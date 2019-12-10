Here are the best airlines of 2019, according to the frequent-flying staff at The Points Guy

- source
- The travel and credit card rewards website The Points Guy (TPG) held its second annual TPG Awards on Monday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York.
- Award winners were chosen by thousands of readers and TPG editorial staff for the best airline, hotel, travel, and credit card products.
- JetBlue won for the best domestic economy and best premium cabin while Qatar Airways won for best international business class. You can see the full list of airline award winners below.
The US travel and credit-card rewards website The Points Guy held its second annual TPG Awards on Monday night.
At the gala, which was hosted by founder Brian Kelly on the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space museum, awards were presented throughout the nebulous world of credit cards, airlines, hospitality, travel, and, of course, points and miles.
Like last year, during the inaugural awards, JetBlue and Qatar Airways were big winners. In fact, JetBlue was the only airline to have two in-flight products win awards.
Still, there were a few surprises on the airline award list. The TPG airline product award winners were selected by the website’s editorial staff who narrowed the field down to a handful of finalists. The staff then reviewed each of the candidates to determine the honoree for each category.
The TPG Awards for best credit cards, and hotel and airline loyalty programs, were selected entirely by the website’s readers. According to The Points Guy, over 100,000 voters weighed in to select the 20 award winners.
Delta Air Lines SkyMiles nabbed the Readers’ Choice award for best US Airline Loyalty program. Marriott Bonvoy was crowned Best Hotel Loyalty Program.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best US Airline Loyalty Program: Delta SkyMiles
Best US Airline Elite Status: Delta Diamond Medallion
Best International Airline Loyalty Program: British Airways Executive Club
Best International First-Class Product: Air France La Premiere (Boeing 777-300ER)
Best International Business-Class Product: Qatar Airways Qsuite (Boeing 777-300ER)
Best International Premium-Economy Product: Virgin Australia Premium (Boeing 777-300ER)
Best Domestic Business-Class Product: JetBlue Airways Mint (Airbus A321)
Best Domestic Economy Product: JetBlue Airways Economy (Airbus A321)
Best Domestic Airline Lounge: Delta Sky Club
Best Domestic Premium Lounge: United Polaris Lounges
