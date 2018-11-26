These are the 15 best airports in America

caption Ronald Reagan National Airport acts as the primary commercial airport serving Washington D.C. and the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area. source Ioan Florin Cnejevici/shutterstock

The travel website, The Points Guy, recently released a ranking of the 15 best airports in America

By looking at amenities, accessibility, and timeliness, The Points Guy was able to compile a report that ranked airports based on aspects that are most important to travelers.

Using data collected from the Department of Transportation, the airports themselves, and third parties, The Points Guys ranked America’s 15 best and 15 worst airports and aspects like timeliness of arrivals and departures, number of lounges, restaurant and shopping options, and transportation costs.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was voted the nation’s best airport by the editors for the second time in a row.

Traveling isn’t for everybody, but there are those who absolutely love going through different airports and experiencing all the unique offerings of various terminals.

The travel website, The Points Guy, recently released a ranking of the 15 best airports in America. Using data collected from the Department of Transportation, the airports themselves, and third parties, The Points Guys ranked America’s 15 best and 15 worst airports and aspects like timeliness of arrivals and departures, number of lounges, restaurants and shopping options, and transportation costs.

By looking at amenities, accessibility, and timeliness, The Points Guy was able to compile a report that ranked airports based on aspects that are most important to travelers.

Read More: These are the best and worst airports in America to get stranded at over the holiday season

Anyone who has passed through Washington Dulles International Airport knows it is a gigantic airport with multiple restaurants, bars, and shops-it is ranked first in The Points Guy’s “amenities” category and also was the “Most Improved” airport from the 2016 rankings.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was voted the nation’s best airport by the editors for the second time in a row.

The Points Guy editors write that Sky Harbor, “didn’t come in first in any one category but made strong showings in nearly all of them, including being easily reached by car or bus, having cheap parking, negligible wait times at security compared to other airports and respectably low delay and cancellation rates (though it could use more lounges for its size).”

Take a look below for photos of the 15 best airports in America.

15. Chicago Midway International Airport

14. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

caption The atrium at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. source Jeffrey J. Coleman/shutterstock

13. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu

caption A look inside the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. source Sandra Foyt/shutterstock

12. Miami International Airport

caption Passengers wait to board their planes inside Miami International Airport. source Solarisys/shutterstock

11. Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

caption Passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, NV. source littleNY/shutterstock

10. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

caption Ronald Reagan National Airport acts as the primary commercial airport serving Washington D.C. and the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area. source Ioan Florin Cnejevici/shutterstock

9. George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

caption A look at passengers walking with luggage at Houston Intercontinental Airport. source CaseyMartin/shutterstock

8. Washington-Dulles International Airport

caption Inside Washington-Dulles International Airport. source Brian Kinney/shutterstock

7. Philadelphia International Airport

caption Terminal A at the Philadelphia International Airport. source EQRoy/shutterstock

6. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

caption View inside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. source Zoe Esteban/shutterstock

5. Tampa International Airport

caption A shot of the Tampa International Airport in Florida. source Peter Titmuss/shutterstock

4. San Diego International Airport

caption San Diego International Airport Terminal 2. source Leonard Zhukovsky/shutterstock

3. Portland International Airport

caption Interior photograph of the Portland International Airport. source artyooran/shutterstock

2. Salt Lake City International Airport

caption Passengers at Salt Lake City International Airport. source George Frey/Reuters

1. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport