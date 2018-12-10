10 of the best airports for last-minute shopping

caption You can get great deals when you shop at airports source Weedezign/ iStock

Airports can have great shopping options that are often cheaper than a department store.

If you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping, the airport can be a great place to get it done.

INSIDER found the 10 best airports for you to get your presents while you travel.

Airports with great shopping options on the fly can help make the season of giving a little easier for travelers. If you’re in the market for a last-minute present or a unique travel memento for a relative, don’t worry.

Here are the 10 best airports to get all your last-minute holiday shopping done – and possibly even pick up something for yourself – while waiting to board.

Heathrow Airport in London, England, houses an impressive collection of luxury designers.

caption London Heathrow Airport source pio3/Shutterstock

Heathrow Airport is Europe’s busiest airport with a shopping hub comparable to London’s Oxford Street retail experience. Not only do luxury brands such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and even department store Harrods, offer boutiques at Heathrow airport, but there’s also a Harry Potter store in terminal 5.

San Francisco International Airport is home to both local food and crafts as well as high-end products.

caption San Francisco International Airport source San Francisco International Airport

If you’re planning a flight to or from the bay area, take a browse through the San Francisco International Airport. In addition to familiar stores such as Burberry, Kiehl’s, Tom Ford, and Jo Malone, you can also look at jewelry crafted by local artisans at Boucle. Meanwhile, California Lifestyle and the SF MOMA museum store offer gourmet food, wine, and art from the area.

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the largest domestic flight hub in the United States, sells gifts with plenty of Texas spirit.

caption Dallas-Forth Worth Airport source Flickr/807MDSC

Amidst the mix of shops offering Swarovski jewelry, Kate Spade handbags, and Kiehl’s at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, you’ll also find one-of-a-kind gems. Cowboy boots and hats and specialty leather products can be found at stores like the Lone Star Attitude, Texas Marketplace, and The Range.

Take home a little piece of the Pacific Northwest at Seattle Tacoma Airport.

caption Sea-Tac Airport source EQRoy/Shutterstock

Seattle’s Sea-Tac Airport is at the center of the Pacific Northwest, and its shopping options reflect that. Stores like Discover Puget Sound, Show Pony, and Made in Washington offer a great selection of the specialty food, drink, crafts, and jewelry the region has to offer.

Shopping at the 350 stores at Singapore’s Changi Airport covers everything from luxury brands to travel essentials.

caption Changi Airport source chooyutshing / Creative Commons

Named the “World’s Best Airport” by SKYRAX six years in a row, Singapore’s Changi Airport unsurprisingly also has world-class retail facilities. In between checking out the butterfly garden and the free movie theater, you’ll want to make sure you make time to explore the 350 stores. In addition to the usual designer suspects like Gucci and Fendi, you can also look at electronics at iChangi or take home souvenirs from Discover Singapore.

Bring the vacation vibes from Miami International Airport back home with you.

caption You can find Cuban cigars at Miami International Airport source Shutterstock

With specialty items such as Cuban cigars and Brazilian art on sale, as well as a mecca of South Beach style at the Shoppes of Ocean Drive, you’re bound to find some Miami flavor to bring home to everyone on your shopping list.

Toronto Pearson Airport is a retail destination for the last-minute shopper.

caption Toronto Pearson Airport is Canada’s largest airport source Shutterstock

The draw of shopping at Canada’s largest airport is the sheer variety of what is available. Luxury apparel and accessory devotees can browse brands such as Gucci, Omega, and Michael Kors, while beauty and wellness shoppers won’t have a problem finding something at the Body Shop or MAC Cosmetics. In addition to a Victoria’s Secret Store, there’s also an iStore and a Discover Canada offering souvenirs from the region.

Shop for Disney souvenirs at Orlando International Airport.

caption Orlando International Airport source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Disney and Universal fans will love all the themed merchandise that are on sale before security at MCO. Once inside the airport, travelers can also check out the eclectic mix of stores that run the range of Harley Davidson, Lush, Mango, and the Ron Jon Surf Shop.

Southwestern flair abounds at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

caption Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport source BCFC/Shutterstock

The spirit of the region is reflected in many of the shopping options at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Stores like Indigenous, Talking Hands, Mosaic, and Roosevelt Row feature unique goods that pay homage to the Southwest.

The lowest price guarantee at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport means you’ll be enjoying all the deals.

caption Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has a lowest price guarantee source Radu Razvan / Shutterstock.com

One of the best parts about shopping at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is all the savings on offer. There are more than 75 tax and duty-free stores at the travel hub, and the airport’s lowest price guarantee on select products means that you’ll probably be paying less for items at Schiphol than you would in the rest of the Netherlands. Don’t forget to take advantage of the 5 euro discount on the airport’s website.

In addition to specialty Dutch products, fine cigars and liquor, and designer apparel, the House of Tulips and Planes@Plaza – a store where you can purchase models of Boeing 747 planes – mean that you’ll have some pretty unforgettable options to gift the special people on your list.

