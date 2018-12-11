29 clever gifts from Amazon that work for everyone on your list — all under $50

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Not everyone on your gifting list this year wants or needs an expensive gift, but you’d probably still like to find them something thoughtful regardless. For that tall order, I’ve rounded up 29 of the best finds on Amazon below – with all the perks of easy, fast shipping and saved payment information.

These are unique but affordable gifts for the slew of people in your life not waiting for the keys to a new Tesla. They’re thoughtful, useful, and may even make life in 2019 easier for your giftee.

A vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle people swear by

These cult-favorite, vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottles work really well. It’ll keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold drinks cold up to twenty-four hours.

A powerful external battery

It’s not groundbreaking to give someone a portable charger, but they’ll find themselves grateful for it more times than they can count. It’s perfect for traveling, commuting, and insurance for long days away from home and on the go. We rated this model by Jackery the best portable charger iPhone users can buy. It reportedly charges iPhones twice as fast as the original iPhone charger.

A media streamer that can turn a basic TV into a smart one

Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa-Enabled Voice Remote, $34.99 (originally $49.99) The all-new Fire TV Stick has a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra-HD streaming and more storage for apps and games. Essentially, though, it’s still your standard media streaming stick, and can convert a basic TV into a smart one that can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more. It’s Alexa-enabled, too, so you can control it by voice – turning the volume up on your sound bar and dimming the lights simultaneously.

Anthony Bourdain’s best-selling culinary and travel memoir

This is Anthony Bourdain’s New York Times best-selling chronicle of traveling the world in search the globe’s greatest culinary adventures. From California to Cambodia, Bourdain spent much of his adult life searching for the perfect meal.

A durable, inexpensive Fire tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablets are a relatively great deal for a tablet if you’re not looking for anything super high-performance or luxe. For the average user, they’re a good fit. It’s Alexa-enabled, so you can ask for quick access to music and entertainment or messages and calling, and it has up to eight hours of battery life.

You can shop the latest versions for a bit more money here – and it’s worth noting that the Fire HD 8 is now $59.99 rather than $79.99. Find an Insider Picks comparison of Fire tablets here.

A popular reusable shopping bag in a fun print

Baggu bags are popular for a reason – they come in tons of fun prints, and can fold down to pretty much nothing even though they can hold 50 pounds of stuff.

An all-new Echo Dot

The all-new Echo Dot is a great gift for expert or amateur tech users. It has thousands of skills, but doesn’t require much interference once it’s set up. Alexa can control smart lights, outlets, TVs, and more to make life more seamless, and she can tell you the forecast, find and check recipes, and play music or set alarms and timers.

$25 hidden gem headphones that sound far better than their price suggests

A gift box of gourmet coffee and chocolate pairings

This Bean Box comes with nearly a half pound of whole bean coffee and four accompanying chocolate bars with tasting notes and roaster profiles to be enjoyed together.

An electric bottle opener

This slim device cuts foil and uncorks wine bottles seamlessly, then stows easily out of sight. It has to be charged, but it’ll open 30 bottles per charge.

A candle that pays homage to their favorite place on earth

This is a great gift for pretty much anyone. Gift them a candle customized to smell like their beloved hometown, college town, or favorite getaway to show that you know them and want to bring their most loved spots a little closer to home.

A portable and waterproof speaker

This wireless Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, durable, and comes with a carabiner attached so it can be clipped for easy carrying. It has 10 hours of playtime and maintains sound quality even at high volumes.

A cast iron skillet with almost 10,000 five-star reviews

This 10.25 cast iron skillet has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews, and Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since 1896, so they’ve learned a thing or two about what makes a great kitchen tool.

One of the best-selling fiction books of 2018

This was one of the most popular fiction books purchased on Amazon in 2018, and it’s also one of our favorite books of 2018. That’s all to say that it’s a safe gift for the bookworm or friend headed out for a January vacation with a long plane ride ahead.

A salt plank for cooking

A salt block is the multitasking tool more and more kitchens are adopting. They’re a stable crystal structure, which means they can hold a temperature very well. It can be chilled to use as a serving platter for sushi, or heated over a grill or stovetop to cook veggies infused with flavor. Himalayan salt is more nuanced than table salt, and the amount of saltiness imparted varies with the type of food (moist foods absorb more salt, fatty foods repel it, etc.). It’s also long-lasting and naturally antibacterial.

