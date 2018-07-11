The 20 best airport lounges in the world anyone can use for under $55

source 1903 Lounge

There’s nothing worse than having hours to kill in a crowded airport – but doing so in style might be more affordable, and much easier, than you think.

Travel booking site Netflights.com has produced a ranking of the best airport lounges in the world which any member of the public can access for under £50 ($66.28). That’s less than the £58.77 ($77.91) the average person spends on food, drinks, and alcohol in the run-up to boarding a flight, according to a Netflights survey of 2,005 UK travellers.

In order to produce the list, the site collected data from 149 airport lounges around the world then weighed up the number of amenities available in each compared to the cost.

From free WiFi to bottomless drinks and food, they came in at an average cost of £37.32 ($49.47) – well worth it.

Scroll down to see the 20 best-value airport lounges in the world – all less than $55 a visit – ranked in ascending order.

20. Plaza Premium Lounge, Terminal 1, Toronto Pearson International Airport — £25.90 ($34.61).

source Toronto Pearson International Airport

Open to all guests regardless of airline or fare class, Pearson’s Terminal 1 Plaza Premium Lounge offers flat screen TVs, breakfast, coffees, hot food entrées, a soup and salad bar, and a selection of liquors, beer, and wine.

Rating: 3/5.

19. dnata Lounge, Terminal 3, Singapore Changi Airport — £28.12 ($37.68).

source dnata Lounge

This contemporary lounge boasts plenty of power outlets, food like dim sum and satay, showers, and a view of the runway.

Rating: 3/5.

18. Star Alliance Business Class Lounge, Terminal 1, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport — £30.34 ($40.66).

source Star Alliance Business Class Lounge

This relaxing lounge has pictures of Paris across its walls as well as three non-stop buffets with hot and cold dishes, drinks, and even an open-air terrace.

Rating: 3/5.

17. Premier Lounge, International Terminal, Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali — £17.76 ($23.80).

source Premier Lounge

This luxurious lounge boats WiFi, showers, and a buffet, as well as spirits, beer, and wine.

Rating: 3/5.

16. Marhaba Lounge, Terminal 2, Melbourne Airport — £35.85 ($48.04).

source Marhaba Lounge

The buffet food looks pretty tasty at this newer Melbourne lounge, complete with showers, premium Australian wines, coffee, and a “quiet zone.”

Rating: 3/5.

15. The Club at LAS, Terminal 3, McCarran International Airport, Nevada — £28.86 ($38.67).

source The Club at LAS

Grab a light snack, sandwich, shower, or a cocktail at The Club, which also has conference rooms for those who need to do a bit of business.

Rating: 3/5.

14. Bidvest Premier Lounge, International Terminal A, Tambo International Airport, South Africa — £24.76 ($33.18).

source Bidvest Premier Lounge

You can hang in this lounge for up to four hours ahead of your flight, enjoying the open buffet of premium food and booze, WiFi, and showers.

Rating: 4/5.

13. SkyTeam Lounge, Terminal 1 (International), Sydney Airport — £39.22 ($52.55).

source SkyTeam Lounge

With a wine bar featuring grapes from all over the world, a “living wall” with more than 60 different species of plants, a TV room, and meals, this lounge offers extra touches that make it well worth £39.22.

Rating: 4/5.

12. Pacific Club, Terminal 3, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila: £18.50 ($24.79).

source Pacific Club

If you like to have a tipple or two before your flight, the Pacific Club is generous with its alcohol selection, and has excellent service, according to online reviews.

Rating: 4/5.

11. Neptuno Lounge (AENA VIP Lounge), Terminal 4, Madrid Barajas Airport — £26.40 ($35.38)

source Neptuno Lounge (AENA VIP Lounge)

Open 24 hours a day, and available three hours before your flight, this bright and airy lounge is surrounded by glass – perfect for taking in your surroundings.

Rating: 4/5.

10. SkyTeam Lounge, Terminal 4, London Heathrow Airport — £40.00 ($53.60).

source SkyTeam Lounge

This two-level lounge boasts a wine bar, a Clarins spa, VIP area for first class passengers, showers, a range of seating types, and, of course, free booze and food, including a full English breakfast and English sparkling wine.

Rating: 4/5.

9. Clubrooms North Terminal, London Gatwick Airport — £50 ($67).

source Clubrooms North Terminal

This is the ultimate in luxury, with table service, made-to-order seasonal dishes, plush seating, and complimentary Champagne.

Rating: 4/5.

8. Plaza Premium Lounge (Lounge B), Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi — £19.98 ($26.77).

source Plaza Premium Lounge

There’s plenty of space to relax, a buffet boasting a number of cuisines, an omelette counter, and even the chance to get a massage.

Rating: 4/5.

7. Loyalty Lounge, Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai — £22.20 ($29.75).

source Loyalty Lounge

The couches and decor are elegant enough, but there are also personal cabanas here for privacy. However, while free drinks are on offer, reviews suggest the food options are average, and the lounge can get quite busy.

Rating: 4/5.

6. BGS Premier Lounge, Terminal 2, Beijing Capital International Airport — £21.46 ($28.76).

source BGS Premier Lounge

Enjoy an open buffet of entrees and refreshments, complimentary WiFi, and alcoholic beverages in this “oasis away from the hustle and bustle” – which, thankfully, is air-conditioned.

Rating: 4/5.

5. Plaza Premium Lounge (Arrivals), Terminal 2, Rio de Janeiro Galeao International Airport — £24.42 ($32.72).

source Plaza Premium Lounge

The first lounge on the list with a 5/5 rating by Netflights.com, this modern lounge is located just outside of security. There are private relaxation rooms and showers for those who need to nap and freshen up, and plenty of food and drink – some reviews suggest you can even expect made-to-order sandwiches and chocolate smoothies.

Rating: 5/5.

4. 1903 Lounge, Terminal 3, Manchester Airport — £40 ($53.60).

source 1903 Lounge

This stylish adults-only lounge has an impressive offer of food – think treats like 1833 vintage reserve cheddar from the world’s oldest cheddar makers Barbers, real dairy ice cream from Cheshire Farm, made-to-order omelettes and poached eggs, and classic pies, mac n cheese, and curries for lunch and dinner. The drinks menu also includes a range of spirits, liqueurs, wines, and prosecco.

Rating: 5/5.

3. Lounge @ B Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport — £28.86 ($38.67).

source Lounge @ BTerminal 3

Sit back in a free massage chair, take a shower, then peruse the food and drinks menus, which include the likes of wines, beer, spirits, Champagne, hot food, and breakfast including freshly baked pastries.

Rating: 5/5.

2. Strata Lounge, International Terminal, Auckland Airport — £28.15 ($37.72).

source Strata Lounge

This spacious lounge with sliding glass doors has a great food selection, including pastries, cheese and crackers, salads, sandwiches and desserts – including lamb pie, noodles, and rice pudding, according to one Yelp! user – which are constantly replenished. The bar also boasts a range of New Zealand wine and beers to choose from.

Rating: 5/5.

1. Al Ghazal Lounge by Plaza Premium Lounge, Terminal 2, Abu Dhabi International Airport — £21.45 ($28.76).

source Al Ghazal Lounge by Plaza Premium

The “exuberant interior,” hot showers, TVs, all day buffet of Asian and Continental food, and comfortable seats make this the best-value lounge in the world, according to Netflights.com.

Rating: 5/5.