines that flies to six continents.

It also won Best First Class in the TripAdvisor awards.

“I have silver and gold cards with two other airlines but the attention to detail Emirates applies to all its dealings is simply a class apart,” said one recent flier.

“A complimentary upgrade due to the flight schedule was very welcome. The service and food on-board was first class in business. Emirates just do this end of flying better!”

3. EVA Air

Based in Taiwan, EVA Air has this year climbed two places from fifth position in 2018.

Travellers rate EVA Air’s spacious economy seats and on-board food.

“The seats are roomy, and are the most comfortable I have encountered outside of business class,” wrote one recent traveller.

“The food also exceeded our expectations for airline fare. I really appreciated being able to cross 12 time zones without feeling knackered at our destination.”

2. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has made a sizeable jump from its eight place in the ranking last year.

Qatar also won Best Business Class.

Both business class and first class seats can be converted into beds on board.

1. Singapore Airlines

The top spot in the ranking is taken by Singapore Airlines for the second year running.

It was also named Best Economy Airline.

“Singapore Airlines did not disappoint,” wrote a recent flyer.

“With a great reputation it sometimes can be a let down when you finally get to fly with them BUT NOT THE CASE.

“Excellent service and care. Great entertainment selection. Smooth travels.”