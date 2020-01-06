14 albums dropping in 2020 that we can’t wait to listen to

There are plenty of albums coming out in 2020 by beloved musicians.

Below are 14 albums we can’t wait to listen to in 2020.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” drops on January 10.

caption “Rare” is Selena Gomez’s third solo studio album. source Interscope

Ahead of the album’s release, Gomez dropped two singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” a day apart. “Lose You to Love Me” went on to become her first song to ever land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans believed both lead singles alluded to the fallout of Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber after their March 2018 breakup. If these tracks and the No. 1 debut on the charts are anything to go off of, “Rare” should be full of intimate reflections.

“Manic” by Halsey is scheduled to come out on January 17.

caption “Manic” is Halsey’s third studio album. source Capitol Records

Halsey has given fans a taste of her upcoming album by releasing five songs in the lead up to the release: “Graveyard,” “Clementine,” “Finally // Beautiful Stranger,” “Suga’s Interlude” which featured BTS member Suga, and her first-ever No. 1 single “Without Me.”

In addition to Suga’s guest feature, Dominic Fike and Alanis Morissette will also be featured on the tracks “Dominic’s Interlude” and “Alanis’ Interlude,” respectively.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Halsey said the album is a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, f—ing everything – because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the f— I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.” The singer, who has bipolar disorder, also told the magazine that this was the first album that she’s written while in a manic state.

“High Road” by Kesha comes out on January 31.

caption “High Road” will be Kesha’s fourth studio album. source RCA/Kemosabe

“Kesha got her balls back, and they’re bigger than ever,” the pop star said of her forthcoming album in a trailer premiered by Rolling Stone in October 2019. She also promised that she will “revisit my roots of pure and utter debaucherous joy.”

“On the last record, I feel like I had to address some very serious things, and now this time around I have reclaimed my love of life,” Kesha told Rolling Stone in a statement about the differences between recording “High Road” and her 2017 album “Rainbow.”

“To quote one of my favorite songs of all time I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party!’ On my own terms,” she said. “I won’t be defined by my past, but I will learn from it. I am so happy, and I hope that happiness is infectious.”

Tame Impala’s “The Slow Rush” is set to be released on February 14.

caption “The Slow Rush” will be Tame Impala’s fourth studio album. source Modular

In October, frontman Kevin Parker explained on Instagram that the reason he hasn’t put out a new album since 2015’s “Currents” is because he hates “the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give.” He added that was was “relieved the day has finally come” to announce an album release date, which will be this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Tame Impala has released three of the album’s 12 tracks so far: “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” and lead single “Borderline.” On Thursday, Parker announced another song, “Lost in Yesterday,” will drop “next week.”

“Notes on a Conditional Form” by The 1975 will be released on February 21.

caption “Notes on a Conditional Form” will be The 1975’s fourth studio album. source Dirty Hit

Frontman Matty Healy has previously said that the band’s 2018 album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” and the forthcoming “Notes on a Conditional Form” would be part of the same “era,” although he clarified in an interview with Dazed that the two albums aren’t “intrinsically connected.”

“The only reason there’s two albums is because my attention span, like everyone else’s, is shortened. It’s definitely going to have a relationship with (the previous album). But that was never my intention; I’m just making records,” Healy told the outlet. “I’ve gotta always want to be making my masterpiece. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

In the interview, Healy also revealed that the new album contains “some stuff on there that I love already,” and even has “one of my best lyrics ever in it.”

Fans got their first official taste of the album in July 2019 when the band dropped the introductory track, “The 1975,” which featured an essay from 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The lead single, “People,” was released the following month, and another track, “Frail State of Mind,” came out in October.

Also coming out on February 21 is “Miss Anthropocene” by Grimes.

caption “Miss Anthropocene” will be Grimes’ fifth studio album. source 4AD

After going public with her relationship with Elon Musk, Claire Boucher – known professionally as Grimes – felt she was being cast as a villain, which she says led to her deciding to “pursue villainy artistically” in the follow-up to 2015’s “Art Angels.”