A famous hot sauce made from peppers grown in over 30 community gardens in the Bronx

Small Axe Peppers Variety 3-Pack, $31.99 This all-natural, tangy hot sauce is best known for its part in the popular Youtube series “Hot Ones.” It’s made from Serrano peppers grown in over 30 community gardens throughout the Bronx.

A cold brew coffee maker

This cold brew maker is as inexpensive as it is convenient, and it saves me hundreds of dollars per year. It easily fits into most refrigerator doors, is simple to use, and makes a good amount of cold brew at once. If they need more than one quart, there’s also a two-quart option under $20.

A universal USB wall charger that fits four devices

Double the outlet space with this four-port USB wall charger. Its advanced charging capacity also means their tech will charge faster than average.

An Atlas Obscura calendar full of daily photos and tidbits about the world’s strangest and coolest places or festivals

Atlas Obscura Color Page-A-Day Desk 2019 Calendar, $20.99 The Atlas Obscura calendar is a fun, novel way to infuse each day with an anchor of appreciation and wonder for the world. There are hundreds of photos that celebrate the world’s strangest and coolest places, festivals, and foods. Travelers and life-long learners are particularly good candidates for this one.

A delicious gift basket of caramel, chocolate, and crunchy gourmet treats

For less than $40, you can gift gourmet chocolates and caramels already pre-wrapped in a keepsake basket. The set includes seasonal favorites like caramel corn, chocolate pretzels, and peanut brittle.

A charging case that protects and charges wireless devices on the go

This compact, travel-friendly case charges wearables like the Fitbit Flex, Beats by Dre, and JBL Wireless Earbuds on the go. The 1,4000 mAh rechargeable battery translates to about 60 hours of audio playback in wireless earbuds.

A milk frother so they can make their favorite coffee or hot chocolate drinks from home

A milk frother is an unexpectedly convenient tool to have around the house, and it can make an otherwise normal cup of coffee or hot chocolate closer to what you’d buy at the cafe. With it, they can make lattes, cappuccinos, and frothy coffees every morning for less.

A soap bar that’s a great life hack for tough stains

This may qualify as more of a stocking stuffer due to its miniature size, but it’s a great gift in any form. This is another early Insider Picks favorite because it’s relatively cheap and works exceptionally well. The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar is one of the only things that can bring white clothes back from the brink of donation piles, as we’ve attested in our roundup of the best things we bought on Amazon under $25.

The best travel pillow we’ve found

We know it sounds gimmicky, but these travel pillows from Trtl really do make a difference, which is why we’ve voted them the best travel pillows you can buy. It won’t make the frequent traveler feel like they’re in bed at home, but it will offer a better, more restful sleep on the move.

A hilarious card game

This hilarious popular card game brings together the funniest memes of the Internet with over 350 caption cards for funny combinations.

Alexa-enabled smart plugs

These plugs turn your devices into smart tech. They help your giftee control their lights and appliances from a free app on their phone, or by voice using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

A highly rated pump with universal wine stoppers to keep open bottles fresh for longer

This hyper-popular pump and universal wine stopper set keeps open bottles of wine from prolonged exposure to the air, which is what causes the breakdown of its character and taste. This version makes a “click” sound when the user has managed to create an airtight seal, and has almost 3,000 five-star reviews.

A keychain that finds their keys for them

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery, $34.93 Never let them lose their keys again. This new Tile keychain pairs with their smartphone so they’ll always be able to locate them. Conversely, you can press the Tile button to locate your phone if it’s lost, even if it’s on silent mode.

A photo book from one of the most renowned wildlife photographers

Paul Nicklen is an acclaimed Canadian photographer, film-maker, and marine biologist known especially for his work in and deep understanding of the Arctic. He’s a frequent contributor to National Geographic and has won the BBC Wildlife Photographer award of the year as well as the prestigious World Press Photo award for photojournalism.

Nicklen’s photos reflect a reverence for creatures in isolated or endangered environments, and “Polar Obsession” is an incredible homage.