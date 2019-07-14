5 hidden Amazon pages for scoring deals and discounts that you didn’t know about

source Getty/Kevin Mazur

Amazon has several websites for selling discounted items, like its Warehouse site for secondhand merchandise and its Outlet store full of overstocked items.

Each page sells a wide variety of items across different categories.

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day or Black Friday to score great deals on Amazon.

While you may be used to shopping on Amazon by browsing through category pages or searching for products, there are some lesser-known pages worth checking out if you’re trying to save some cash.

See below for Amazon pages where you’ll find cheap used items, discounts on overstocked products, and more.

Amazon Giveaways

Amazon’s Giveaways website is exactly what it sounds like: It’s a page where you can enter to win the products posted on the website. But even if you’re not chosen, you can still snag the product at a discount.

When browsing Giveaways, you’ll notice there’s a discount listed for most products. If you’ve entered the giveaway and have been notified that you didn’t win, click the “Add to Cart” button to claim the deal. The discount will be applied at the last step of the checkout process, similar to how coupons work on Amazon.

Amazon Bargain Finds

Another great place to snag cheap merchandise is Amazon’s Bargain Finds website, where you can find anything from a $5 owl bracelet to a $10 computer mouse. The page is divided into categories for for home decor, electronics, men’s, women’s, and jewelry, among others.

Amazon Outlet

Amazon’s Outlet page includes deals for thousands of overstocked items in just about every category, from kitchen to beauty, automotive, outdoors and pet supplies. You can get a pair of shoes for $10 or gardening gloves for little more than $6.

Amazon Warehouse

If you don’t mind shopping used products, there are plenty of deals to be found on Amazon’s Warehouse website. Like the company’s other discounted sections, the variety can feel pretty random, as the Warehouse offers discounts across categories such as computers and tablets, kitchen supplies, video games, and even Amazon’s own Echo devices.

Amazon Woot

If you haven’t found exactly what your looking for on Amazon’s other discount sites, its Woot clearance page is full of cheap goodies. Woot, which Amazon acquired in 2010, also offers free shipping for Prime members. Woot launched in 2004 as daily deals site that offered one product per day until it was sold out, but it now has discounts across several categories.