“If there’s nothing left to lose, that’s actually a really fun idea to me. I think it has freed me artistically. The best part of the movie is the Joker. Everyone loves the villain. Everyone f—ing loves Thanos. Let’s make some Thanos art,” she told Crack Magazine. She added that “Miss Anthropocene” will be “an evil album about how great climate change is.”

Lauv’s “How I’m Feeling” drops March 6.

caption “How I’m Feeling” is Lauv’s debut album. source AWAL

Ari Leff, known professionally as Lauv, garnered mainstream success with his 2017 single “I Like Me Better.” Later this year, he’ll be giving fans what they’ve been itching for since the track’s release: a full-length album.

In a statement, the singer said the record would be about “embracing personality and all its different aspects,” adding that it will explore “all the parts that make me who I am.”

The album will include the singles “I’m So Tired…,” “Drugs & the Internet,” “Sad Forever,” “Feelings,” “F—, I’m Lonely,” “Mean It,” and “Changes.” Another track, “Sims,” was released along with the preorder.

“Such Pretty Forks in the Road” by Alanis Morissette will be released on May 1.

caption “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” is Alanis Morissette’s upcoming ninth studio album. source REUTERS

In early December, Morisette revealed she plans to release her first album in eight years this May. One day after the announcement, she dropped the lead single, “Reasons I Drink.”

In an interview with The Press Democrat, the singer said the song “Smiling,” which she wrote for the Broadway musical based on her 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill,” would appear on the album. She’ll also be headlining a tour this year, along with Garbage and Liz Phair.

Cardi B’s sophomore album is expected to drop in 2020.

caption Cardi B’s first album, “Invasion of Privacy” was released on April 6, 2018. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“My album is on my mind 24/7,” Cardi B told Billboard. “It’s practically all I’m focusing on.”

While the project doesn’t have a release date yet, she said on an Instagram Live video in October that she plans to have her next release be the album’s first single, which she said will be the only song released before the album drops.

In the same video, she declared that she wanted to name the project “Tiger Woods,” although she later backtracked while appearing on the Rap Radar podcast.

“Oh my god. I was just kidding! I seen him [Tiger Woods] on ESPN but I kinda like it too,” she said.

“Gaslighter” by Dixie Chicks is set to come out this year.

caption “Gaslighter” will be the country trio’s fifth album. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The Dixie Chicks enlisted the help of pop production master Jack Antonoff to help them with the album, tentatively named “Gaslighter,” which will be their first in over 13 years.

“Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we’ve ever been,” lead singer Natalie Maines said on the “Spiritualism” podcast in September. “And then this one is 10 times that.”

Maines also said the album is partly inspired by her ongoing divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar.

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

caption “Future Nostalgia” will be Dua Lipa’s second studio album. source Tommy Jackson/Getty Images

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” Lipa said about the album in a press release. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and OutKast, to name just a few.”

The album’s lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” was released on November 1, 2019. The following month, Lipa released the titular track as a promotional single.

Justin Bieber will be releasing his first new album in five years sometime in 2020.

caption Justin Bieber teased the release of his upcoming album with lead single, “Yummy.” source Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty

While Bieber’s next album doesn’t have a release date yet, he already announced a 2020 tour and released the first single, “Yummy,” a cheeky love song almost definitely written about his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” he said in a recent YouTube video about his forthcoming album. “I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Rihanna said her ninth album would be dropping in 2019, but it didn’t.

caption Rihanna’s last album, “Anti,” was released on January 27, 2016. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In December 2018, an Instagram user asked Rihanna when her ninth album, which fans refer to as “R9,” would be dropping, to which she replied, “2019.” Now it’s 2020, and an album is still yet to be released.

However, she recently teased fans that the album might be finished when she shared a post of a dog bouncing in a cardboard box in sync with House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” She captioned the video, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

Here’s hoping she decides to drop it in 2020.

Frank Ocean is headlining Coachella this year, leading fans to speculate a new album is on the way.

caption Frank Ocean’s last album, “Blonde,” was released on August 20, 2016. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty

On Friday, the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released on Twitter, and listed Ocean as the Sunday headliner.

Seeing as how he hasn’t released an album since 2016, fans have begun wondering on Twitter if his headlining gig could mean another album is on the way.