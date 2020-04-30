The best Amazon Kindle cases

Amazon Kindles are lightweight and portable e-readers designed to go anywhere you go, but they are also fragile and prone to damage.

A good case can protect your Amazon Kindle, and they don’t have to break the bank.

Because Kindles come in different shapes and sizes, make sure you choose the right case for the Kindle you own.

Amazon’s popular Kindle e-readers are lightweight and easy to carry around, but they are also prone to damage if you’re not careful. Whether you’re reading a best-selling novel by the pool or you tend to throw your tech around, putting a Kindle into a protective case is the obvious solution. But, the number of cases available, in a variety of styles and price points, can feel seemingly endless.

After researching all the popular cases for Kindles – from both Amazon and third-party makers – we narrowed down our recommendations to three great options. All cases are folio-style in that they have a hard-shell backing, with the front opening like a book cover, They don’t add additional significant weight and provide a Kindle with protection, and even include useful features like auto on/off. We also have two honorable mentions that are worth considering.

For this guide we focused on cases for the current 10th-generation of Kindles: Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis. Whatever case you decide on, make sure it is compatible with your particular Kindle, as Kindle shapes and sizes vary from model to model, and year to year (most of these recommended cases will not fit models from previous generations, despite sharing the same name). In each of our recommendations, we note which Kindle the case is available for; in some instances, we may only recommend a case for a specific Kindle.

Here are the best Kindle cases:

The best fabric Kindle case

The Amazon Kindle Fabric Cover offers the best balance of great design and protection.

This case from Amazon comes with a hard shell and a fabric cover that’s available in a variety of colors (varies by Kindle). While it would’ve been nice to choose from even more colors, its thin and lightweight design makes it easy to add to the Kindle without adding too much bulk in a bag or purse. For most people, the fabric Kindle case is the best, thanks to quality construction.

A magnetic closure and soft interior ensure the cover stays closed and the screen is protected at all times – great for when the case jostles around in a bag. We wish it had a kickstand on the back of the case, especially for the price. It is still be easy to hold during use, which is how most Kindle owners use it anyway.

The case also has an auto-on/off feature when the cover is open or closed. However, some users who bought the version for the regular Kindle noted a quicker battery drain than usual, and suggest it may have something to do with the magnetic closure. If you encounter this, definitely get in touch with Amazon.

The Paperwhite version is also “water-safe.” Because the Kindle Paperwhite itself is waterproof, the thinking here is that users are more likely to carry the Paperwhite to places like the pool or beach, and need a case to complement. Note that the fabric case for the Oasis or regular Kindle is not (irony is that the Oasis, like the Paperwhite, is also waterproof); if you own one of these Kindles and would like a water-resistant case, go with a leather product.

While it is one of the most expensive options in this list, it offers outstanding value and quality for the price.

Pros: Great design, lightweight, magnetic closure, soft interior keeps screen safe

Cons: Few colors, one of the pricier options on our list, no kickstand for easy viewing

The best Kindle case for outdoor use

The Ayotu Case is an outstanding option for anyone who plans to use the Kindle outside or anywhere it might get wet.

With a seemingly endless supply of colors and designs – ranging from pastels to graphics – the Ayotu cases also have similar qualities like the Amazon Kindle Fabric Case. There’s a magnetic closure that prevents the folio cover from opening, and it wakes-up the Kindle when the cover is opened.

But what makes the Ayotu cases our pick for outdoor use are the extra protective qualities. The cover is constructed of multiple layers of hard and soft materials that help resist water and drops. The hard backing also protects the Kindle on all sides. The microfiber lining on the inside helps prevent scratches on the screen.

Due to the construction, the Ayotu cases are bulkier than others. But if extra protection is what you need, the Ayotu offerings are good options.

Pros: Plenty of colors and designs, auto wake/sleep, rugged build

Cons: Some designs will not suit everyone’s taste, a little bulky

The best leather Kindle case

The CoBak Leather Smart Cover is designed for anyone who likes the look and feel of leather in a Kindle case.

CoBak’s cases are made from quality artificial leather that comes in a variety of colors, ranging from rose gold, black, and blue, to graphic designs featuring butterflies, swans, and even Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” The interior is made from a soft lining to reduce the chances of your Kindle being scratched when not in use.

And, since the case is water-resistant, it can handle occasional rain or splash from the pool when outside; CoBak claims its cases are waterproof, but unless it’s the Kindle Oasis or Paperwhite, it will not waterproof the actual device.

Some users said they wished the case had better protection around the corners of the Kindle, so be aware of that.

Pros: Nice faux-leather, variety of colors and designs, anti-scratch interior

Cons: Limited corner protection

What else we considered

Amazon Kindle Leather Case: From Amazon, this is another option for those who like a case with a leather finish. It feels higher-end than other leather Kindle cases, and it is designed to be lightweight and thin enough to not add too much bulk to the Kindle. We aren’t a fan of the rather large magnetic clasp on the side – it’s unattractive, but some may like it for easier opening. We also wish more colors were available. Amazon says it’s made from genuine leather, but we aren’t sure if it’s synthetic or animal-based. Ultimately, it’s the high-price that stopped us from making it a must-have.

Fintie Slimshell: We like that this case comes in a variety of designs, and it’s something to consider if you want to show-off some flair. The cover is made with synthetic leather on the outside and soft fiber on the inside. It’s slim, but we don’t like the bulky magnetic closure that sticks out. If you can overlook that, it’s a good option if you want more design options than what Ayotu and CoBak offer.