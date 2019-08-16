39 critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video original shows to add to your streaming queue

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you’re stuck in a cycle of thumbing through streaming sites, looking up trailers, and ultimately rewatching “The Office” for the millionth time, you may want to set your sights on a smaller, choicer pool of options – like all the nominated or award-winning original series on Prime Video.

Streaming wars have amped up the volume of production, financial investment, and in the best of cases, the quality of the content itself. As companies duke it out for a bigger portion of your finite attention, they’re bringing bigger and better options to the market in order to seduce you. But, if you don’t know where to find the shows most worth your time, then you can get burned by investing time into the fluff and filler also housed on the platform.

Like Netflix and HBO, Amazon is no stranger to Emmys. Below, you’ll find 39 solid original series that have either been nominated or already won awards to consider next time you want something new.

Here are 39 critically acclaimed Amazon original series:

Series descriptions are provided by Amazon and lightly edited for length.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track – husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

“The Gymkhana Files”

The Gymkhana Files takes viewers deep behind the scenes of one of the world’s wildest, most successful viral video franchises of all time, with over 500 million online views and counting. Follow globally recognized race-car driver and viral star Ken Block and his team of Hoonigans as they attempt to make the greatest automotive video of all time while racing in the World Rallycross Championship.

“Beat”

Nobody in Berlin’s techno scene is better connected than club promoter Robert Schlag, aka Beat. In order to get to the masterminds of a criminal network, Beat is recruited by the European Secret Service. On the hunt for the architects behind organized organ trafficking, the past catches up with Beat, who quickly reaches his personal limits.

“Homecoming”

Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming, Heidi realizes there’s a whole other story behind the one she’s been telling herself.

“The Romanoffs”

From the creator of “Mad Men,” “The Romanoffs” is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

“The Man in the High Castle”

Based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning novel, and executive produced by Ridley Scott (“Blade Runner”), and Frank Spotnitz (“The X-Files”), “The Man in the High Castle” explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States.

“Forever”

Married couple June and Oscar live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban California. For years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair suddenly find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

“All or Nothing: Manchester City”

In this ground-breaking docu-series, follow Manchester City behind the scenes throughout their Premier League winning, record-breaking ’17-18 season. Get an exclusive look into one of the best global sports clubs, including never-before-seen dressing room footage with legendary coach Pep Guardiola, and delve into the players’ lives off and on the pitch.

“Fleabag”

“Fleabag” is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as “Fleabag,” an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along.

“Agatha Christie’s: Ordeal by Innocence”

When wealthy philanthropist, Rachel Argyll, is murdered at her family estate, her adopted son Jack is arrested for her murder. He vehemently protests his innocence and eighteen months later, the identity of the murder is thrown in doubt. Now it is up to the rest of the family to decipher a killer amongst them.

“Eat. Race. Win.”

“EAT. RACE. WIN.” is a behind-the-scenes adventure into the biggest annual sporting event on the planet: The Tour de France. The Queen of Performance Cooking, Chef Hannah Grant, takes you on her race within the race as she sources performance food for Australia’s pro cycling team, Orica-Scott. Hannah shows us exactly what it takes to perform at the edge of human endurance for 21 race days.

“A Very English Scandal”

The shocking true story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy to murder. Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant), the leader of the Liberal party, has a secret he’s desperate to hide. His ex-lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw) is putting Thorpe’s brilliant political career at risk so Thorpe schemes and deceives until he realizes there’s only one way to silence Scott for good.

“Goliath”

Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now burned out and washed up, spending more time in a bar than a courtroom. When he reluctantly agrees to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against the biggest client of the massive law firm he helped create, Billy and his ragtag team uncover a vast and deadly conspiracy, pitting them all in a life or death trial against the ultimate Goliath.

“Transparent”

When the Pfefferman family patriarch makes a dramatic admission, the entire family’s secrets start to spill out, and each of them spins in a different direction as they begin to figure out who they are going to become.

“Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse”

Join the Emmy and James Beard Award-nominated adventure as celebrated chef Emeril Lagasse embarks on a food-fueled global exploration. Emeril hits the road with his best friends and biggest chefs in the world to discover popular food movements and local culinary traditions. With Marcus Samuelsson in Sweden, Mario Batali in China, José Andrés in Spain, Danny Bowien in South Korea, Nancy Silverton in Italy, and Aarón Sánchez in Cuba.

“Picnic at Hanging Rock”

A reimagining of the iconic Australian novel that plunges us into the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and their governess on Valentine’s Day, 1900. Exploring the event’s far-reaching impact on the students and staff of Appleyard College, their enigmatic headmistress and the nearby township, theories soon abound, paranoia sets in, long-held secrets surface, and the mystery deepens.

“The Expanse”

The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait), and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars, and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.

“Catastrophe”

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan write and star in this R-rated comedy about a one-week stand between a Boston ad exec and a London schoolteacher that leads to an accidental pregnancy. When Rob moves to the UK to help figure things out, cultures clash and hormones flare as these two realize they don’t know the first thing about each other.

“Mozart in the Jungle”

What happens behind the curtains at the symphony is just as captivating as what happens on stage. Brash new maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) is stirring things up, and young oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) hopes for her big chance.

“Britannia”

The mysterious and tumultuous land of 43AD Britannia is occupied by many warring tribes until the invasion of a foreign army sparks chaos and allegiances. Celtic rivals Kerra (Kelly Reilly) and Antedia (Zoë Wanamaker) must face the oncoming Roman invasion led by Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) as it seeks to dismantle the Celtic Resistance.

“Bosch”

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an LAPD homicide detective, stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect – just as a cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past. As daring recruit, Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching), catches his eye, and departmental politics heat up, Bosch will pursue justice at all costs.

“King Lear”

Set in the fictional present and starring Anthony Hopkins, the 80-year-old King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, Goneril, Regan, and Cordelia, according to their affection for him. When his youngest daughter, Cordelia, refuses to flatter him, hurt and angry Lear banishes her. With that fateful decision, family and state collapse into chaos and warfare.

“Philip K.Dick’s Electric Dreams”

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a 10-episode sci-fi anthology series that journeys into unique worlds beyond imagination. Based on original short stories by the acclaimed author, each stand-alone episode features an all-star cast including: Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, and Anna Paquin, and provokes society’s deepest questions about what it means to be human.

“The Last Post”

In the mid-60s, a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families deal with the challenges of politics, love, and war in the shimmering heat of British-controlled Aden.

“The Grand Tour”

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back with “The Grand Tour.” A show about adventure, excitement, and friendship… as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it’s even a show about cars. Follow them on their global adventure.

“Inside Edge”

The Mumbai Mavericks are playing in their sixth season of the PowerPlay League. Successful on the pitch, but in trouble off it, the team gets a new owner, setting off a chain of events that not only bares the rampant greed, ambition, politics, and sleaze that runs deep in the league, but also challenges the passion and courage of those who love it.

“Tin Star”

Part drama, part thriller, and part dark comedy, “Tin Star” is an exhilaratingly smart, breathlessly suspenseful thrill-ride of a show as deceit, guilt, love, and all-consuming rage lead inexorably to a gut-wrenching finale.

“One Mississippi”

“One Mississippi” is a dark comedy inspired by comedian Tig Notaro’s life. Tig returns to her hometown in Mississippi, where she contends with the death of her mother and her own mortality as she embarks on a painful yet hilarious journey that unearths uncomfortable truths about her family and her self.

“Comrade Detective”

In the 1980s, millions of Romanians tuned in to “Comrade Detective”, a gritty, sexy, communist buddy cop show that has now been digitally remastered and dubbed into English for the first time by a cast featuring Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, and many more.

“All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams”

This Emmy-winning series takes viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines, and off the field for an unprecedented look inside an NFL franchise’s complete season.

“I Love Dick”

Adapted from the lauded feminist novel, “I Love Dick” is set in a colorful academic community in Marfa, Texas. It tells the story of a struggling married couple, Chris and Sylvere, and their obsession with a charismatic professor named Dick. Told in Rashomon-style shifts of point of view, “I Love Dick” charts the unraveling of a marriage, the awakening of an artist, and the deification of a reluctant messiah.

“You Are Wanted”

Lukas Franke (Matthias Schweighöfer) finds himself a victim of a hacking attack, his online information altered to implicate him as having masterminded a cyber-attack on Berlin resulting in a city-wide blackout. Suspected as a terrorist, Lukas scrambles to find out why he’s been targeted, as even his family and friends begin to doubt his innocence.

“Patriot”

To prevent Iran from going nuclear, intelligence officer John Tavner must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover” – that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm.

“Jean-Claude Van Johnson”

What if I told you that Jean-Claude Van Damme – yes, that Jean-Claude Van Damme – was, in fact, a secret agent? That his entire film career was built solely as a front for his black ops? Would you believe me? No? Well, then that’s egg on your face because that’s what this show is about.

“The Last Tycoon”

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios present “The Last Tycoon”, a drama series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished final novel.

“Red Oaks”

In the summer of 1985, 20-year-old David Meyers takes a job as a tennis pro at Red Oaks Country Club in suburban New Jersey, as his parents, girlfriend, and co-workers pull him toward a future he’s increasingly unsure he wants.

“Alpha House”

They work in the Senate. They live in the house – Alpha House.

“The Tick”

