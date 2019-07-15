The best Prime Day deals you can get for under $50 — from a top-rated air fryer to a cooling mattress pad

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day is filled with hundreds of thousands of great deals – which means it’s an opportune time to stock up on home essentials, birthday gifts, and finally pick up those expensive tech gadgets you’ve been waiting for.

If you’re not really sure what you’re shopping for, but want to get in on the savings action, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find the best deals under $50 – from Amazon devices to Adidas sneakers.

As fun as sale shopping may be (who doesn’t love a good discount?), conquering Prime Day on your own is a big task.

Now that Prime Day is a full two days long – starting on July 15 and ending at midnight on July 16 – there are more deals than ever to sort through. Luckily, we’ve got your back. We’ll be sifting through the deals all day long to bring you the best under-$50 deals we can find.

When new deals come up, we’ll add them to our running list – so bookmark this page and check back often. When deals sell out, we’ll let you know so you don’t waste any time.

From cult-favorite kitchen gadgets to home essentials, here are the best Prime Day deals under $50:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

If you’re looking to get into the world of smart tech, the Echo Dot is an easy-to-use and affordable entry device. Alexa can tell you about weather and traffic, play your favorite music, and even challenge you to a game of Jeopardy.

Kindle Unlimited

We don’t want to play favorites, but this may be the best deal around. You’ll get unlimited access to millions of books and audiobooks, which you can read on any device through the Kindle app – and it won’t even cost you a single penny!

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a small but powerful media streaming device.

If you’re looking to cut costs and get rid of cable, this powerful streaming stick will save you tons of money and let you watch your favorite shows via Netflix, Hulu, and more, all in vibrant HD. Plus, you’ll get a $45 Sling TV credit.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

This LifeStraw was one of the most popular Prime Day purchases last year, with over 150,000 units sold. At less than $10, it’s worth giving this lightweight, portable water purifier a try this time around.

Audible

Audible is our favorite way to “read” books when we don’t actually have time to sit down with a physical copy. This deal essentially gives you three months for the price of one.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

This is our favorite tablet under $100, and you can snag it for under $50 on Prime Day.

Seventh Generation 48-Count Toilet Paper

One of our editors bought a six-month supply of toilet paper on Amazon Prime Day last year, and it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made – so, we’d recommend stocking up with this deal.

Prime Book Box

What better way to inspire your kids to love reading than a monthly subscription of books curated just for them?

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Professional whitening treatments can cost you hundreds, sometimes even thousands of dollars. Crest Whitestrips are a safe and affordable way to get whiter teeth from the comfort of your own home.

Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier

Clean the air inside your home with this mini air purifier – it’s just seven inches tall and can be plugged into any wall outlet.

Waterpik Water Flosser

Water flossers are easier to use than traditional string floss, and they’re more effective too. One of our reporters uses the Waterpik and thinks it’s a great option for those who don’t love flossing or are just trying to improve their oral care routine.

Bella 2.6-quart air fryer

Bella’s air fryer will quickly cook and crisp up your favorite foods, and without much added oil or fat. The 2.6-quart size is perfect for small-batch cooking.

Echo Show 5

Ask Alexa to play your favorite songs, show you the weather, or find recipes for you to cook, all on this compact 5.5-inch smart display.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Bundle

A single-serve coffee maker is an easy way to get your cup of joe every morning. This Prime Day, you can find this Keurig on sale, and it comes with a box of K-cup pods to get you started.

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Shoes

An Adidas classic, these shoes have that just-right balance of comfort and cool that’s perfect for everyday wear. Select sizes are on sale for an even deeper discount.

Bioderma Micellar Water

This cult-favorite French beauty product gently cleanses skin and removes makeup – and you don’t even have to rinse, so it’s perfect for lazy days.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker

Save money, and plastic, by carbonating your own water when you’re in the mood for something bubbly. You can even squeeze in some flavor drops to make a healthier version of your favorite soda or flavored drink.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Whether you like them poached, scrambled, or boiled, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker will cook eggs just the way you like them – and it will do so quickly, with minimal effort on your part.

PlayStation Classic

A miniature recreation of the original PlayStation, the Classic makes a great gift for gamers and nostalgia-seekers alike. Plus, it’s a pre-loaded with 20 popular games, so you’ll have enough content to stay entertained for a while.

Levoit Air Purifier

source Levoit

$49.49, (originally $89.99) [You save $40.50]

You may be surprised to know that indoor air is actually more polluted than outdoor air, according to The Environmental Protection Agency. This air purifier is an easy and affordable way to get lighter, more breathable air.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera

Keep an eye on your home when you’re not there with a Blink security camera. The built-in motion-sensor alarm will alert you of any suspicious movement and the streaming capabilities let you watch your home and pets in real time, wherever you are.

Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper

Turn any mattress into a memory foam one with this topper – three inches of plush memory foam and temperature-regulating gel beads will help you get an even cooler and more comfortable night’s sleep.

Anbes Wireless Earbuds

An ergonomic design, HD stereo sound, IPX7 waterproof rating, and a built-in microphone make these headphones one of the best pairs around for under $50, according to 1,000 positive reviews.

Rivet Modern Geometric Planter

Colorful, modern, and undeniably stylish, this geometric stoneware pot will instantly elevate your space, especially when filled with your favorite plant.

Levi’s Women’s Bootcut Classic Jeans

Jeans are some of the most beloved bottoms of our time, and we probably have Levi’s to thank for that. Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s durable denim – like this classic bootcut pair.

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine

Fall asleep easier with the soothing sounds of ambient noise. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this sound machine, but just note the lower price won’t show up until you add it to your cart.