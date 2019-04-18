5 tips and tricks to get the most out of your AirPods

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s AirPods already offer convenient features like automatic pairing, but there are a few tweaks you can make to get even more out of the experience.

You can change the name of your AirPods and customize the double-tap gesture, for example.

When Apple unveiled its first-generation AirPods in 2016, it showcased the special features its wireless earbuds have to offer.

Such capabilities include the ability to automatically pair AirPods with an iPhone when the lid of the case is opened, and the way they can automatically pause music playback when one AirPod is removed from your ear.

But there are a few tweaks you can make that allow Apple’s wireless earbuds to provide an even more seamless experience. Check out the tips below to see how to get the most out of your AirPods.

Give your AirPods a name.

source Reuters

Apple will give your AirPods a default name once they’re paired with your iPhone, but if you’d like to customize it you can do so in the “Settings” menu.

Here’s how:

Open your iPhone’s “Settings” menu.

Tap “Bluetooth.”

Look for your AirPods on the list of devices. Note that they must be connected and within range.

Tap the “i” icon next to your AirPods.

Tap the “Name” field and type in a new name.

Customize what happens when you double tap your AirPods.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Similarly, you can also change what happens when you double-tap on your AirPods.

Here’s how:

Open your iPhone’s “Settings” menu.

Tap “Bluetooth.”

Look for your AirPods on the list of devices. Note that they must be connected and within range.

Tap the “i” icon next to your AirPods.

Under the “Double-Tap on AirPod” section, choose the AirPod you’d like to customize.

Choose which action you would like to perform when double tapping that AirPod from the list of choices. Options include launching Siri, playing and pausing music, skipping to the next track, rewinding to the previous track, or doing nothing.

Pair your AirPods with an Android device.

source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

AirPods are designed to work best with Apple devices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use them with an Android phone. You can pair AirPods with an Android device just like you would any other Bluetooth accessory.

Here’s how:

Make sure the “Bluetooth” setting on your Android device is turned on.

Hold down the button on the back of your AirPods case and open the lid.

Look for your AirPods in the list of available devices in your Android phone’s Bluetooth menu.

Tap your AirPods to pair them with your Android device.

Use your iPhone to find your lost AirPods.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The last thing you’d want to do after spending $159 on a new pair of AirPods – or $199 if you buy them with the wireless charging case – is worry about losing them. If you’ve already set up Find My iPhone for your phone, it’ll automatically apply to your AirPods as well. This feature will only work if your AirPods are out of their case and within range, which could prove useful if you’ve lost a loose AirPod in your purse or backpack.

Here’s how to use “Find My iPhone” to find your AirPods:

Launch the “Find My iPhone” app.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Look for your AirPods in the list of devices.

If you see a green dot next to your AirPods, it means they’re online and you can prompt them to play a sound to make it easier to find them. If you see a gray dot, it means your AirPods are offline, but you’ll be able to see their most recent location on the map.

Use Live Listen to amplify sound through your AirPods.

source Apple

If you’re in a particularly noisy situation, you can use a feature called Live Listen to effectively turn your iPhone into a microphone that feeds audio to your AirPods. First, you’ll need to make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 12 and that your AirPods are paired with your device.

Here’s how to use Live Listen: